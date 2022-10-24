Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Horner: Verstappen F1 recovery “almost scripted” as win honours Mateschitz Next / F1 World Championship points after the 2022 United States GP
Formula 1 / United States GP News

Vettel will "miss the adrenaline" of last-lap Magnussen battle from F1

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel will "miss the adrenaline" of his wheel-to-wheel battle with Kevin Magnussen in Austin, but says he is not having second thoughts about his Formula 1 retirement.

Filip Cleeren
By:
Vettel will "miss the adrenaline" of last-lap Magnussen battle from F1
Listen to this article

As the Silverstone squad enjoyed a surprise upturn in form at Austin's Circuit of the Americas, Vettel and teammate Lance Stroll were competing for the best of the rest spot in the early stages of Sunday's United States Grand Prix.

But as Stroll took himself out of the race by colliding with Alpine's Fernando Alonso, which yielded the Canadian a three-place grid penalty for Mexico, Vettel's race also nearly came undone due to a slow second pitstop.

But the German, who is retiring from F1 at the end of this season after a glittering career, fought himself back into eighth with a pair of stunning overtakes around the outside of Alex Albon and Kevin Magnussen, the latter move occurring on the final lap of the race.

While Vettel stressed his "decision was made" to call time on his F1 career, he admitted he will "miss the adrenaline" of his action-packed final stint at COTA.

"Obviously, I will miss these moments. That's not a secret," the four-time world champion said.

"But I did think long and hard making the decision and I also thought about these moments that I will miss the adrenaline and so on. Obviously, parts of me will miss those a lot; other parts are looking forward to what's coming."

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Vettel said it was a "total surprise" for Aston Martin to be quicker than its midfield rivals all weekend. But the Aston did lack the top speed to go for straightforward DRS overtakes.

Therefore he had to be bold by attacking Albon and Magnussen in the technical final sector, making nearly identical passes in the quadruple right-hander.

"It was a total surprise to be faster than McLaren and Alpine," he admitted. "I mean, we've looked after the tyres well, but I don't think that's the main factor.

Read Also:

"Obviously, without the slow pitstop we would have scored double the points. In return at least I had a fun race at the end, and we could recover some points.

"Unfortunately, we didn't have the pace down the straights to just pass comfortably, so I had to try something unusual, either on the brakes or in unusual spots. And I did and it worked most of the time.

"I definitely had some fun and I had tight battles, especially with Kevin at the end. It's a bit of a climax and he's one of the most difficult ones to overtake in the entire field. But he left just enough room and it was good fun for both of us."

shares
comments

Related video

Horner: Verstappen F1 recovery “almost scripted” as win honours Mateschitz
Previous article

Horner: Verstappen F1 recovery “almost scripted” as win honours Mateschitz
Next article

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 United States GP

F1 World Championship points after the 2022 United States GP
Filip Cleeren More from
Filip Cleeren
Stroll says he gave Alonso "plenty of room" in Austin F1 crash United States GP
Formula 1

Stroll says he gave Alonso "plenty of room" in Austin F1 crash

Hamilton: Important I “gee everyone up” at Mercedes F1 for 2023 fightback
Formula 1

Hamilton: Important I “gee everyone up” at Mercedes F1 for 2023 fightback

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master Prime
Formula 1

The art of compromise an F1 race engineer has to master

Latest news

Hamilton welcomes F1’s female support series, but wants greater diversity push
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton welcomes F1’s female support series, but wants greater diversity push

Lewis Hamilton has welcomed news of Formula 1’s plans to introduce a female-only support series in 2023, but stresses that the more has to be done to encourage diversity.

Morbidelli wants talks with MotoGP stewards after Malaysia penalty "mistake"
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli wants talks with MotoGP stewards after Malaysia penalty "mistake"

Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli wants “an open conversation” with MotoGP stewards on its incident judgements, after feeling his Malaysian Grand Prix penalty for a collision with Aleix Espargaro was “a mistake”.

What Tanak's Hyundai departure means for the WRC driver market
WRC WRC

What Tanak's Hyundai departure means for the WRC driver market

The World Rally Championship 2023 silly season has been sent into overdrive following Ott Tanak’s bombshell that he will be leaving Hyundai Motorsport at the end of the year. But what is the background to Tanak's departure and what exactly will it mean for the 2023 WRC field?

US GP could hit half-a-million fans attendance next year, says COTA boss
Formula 1 Formula 1

US GP could hit half-a-million fans attendance next year, says COTA boss

Formula 1’s United States Grand Prix could reach a race weekend attendance of half a million as early as next year given the fan demand, according to Bobby Epstein.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over Prime

Why Hamilton could be wrong: Mercedes 2022 F1 win chances aren’t over

OPIONION: Max Verstappen hunted down and defeated Lewis Hamilton in last weekend’s US Grand Prix at Austin – in scenes that were very 2021 after Red Bull botched his second stop. That led to Hamilton effectively declaring Mercedes’ chances of winning a Formula 1 race in 2022 to be over. But might there actually be hope yet for the Silver Arrows?

Formula 1
4 h
The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge Prime

The pre-race call that hurt Hamilton's chance to stop Verstappen's US GP charge

Max Verstappen’s recovery from a bodged pitstop to win the United States Grand Prix demonstrated Red Bull’s dominance in 2022, but in truth key pre-race decisions helped swing the advantage back to the newly-crowned Formula 1 world constructors’ champions after its pitlane blunder. Regardless, the Dutch driver’s performance was a fitting tribute to Dietrich Mateschitz whose death during the Austin race weekend rocked the paddock

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

United States Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

In a frantic and breathless Formula 1 United States Grand Prix there are zero maximum scores in the latest Autosport driver ratings, but many starring roles alongside some unwanted villain tags during the Circuit of the Americas' headline act

Formula 1
Oct 24, 2022
The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan Prime

The questions and concerns resulting from F1's relentless growth plan

OPINION: Formula 1 seems determined to grow and grow and has announced a planned 24-race calendar for next season that will be its biggest ever. But is there a risk, asks MATT KEW, that too much of a good thing could end up being detrimental to the championship?

Formula 1
Oct 22, 2022
The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above Prime

The unavoidable element that all F1 drivers need to rise above

Formula 1's biggest talents can lean heavily on their ability but, without a slice of luck, results won't go in their favour. And Lady Luck has played her role this season in helping one driver start an F1 career - but, equally, put an early end to several drivers' title aspirations

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger Prime

The 10 steps Ferrari needs to take to be a real F1 challenger

Max Verstappen most likely would have won the 2022 Formula 1 world championship even without Ferrari’s blunders and miscues. The team has much to work on if it’s to mount a challenge in the years ahead

Formula 1
Oct 20, 2022
The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis Prime

The “borderline” team compromise that staved off an F1 crisis

Formula 1’s budget cap was heralded as a radical advance, the saviour of smaller teams, and the pathway to a brighter commercial future for all. So why were so many teams so keen to either break it or negotiate a raise? As MARK GALLAGHER reveals, it’s not just about the cost of crash repairs.

Formula 1
Oct 16, 2022
Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures Prime

Mika Hakkinen: An F1 life in pictures

At the turn of the century Formula 1 became the Mika and Michael show as Mika Hakkinen claimed two world championships by going wheel-to-wheel with Michael Schumacher. Over a collection of images from his F1 career, the Flying Finn shares some cherished memories with MAURICE HAMILTON about his route to the top, annoying Ayrton Senna and Alain Prost, and that overtake in Spa…

Formula 1
Oct 13, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.