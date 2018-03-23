Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Australian GPFormula 1Australian GPMore events
Formula 1 Australian GP Breaking news

Vettel says "a lot" more to come from Ferrari

0 shares
Vettel says "a lot" more to come from Ferrari
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H action
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF-71H
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, in the pit lane
Get alerts
By: Jonathan Noble, Formula 1 Editor
23/03/2018 08:47

Sebastian Vettel believes there is a "lot" more performance to come from Ferrari after saying he did not feel comfortable with the balance of his car in Friday practice for the Australian Grand Prix.

The German was fifth fastest, half a second adrift of pace-setter Lewis Hamilton, in the second session as Ferrari appeared to be edged out by Red Bull.

But despite a far from easy day, Vettel reckoned that there potential for a big step to come over the remainder of the Melbourne weekend.

"Boring work, like every Friday, no different," he said about the day. "We tried to actually change the balance a bit, because I didn't feel very comfortable.

"I think we still have quite a lot of performance in hand. I'm not too worried because I know if I get everything right, we should be in better shape.

"It looks to be close, which is good news, so we should be able to do something tomorrow."

Although testing suggested that Ferrari had not made the step forward it had hoped to this winter, Vettel said he retained faith that the SF71H could deliver.

"I think the car is fine. It's not yet where I want it to be, a bit of work to do, but if we get that straight it should be fine," he said.

"I think certainly we have a little bit in hand. I wasn't happy with the lap that I had, and with the rhythm and the balance yet, so there's more to come. But I think that's probably the same for everyone else.

"But I do hope I can make a bigger step than the others. If it's close, then it's good, it means that you can do something. Hopefully it stays that close, but we'll find out tomorrow."

Additional reporting by Adam Cooper

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Australian GP
Track Melbourne Grand Prix Circuit
Drivers Sebastian Vettel
Teams Ferrari
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Australian GPFormula 1Australian GPMore events