Subscribe
Previous / Leclerc on Mercedes F1 radar for long-term but not now, says Wolff Next / Why F1 works so well for Hard Rock
Formula 1 News

Vettel to drive some of his F1 car collection at Goodwood Festival of Speed

Four-time Formula 1 champion Sebastian Vettel will return to the Goodwood Festival of Speed this year and is due to drive F1 cars from his own collection up the hill.

Stephen Lickorish
By:
1992 World Champion Nigel Mansell with his Williams FW14B and Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin

Vettel, who retired from F1 at the end of last season, last appeared at the Goodwood event in 2012 when he piloted the Red Bull RB7 he took to the previous year’s title.

Now he will return and is due to drive some of the significant F1 cars he owns, including Nigel Mansell’s title-winning Williams FW14B and his ex-Ayrton Senna McLaren MP4/8 from 1993, up the hill over the 15-16 July weekend.

All the cars Vettel drives at the event will be powered by sustainable fuels, following the ‘Race without Trace’ initiative he launched last year at Silverstone when he drove the FW14B using e-fuels.

“It’s great to be coming back to Goodwood after all these years,” said Vettel.

“I can’t wait to get behind the wheel of some of my most memorable cars, which will be running on sustainable fuel over the weekend.

“I’m a passionate racer and it’s important to me that we continue to enjoy driving iconic racing cars today, and in the future, but that we do so in a responsible way.”

Sebastian Vettel, Williams FW14B Renault

Sebastian Vettel, Williams FW14B Renault

Photo by: Dom Romney / Motorsport Images

It is estimated that 20% of the cars in action at this year’s Festival of Speed, the 30th edition of the event, will be powered by alternative methods, whether electric, hydrogen or synthetic fuels.

The Duke of Richmond added: “I am enormously excited to welcome Sebastian back to Goodwood this summer.

“I know our fans will be delighted to have an opportunity to celebrate his incredible career and to see him in action on the hill.

“His attitude towards sourcing alternative fuels absolutely aligns with our plans across the event and the wider Estate to ensure we are shining a light on this important topic and protect motorsport for the next generation.”

Meanwhile, it has been announced that Porsche will be the celebrated marque at this year’s event.

The manufacturer is recognising the 75th anniversary of the creation of its first car this year – the same milestone the Goodwood circuit is also commemorating – and a special parade of Porsches will take to the hill.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Leclerc on Mercedes F1 radar for long-term but not now, says Wolff

Why F1 works so well for Hard Rock
Stephen Lickorish More from
Stephen Lickorish
BTCC to feature top-10 pole shootouts and option tyres in 2023

BTCC to feature top-10 pole shootouts and option tyres in 2023

BTCC

BTCC to feature top-10 pole shootouts and option tyres in 2023 BTCC to feature top-10 pole shootouts and option tyres in 2023

Rodin reveals more details about 'F1-beating' hypercar

Rodin reveals more details about 'F1-beating' hypercar

General

Rodin reveals more details about 'F1-beating' hypercar Rodin reveals more details about 'F1-beating' hypercar

How incredible Monger is pushing for a world first

How incredible Monger is pushing for a world first

Prime
Prime
General

How incredible Monger is pushing for a world first How incredible Monger is pushing for a world first

Latest news

Oliveira to miss French MotoGP with injury as Savadori stands in

Oliveira to miss French MotoGP with injury as Savadori stands in

MGP MotoGP

Oliveira to miss French MotoGP with injury as Savadori stands in Oliveira to miss French MotoGP with injury as Savadori stands in

Verstappen, Perez warn overtaking will become even harder in F1

Verstappen, Perez warn overtaking will become even harder in F1

F1 Formula 1

Verstappen, Perez warn overtaking will become even harder in F1 Verstappen, Perez warn overtaking will become even harder in F1

Fuji SUPER GT: TOM'S pair deliver Toyota's first win of 2023

Fuji SUPER GT: TOM'S pair deliver Toyota's first win of 2023

SGT Super GT
Fuji

Fuji SUPER GT: TOM'S pair deliver Toyota's first win of 2023 Fuji SUPER GT: TOM'S pair deliver Toyota's first win of 2023

Red Bull reveals fan-designed Miami Grand Prix F1 livery

Red Bull reveals fan-designed Miami Grand Prix F1 livery

F1 Formula 1
Miami GP

Red Bull reveals fan-designed Miami Grand Prix F1 livery Red Bull reveals fan-designed Miami Grand Prix F1 livery

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up How Perez's “in the fight” claim for 2023 F1 title glory really stacks up

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1 The physical and mental tuning helping Piastri acclimatise to F1

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update The details behind McLaren's long-awaited Baku update

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Azerbaijan Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials How Perez profited in Baku to lay down his F1 title fight credentials

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around Why Ferrari is struggling and how it can turn its F1 fortunes around

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format The winners and losers from F1's new sprint format

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths How teams will approach their Baku F1 upgrade paths

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe