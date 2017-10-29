Vettel says Hamilton was "the better man and did the better job”

Sebastian Vettel admits rival Lewis Hamilton was "the better man" in their battle for the Formula 1 World Championship, as the Briton levelled him on titles won in the Mexican Grand Prix on Sunday.

Hamilton equalled Vettel's tally of four world titles on a day when they collided in an opening lap clash that delayed both.

Vettel needed to finish second in Mexico to keep the championship race open, but could only manage fourth, while Hamilton recovered to ninth.

Speaking to NBC after the race, Vettel said: "I'm down, obviously. It's tough to cross the line and realise that you're not in the fight anymore. That sums it up.

"The rest isn't that important, whatever happened today, the most important thing is it's Lewis's day – he was crowned world champion and he deserves that.

"Overall he was the better man and did the better job, simple as that."

On the subject of Hamilton drawing level on four titles, he said: "I would have loved to go up on him, but it's his day, it's his year and he deserves that.

"For us, obviously we're left with whatever is left. Right now, it's disappointing. Next year will be a different story, as we all start again, but right now, in these moments, you need to give credit to the best man and that is him this year."

When asked by Sky Sports to rate Hamilton as a competitor, Vettel replied: "I don't fear him. I like racing with him, obviously I would have liked a little bit more of that this year. But overall, you know, they were just the better bunch."