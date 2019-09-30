Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
01 Aug
-
04 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
29 Aug
-
01 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
05 Sep
-
08 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
19 Sep
-
22 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
26 Sep
-
29 Sep
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
-
13 Oct
FP1 in
10 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
24 Oct
-
27 Oct
FP1 in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
31 Oct
-
03 Nov
FP1 in
32 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
14 Nov
-
17 Nov
FP1 in
46 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
28 Nov
-
01 Dec
FP1 in
59 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

Ferrari: Costly Vettel stoppage dictated by safety

shares
comments
Ferrari: Costly Vettel stoppage dictated by safety
By:
Sep 30, 2019, 8:23 AM

Ferrari couldn't have avoided bringing out a costly virtual safety car after Sebastian Vettel's failure in the Russian Grand Prix, as team boss Mattia Binotto says it had to stop the car immediately for safety reasons.

Vettel encountered a hybrid issue shortly after making his pitstop, and he obeyed instructions and parked on the circuit just sort of the pit entry. He then jumped out, as he had to assume that the car was “live.”

The stoppage led to race director Michael Masi ordering a VSC.

That in turn allowed Lewis Hamilton to make a quick pi stop, allowing the Mercedes driver to jump erstwhile leader Charles Leclerc, who had previously stopped under green-flag conditions.

“We had a problem on the hybrid side of the power unit,” said Binotto. “We had a loss of insulation on the car.

"And for safety reasons, we could stop immediately. It’s a shame because maybe 100 metres later we had the pitlane, but it was the safest action we could do for Seb, and obviously safety is first.

“[It was] only for safety. If it would've been for the rest of the car, we would've maybe stopped in a different position. But there was really an instruction, ‘As soon as you can, stop,’ because of the safety."

Read Also:

Asked if such situations usually involved safety issue for the driver, he said: “Normally not. But obviously, not being fully aware on what was the damage and the problem, we knew that there was a loss of insulation, and you're right, normally there is no issue for the driver.

“But you're in areas of maybe it's not fully well-known, because you don't know exactly what's the issue. For us it was safety.

Binotto believes that despite the control electronics being damaged Vettel won’t face a grid penalty in Japan, as he still has one in the pool from earlier in the season.

“Now we will need to see, probably we lost the power electronics, but we've got another one. So [a penalty] is not intended, we'll instead use the other one.”

Race director Masi explained that a VSC was inevitable, given that the marshals had to deal with a hybrid issue.

“[It was] because the car was unsafe from an electrical point of view, and it stayed unsafe for the rest of the race,” said the Australian. “To recover it in the safest possible manner and put marshals out there to do so, it was a very simple decision to put out the VSC.

“Moving it back into that hole because of the electrical issue, we made sure it was well and truly clear and in a safe position before going forward. From our end you’ve just got to be far more cautious.

“Putting people trackside in that area, there’s a reason there’s a whole lot of TecPro there. It’s because people can go off. Wasn’t even a second thought [about the VSC]."

Masi praised Vettel for stopping where he did, saying: “Sebastian did a fantastic job pulling it up as close the vehicle opening that he did.

“Even the fact he virtually turned it around to make it as easy as possible to get back into the hole, he can only do so much. In the circumstances I think Sebastian did absolutely the best job he possibly could.”

Next article
Debate: Was Vettel justified in rejecting team orders?

Previous article

Debate: Was Vettel justified in rejecting team orders?

Next article

Steiner may face scrutiny over FIA criticism

Steiner may face scrutiny over FIA criticism
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Sub-event Race
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Adam Cooper

Race hub

Russian GP

Russian GP

26 Sep - 29 Sep
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1 Fri 27 Sep
10:00
11:00
FP2 Fri 27 Sep
14:00
15:00
FP3 Sat 28 Sep
11:00
12:00
QU Sat 28 Sep
14:00
15:00
Race Sun 29 Sep
13:10
14:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Steiner may face scrutiny over FIA criticism

14m
2
Formula 1

Ferrari: Costly Vettel stoppage dictated by safety

45m
3
Formula 1

Debate: Was Vettel justified in rejecting team orders?

3h
4
Formula 1

Binotto details Ferrari's pre-Russian GP "deal"

5
Supercars

Covers come off Rossi/Hinchliffe Bathurst 1000 entry

1h

Latest videos

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries 07:10
Formula 1

Top 10 rare F1 car liveries

Starting Grid for the Russian GP 00:56
Formula 1

Starting Grid for the Russian GP

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract 04:57
Formula 1

The mystery of Jean Alesi's Williams F1 contract

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019 01:46
Formula 1

A virtual lap of Sochi in F1 2019

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test 03:08
Formula 1

Michael Schumacher interview: GP2 test

Latest news

Steiner may face scrutiny over FIA criticism
F1

Steiner may face scrutiny over FIA criticism

Ferrari: Costly Vettel stoppage dictated by safety
F1

Ferrari: Costly Vettel stoppage dictated by safety

Binotto details Ferrari's pre-Russian GP "deal"
F1

Binotto details Ferrari's pre-Russian GP "deal"

Vettel believes he honoured Ferrari pre-race agreement
F1

Vettel believes he honoured Ferrari pre-race agreement

Leclerc says "trust is still here" with Vettel
F1

Leclerc says "trust is still here" with Vettel

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
10 Oct
Tickets
24 Oct
Tickets
31 Oct
Tickets
14 Nov
Tickets
28 Nov
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2019 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.