Vettel says Suzuka reprimand "a bit of a joke"

Sebastian Vettel has labelled the reprimand he was given for missing the national anthem ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix "a bit of a joke".

Vettel remained in his car during the ceremony as Ferrari's mechanics worked at full speed to solve the spark plug issue that later put him out of the race.

Since it was already the Ferrari driver's second reprimand of the 2017 Formula 1 season - after he'd crossed the pit exit line at Monaco earlier this year - the Suzuka decision by the FIA stewards means that he is edging closer to a 10-place grid penalty.

Vettel would be handed a penalty for three reprimands, two of which must be for driving offences.

The German thinks the stewards could have been more sympathetic.

"I didn't understand it," Vettel said when asked about the incident on Thursday in Austin.

"Of course I was a bit late, but for half of the anthem I was there. I was surprised when I heard that I was reprimanded for it.

"The rule is clear, but well... Maybe I should have pushed aside the guy ahead of me and not wait until he was done on the toilet!

"A bit of a joke, but okay."