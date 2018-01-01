Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Tickets Shop

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel suffers embarrassing shunt in Milan F1 demo

shares
comments
Vettel suffers embarrassing shunt in Milan F1 demo
By: Charles Bradley
14h ago

Ferrari star Sebastian Vettel suffered an embarrassing moment in the F1 Live event in Milan, ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, when he suffered a small shunt in his SF71H.

Both Vettel and teammate Kimi Raikkonen drove the car as part of a demonstration event on the streets of Milan’s Darsena dockland area.

During his turn, Vettel understeered at slow speed into a plastic barrier, the impact dislodging the front wing and he was forced to reverse and then tour back to the makeshift pitlane.

Earlier, they were joined by Sauber’s Charles Leclerc and Marcus Ericsson, and Toro Rosso duo Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley.

Thousands of fans lined the streets to watch the F1 cars in action, with Sauber also bringing an older-spec V8-powered car to the show, while Bernd Maylander (Mercedes F1 safety car) and Giancarlo Fisichella (Ferrari FXX) also performed.

Slider
List

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H
1/13

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Sauber burnout and tyre smoke

Charles Leclerc, Sauber burnout and tyre smoke
2/13

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari with his Father Norbert Vettel

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari with his Father Norbert Vettel
3/13

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Federica Masolin, Sky Italia Presenter on stage with Charles Leclerc, Sauber, Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso Toro Rosso, Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso, Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari

Federica Masolin, Sky Italia Presenter on stage with Charles Leclerc, Sauber, Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso Toro Rosso, Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso, Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
4/13

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Sauber burnout

Charles Leclerc, Sauber burnout
5/13

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H
6/13

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Ferrari FXX-K

Ferrari FXX-K
7/13

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari and Police

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari and Police
8/13

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Ferrari FXX-K

Ferrari FXX-K
9/13

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Charles Leclerc, Sauber helps push a vintage car

Charles Leclerc, Sauber helps push a vintage car
10/13

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari signs autographs for the fans

Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari signs autographs for the fans
11/13

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Marcus Ericsson, Sauber

Marcus Ericsson, Sauber
12/13

Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari burn out

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari burn out
13/13

Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images

Next Formula 1 article
Why F1's halo debate must end after Spa crash

Previous article

Why F1's halo debate must end after Spa crash

Next article

Vettel: Demo crash down to using Raikkonen's wheel

Vettel: Demo crash down to using Raikkonen's wheel
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Charles Bradley
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Vettel suffers embarrassing shunt in Milan F1 demo
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel suffers embarrassing shunt in Milan F1 demo

14h ago
Vettel: Demo crash down to using Raikkonen's wheel Article
Formula 1

Vettel: Demo crash down to using Raikkonen's wheel

Ferrari: Mercedes not used to Article
Formula 1

Ferrari: Mercedes not used to "taking punches"

Latest videos
Ercole Colombo - 700th GP 01:06
Formula 1

Ercole Colombo - 700th GP

Italian GP Track Guide 02:01
Formula 1

Italian GP Track Guide

News in depth
Norris: F2 title
FIA F2

Norris: F2 title "just as important" to McLaren as FP1 outings

Ferrari: Mercedes not used to
Formula 1

Ferrari: Mercedes not used to "taking punches"

Petronas working on
Formula 1

Petronas working on "new chemistries" to boost Mercedes title bid

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.