Vettel suffers embarrassing shunt in Milan F1 demo

Both Vettel and teammate Kimi Raikkonen drove the car as part of a demonstration event on the streets of Milan’s Darsena dockland area.

During his turn, Vettel understeered at slow speed into a plastic barrier, the impact dislodging the front wing and he was forced to reverse and then tour back to the makeshift pitlane.

Earlier, they were joined by Sauber’s Charles Leclerc and Marcus Ericsson, and Toro Rosso duo Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley.

Thousands of fans lined the streets to watch the F1 cars in action, with Sauber also bringing an older-spec V8-powered car to the show, while Bernd Maylander (Mercedes F1 safety car) and Giancarlo Fisichella (Ferrari FXX) also performed.