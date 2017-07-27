Refusing Halo would be "ignorant and stupid" - Vettel

Sebastian Vettel thinks it would have been "ignorant and stupid" for Formula 1 not to introduce the Halo, with the FIA knowing it can help save lives.

While the decision by the FIA to make the Halo mandatory from 2018 has led to backlash from fans, Vettel says that the fact that it could have prevented Justin Wilson’s death in an IndyCar race in 2015 is reason enough to support the governing body's stance.

“There should not be a doubt in your mind about whether to introduce it or not,” said Vettel ahead of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

“If you offer the system as it stands, with the power it has to give it us protection, offer that to Justin Wilson some time ago, he would take it.

“We would be happy to take it, to help save his life. We cannot turn back the clock but knowing that something is there that helps us in certain scenarios, it would be ignorant and stupid to ignore.”

Fernando Alonso also concurs that if the Halo can help save a single driver’s life then it will have been worth using it.

“I'm in favour. I'm positive about the Halo,” said the Spaniard. “I think if extra protection on our heads could save one life, that's worth putting it.

“I unfortunately lost some friends, some colleagues, in my journey in single-seaters. Justin Wilson, and Jules [Bianchi], in some accidents that could help in those conditions. In terms of aesthetics it's difficult to please the entire world and that will never happen.

“I remember 50 years ago Formula 1 didn't have seat belts. These days, with social media and all that stuff, people will start saying 'Formula 1 should be with no seat belts' because the drivers are moving and this is the DNA of Formula 1. This is not true.

“If there's a device that improves safety, let's put it on and then let's take care about the aesthetics in the future.”

Thrills won't disappear

Although some drivers think F1 will be less exciting because some of the danger aspect has been taken away with the Halo, Daniel Ricciardo is not so convinced on that front.

Speaking about whether the thrills will be less, the Red Bull driver said: “The danger for sure gives it excitement, but for me the danger is not getting hit in the head with a wheel.

“The danger is pushing the car to the limit and nearly crashing on every corner on a street circuit – and knowing if you go for an overtake, you might end up crashing because maybe the gap disappears at the apex.”

Kimi Raikkonen equally did not see any downside to it being introduced in F1.

“I don’t think it will bother us driving-wise at all. We won’t even notice. I think all the talk about it - that you cannot see - is nonsense. The people who write it have never driven an F1 car.

“It’s purely for safety and I think it’s a good thing. If we can avoid one serious accident because of that, I think it’s the price to pay for sure.”

Additional reporting by Ben Anderson and Lawrence Barretto