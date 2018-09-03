Vettel making too many mistakes to beat Hamilton, says Rosberg

After Vettel saw another race win opportunity wrecked at the Italian Grand Prix when he spun after a clash with Hamilton on the first lap, the German is now facing a 30-points deficit to his Mercedes rival.

And following a costly Baku lock-up, the first-corner incident with Valtteri Bottas in France and his crash in Germany, Ferrari will need no reminding about the points that have been thrown away.

Rosberg, who beat Hamilton to the 2016 crown, believes that Vettel needs to turn things around quickly.

“You cannot beat Lewis Hamilton to a championship by making so many mistakes, that’s a fact,” said Rosberg to Sky. “So he’s got to sort that out, otherwise it’s not going to happen.

“Lewis is the benchmark out there. Surely he’s at the peak of his career, and it’s all going his way.”

Reflecting on the opening lap incident between Hamilton and Vettel, Rosberg said he has no doubt that it was an error from the Ferrari driver.

“Lewis has no fault, because he leaves plenty of space,” said Rosberg. “There is nothing you can blame him for.

"Sebastian runs too wide, gets into Lewis and spins out. That was the end of it, 110% Sebastian’s fault.”

Hamilton’s victory in the Italian Grand Prix was one of his best of the season, as he overcame the faster Ferrari cars to pull off a win on their home turf.

Rosberg says the performance has left him in no doubt about Hamilton’s strengths.

“Epic drive from Lewis, that’s why he’s considered one of the best out there – and one of the best of all time,” he said. “He showed it again today, in an inferior car.

“He nailed the start and got past Sebastian, made him [make] a huge mistake, which put him all the way back. Then he got Kimi [Raikkonen] as well. It doesn’t get better than that.”