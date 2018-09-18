Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

Vettel goes aggressive with Russian GP tyre selection

shares
comments
Vettel goes aggressive with Russian GP tyre selection
Pablo Elizalde
By: Pablo Elizalde
Sep 18, 2018, 4:16 PM

Sebastian Vettel has opted for a more aggressive tyre selection than Formula 1 championship rival Lewis Hamilton for the upcoming Russian Grand Prix.

The Ferrari driver, who trails Hamilton by 40 points in the standings after the Singapore GP, has decided to take nine sets of hypersoft tyres to the Sochi event.

Hamilton, in contrast, will have seven sets of Pirelli's softest compound at his disposal.

The Mercedes driver will have one more set of softs and ultrasofts than Vettel.

Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Daniel Ricciardo have opted for the same strategy as Vettel, with teammate Kimi Raikkonen choosing eight sets of hypersofts.

Renault drivers Nico Hulkenberg and Carlos Sainz have the most aggressive selection with 10 sets of hypersofts.

Selected sets per driver

Selected sets per driver

Photo by: Pirelli

Next Formula 1 article
Lapped F1 drivers should have "global perspective" - Wolff

Previous article

Lapped F1 drivers should have "global perspective" - Wolff

Next article

How high-risk Ferrari gambled everything – and lost

How high-risk Ferrari gambled everything – and lost
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Author Pablo Elizalde
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

8h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.