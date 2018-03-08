Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Barcelona March testing Testing report

Vettel tops penultimate test day by over a second

25,475 views
0 shares
Vettel tops penultimate test day by over a second
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes-AMG F1 W09
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H leaves the garage and smokes
Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso STR13 and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14
Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team RS18
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 spins
Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11
Marcus Ericsson, Alfa Romeo Sauber C37
Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11
Kevin Magnussen, Haas F1 Team VF-18
Get alerts
By: Jamie Klein, News Editor
08/03/2018 05:11

Sebastian Vettel put Ferrari on top by over a second of the penultimate day of pre-season Formula 1 testing at Barcelona, as nobody got close to his unofficial lap record.

The Ferrari driver's hypersoft effort of 1m17.182s stood as the day's quickest by 1.178s, as teams elected to focus largely on long-run pace in the afternoon session.

That meant most of the times from the morning did not change in the afternoon, with Haas driver Kevin Magnussen using supersofts to end up second fastest ahead of a slew of hypersoft runners.

Toro Rosso's Pierre Gasly equipped the hypersofts in the final hour to move up to third, just 0.003s behind Magnussen, while Carlos Sainz did likewise to go fifth behind Renault teammate Nico Hulkenberg.

Stoffel Vandoorne was sixth quickest on the strength of his morning time as McLaren finally got serious mileage this week, clocking 151 laps.

Vandoorne finished one place ahead of Marcus Ericsson, who caused the day's sole stoppage when he spun his Sauber at Turn 4 with just over an hour left on the clock.

The otherwise uninterrupted running allowed teams to rack up impressive lap counts.

Max Verstappen focused on race simulations and was second slowest, but the Red Bull driver's 187-lap tally was only beaten by Vettel, who only reached 188 laps with bonus circulation after the chequered flag while conducting practice starts.

Gasly (169), Force India's Sergio Perez (159 laps) and Magnussen (153) hitting a century and a half and Mercedes reaching a combined tally of 181 across Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Hamilton got ahead of Bottas on a long run on medium tyres late in the afternoon.

Lance Stroll focused on long runs again and was slowest of all having taken over from Robert Kubica at Williams.

PosDriverTeamTimeGapLaps
1 Vettel Ferrari 1m17.182s   188
2 Magnussen Haas 1m18.360s +1.178 153
3 Gasly Toro Rosso 1m18.363s +1.181 169
4 Hulkenberg Renault 1m18.675s +1.493 79
5 Sainz Renault 1m18.725s +1.543 69
6 Vandoorne McLaren 1m18.855s +1.673 151
7 Ericsson Sauber 1m19.244s +2.062 148
8 Bottas Mercedes 1m19.532s +2.114 84
9 Hamilton Mercedes 1m19.575s +2.350 97
10 Kubica Williams 1m19.629s +2.447 73
11 Perez Force India 1m19.634s +2.452 159
12 Verstappen Red Bull 1m19.842s +2.660 187
13 Stroll Williams 1m20.262s +3.080 67
Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Barcelona March testing
Track Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya
Drivers Sebastian Vettel
Teams Ferrari
Article type Testing report
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page