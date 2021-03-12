Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
13 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
36 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
50 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
71 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
85 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
92 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
106 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
127 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
141 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
176 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
183 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
197 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
201 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
211 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
226 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
233 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
239 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
253 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
267 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
274 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Mercedes "quite a way behind" F1 test programme after setbacks
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: More to come after "tricky" first F1 test day

By:

Sebastian Vettel says he enjoyed his first morning test in Aston Martin's Formula 1 car but vowed there is "more to come" as tricky conditions in Bahrain made it difficult to acclimatise to his new car.

Vettel: More to come after "tricky" first F1 test day

Vettel made his official Aston Martin debut on Friday morning in the Mercedes-powered AMR21, setting 51 laps at the Bahrain International Circuit before handing over the car to team-mate Lance Stroll after lunch time.

Vettel's fastest lap of 1m33.742s was three seconds slower than Max Verstappen's leading time in the Red Bull, but the German says the windy and dusty conditions in Bahrain made it hard to get used to his new car.

"In all honesty it's been quite a tricky morning because it’s quite windy and the grip was low," Vettel said on F1's world feed.

"Obviously you had a bit of a view on TV. Everybody was fighting their car, I don’t think anybody was on holiday straight from coming back from the winter break.

"I think everybody was facing the same track conditions, but still it was very good for me to get a proper read about the car and getting used to all the new elements for me."

Read Also:

While Stroll's afternoon lap time, which got him up to fourth, suggests Aston Martin has a solid baseline, Vettel said he wasn't "paying great attention to the lap times" because there are still many elements of the AMR21 he needs to get familiar with.

"The car is different; it’s a different power unit, a lot of different switches and buttons and procedures. I need to get used to stuff like brakes, steering, the car behaviour," he explained.

"So I still think there’s quite a bit of margin for myself and improvement that I have to do on driving, just getting familiar with the car.

"It was good fun to be back in the car to be honest, it’s fun to work with the team. I enjoyed it, and more to come on the next days."

Part of Vettel's familiarisation programme was getting used to Aston Martin's Mercedes engine, which presents a step up from the Ferrari power unit he used last season.

"It’s obviously different, it’s operated differently, so it's different to what I’m used to," the four-time world champion added.

"It’s mostly for me to get up to speed but in terms of performance everybody knows the strength of the Mercedes engine, so on that front I don’t think we have an excuse. I’m looking forward to that."

Vettel and Stroll will continue to split the running for the two remaining test days in Bahrain, with Vettel taking the wheel on Saturday morning and Sunday afternoon.

shares
comments

Related video

Mercedes "quite a way behind" F1 test programme after setbacks

Previous article

Mercedes "quite a way behind" F1 test programme after setbacks
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen ends first day of F1 pre-season testing on top

2h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test

7h
3
Formula 1

"Very happy" Verstappen downplays Red Bull's pace

1h
4
Formula 1

Vettel: More to come after "tricky" first F1 test day

11min
5
Formula 1

Mercedes "quite a way behind" F1 test programme after setbacks

12min
Latest news
Vettel: More to come after "tricky" first F1 test day
Formula 1

Vettel: More to come after "tricky" first F1 test day

11m
Mercedes "quite a way behind" F1 test programme after setbacks
Formula 1

Mercedes "quite a way behind" F1 test programme after setbacks

12m
Bahrain test: Latest F1 2021 technical developments
Formula 1

Bahrain test: Latest F1 2021 technical developments

16m
"Very happy" Verstappen downplays Red Bull's pace
Formula 1

"Very happy" Verstappen downplays Red Bull's pace

1h
Bottas hopes Mercedes can recover time after "not ideal" start
Formula 1

Bottas hopes Mercedes can recover time after "not ideal" start

2h
Latest videos
F1 Fast Facts: Pre-Season Testing 01:43
Formula 1
1h

F1 Fast Facts: Pre-Season Testing

F1 2021 contenders 02:33
Formula 1
3h

F1 2021 contenders

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1 06:34
Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained! 03:07
Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained!

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 Photoshoot BTS 05:54
Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021

Scuderia Ferrari SF21 Photoshoot BTS

More from
Filip Cleeren
Verstappen ends first day of F1 pre-season testing on top Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Testing report

Verstappen ends first day of F1 pre-season testing on top

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Testing report

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test

Alpine open to adding partner Formula 1 team
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alpine open to adding partner Formula 1 team

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales Prime

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales

As Formula 1 prepares for the start of its three-day test in Bahrain this week, Autosport's technical consultant recalls days with McLaren and Benetton when testing was a far bigger part of an engineer's role

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021
How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare Prime

How Ferrari plans to recover from its 2020 F1 nightmare

The 2020 Formula 1 season was Ferrari's worst for 40 years as it slumped to sixth in the standings. A repeat performance will not be acceptable for the proud Italian team, which has adopted a notably pragmatic approach to forging its path back to the top

Formula 1
Mar 4, 2021
Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery Prime

Why Aston Martin’s arrival is more than just new green livery

In the most eagerly anticipated Formula 1 team launch of the season, the rebranded Aston Martin squad’s changes go much further than the striking paint job. But rather than a restart, the team hopes to build on top of solid foundations.

Formula 1
Mar 3, 2021

Trending Today

Verstappen ends first day of F1 pre-season testing on top
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Verstappen ends first day of F1 pre-season testing on top

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Ricciardo quickest as Mercedes, Ferrari hit trouble in F1 test

"Very happy" Verstappen downplays Red Bull's pace
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

"Very happy" Verstappen downplays Red Bull's pace

Vettel: More to come after "tricky" first F1 test day
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: More to come after "tricky" first F1 test day

Mercedes "quite a way behind" F1 test programme after setbacks
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "quite a way behind" F1 test programme after setbacks

Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes trick floor revealed as Bahrain F1 testing starts

Bahrain test: Latest F1 2021 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Bahrain test: Latest F1 2021 technical developments

Husband and wife to compete in Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track
NASCAR Truck NASCAR Truck / Breaking news

Husband and wife to compete in Truck race at Bristol Dirt Track

Latest news

Vettel: More to come after "tricky" first F1 test day
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: More to come after "tricky" first F1 test day

Mercedes "quite a way behind" F1 test programme after setbacks
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes "quite a way behind" F1 test programme after setbacks

Bahrain test: Latest F1 2021 technical developments
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Bahrain test: Latest F1 2021 technical developments

"Very happy" Verstappen downplays Red Bull's pace
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

"Very happy" Verstappen downplays Red Bull's pace

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.