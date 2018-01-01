Vettel suffers embarrassing shunt in Milan F1 demo
Ferrari star Sebastian Vettel suffered an embarrassing moment in the F1 Live event in Milan, ahead of this weekend’s Italian Grand Prix, when he suffered a small shunt in his SF71H.
Both Vettel and teammate Kimi Raikkonen drove the car as part of a demonstration event on the streets of Milan’s Darsena dockland area.
During his turn, Vettel understeered at slow speed into a plastic barrier, the impact dislodging the front wing and he was forced to reverse and then tour back to the makeshift pitlane.
Earlier, they were joined by Sauber’s Charles Leclerc and Marcus Ericsson, and Toro Rosso duo Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley.
Thousands of fans lined the streets to watch the F1 cars in action, with Sauber also bringing an older-spec V8-powered car to the show, while Bernd Maylander (Mercedes F1 safety car) and Giancarlo Fisichella (Ferrari FXX) also performed.
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Sauber burnout and tyre smoke
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari with his Father Norbert Vettel
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
Federica Masolin, Sky Italia Presenter on stage with Charles Leclerc, Sauber, Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, Pierre Gasly, Scuderia Toro Rosso Toro Rosso, Brendon Hartley, Scuderia Toro Rosso, Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari and Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Sauber burnout
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
Ferrari FXX-K
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari and Police
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
Ferrari FXX-K
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
Charles Leclerc, Sauber helps push a vintage car
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari signs autographs for the fans
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
Marcus Ericsson, Sauber
Photo by: Manuel Goria / Sutton Images
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari burn out
Photo by: Jerry Andre / Sutton Images
