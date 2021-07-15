Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks
Formula 1 / British GP News

Vettel: Giving F1 sprint winners official pole stat is "wrong"

By:

Sebastian Vettel feels it is "wrong" for Formula 1 sprint qualifying race winners to be credited with the official pole statistic because "it is a new discipline" for the championship.

Vettel: Giving F1 sprint winners official pole stat is "wrong"

The sprint qualifying race format is being trialled for the first time at this weekend's British Grand Prix, with the 62-mile race replacing the previously typical knockout qualifying in the event's timetable on Saturday and its results setting the grid for Sunday's grand prix.

The Q1/Q2/Q3 qualifying will instead be held on Friday evening, after a single hour of practice running, but the driver that tops that session will not be given the pole statistic as had previously been assumed, with F1 sporting boss Ross Brawn explaining last month that "after discussions with the FIA, they feel pole position is the guy in front of the grid for the grand prix" so "we don't cannibalise the grand prix".

The decision has generated a debate about how F1's pole records will be treated from now on and the sprint race topic overall has been much discussed in Thursday's pre-event press conferences at Silverstone.

When asked by Motorsport.com what he made of the decision to award the pole stat to sprint qualifying race winners, Vettel, who first clarified that would be the case with Alpine's Esteban Ocon, who was appearing alongside the Aston Martin driver, said: "I think that's wrong.

"Pole is the fastest laptime achieved, or the fastest laptime in qualifying.

"It gets all a bit confusing. But obviously it depends. If this is a one-off, then it doesn't do much harm.

"But, if we end up having 10 sprint races next year or in the future, then I think it's just a bit weird. So, pole position should go to the guy who goes fastest in one lap."

Read Also:

Following Vettel's initial comments, Ocon said "then we call sprint quali, sprint race?", to which the four-time world champion replied: "Certainly, they could [just] make up 'sprint pole' or something.

"It's a new discipline, so they didn't have it 50 years ago, and now we have it. Then we just add a new column to the statistics."

The sprint qualifying race is set to be reappear on the F1 timetable at the Italian GP at Monza and then one further race on the 2021 calendar.

The third race has long been expected to be the Brazilian GP at Interlagos, but this will be confirmed later in the year, with uncertainty surrounding several races in the second half of the 2021 season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting travel restrictions.

shares
comments
Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks

Previous article

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

5 h
2
Formula 1

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19

4 h
3
General

Aston Martin Valkyrie's public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

6 h
4
Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari should sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title bid

8 h
5
Formula 1

How Williams has tamed its peaky F1 car

7 h
Latest news
Vettel: Giving F1 sprint winners official pole stat is "wrong"
Formula 1

Vettel: Giving F1 sprint winners official pole stat is "wrong"

7m
Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks
Formula 1

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks

47m
Formula 1 reveals full-size 2022 car for first time
Formula 1

Formula 1 reveals full-size 2022 car for first time

1 h
Tech insight: What F1's 2022 full-scale model really tells us
Formula 1

Tech insight: What F1's 2022 full-scale model really tells us

1 h
F1 2022 cars won't bring better racing overnight - FIA
Formula 1

F1 2022 cars won't bring better racing overnight - FIA

2 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone 00:50
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: 2021 car design revealed at Silverstone

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked 04:21
Formula 1
2 h

How We'll Know If F1's Sprint Races Worked

Formula 1: Sauber extends Alfa Romeo naming rights deal 00:40
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Sauber extends Alfa Romeo naming rights deal

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP 01:37
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Silverstone GP

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final 00:53
Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021

Lando Norris mugged at Wembley after Euro 2020 final

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
British GP "designed to feel like 2019" F1 race - Silverstone boss British GP
Formula 1

British GP "designed to feel like 2019" F1 race - Silverstone boss

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality British GP Prime
Formula 1

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ F1 compliment Austrian GP
Formula 1

Norris reacts to Hamilton's Austrian GP ‘great driver’ F1 compliment

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround
Formula 1

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

Vettel puts last lap F1 crash with Raikkonen down to ‘misunderstanding’ Austrian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Vettel puts last lap F1 crash with Raikkonen down to ‘misunderstanding’

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime
Formula 1

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

Trending Today

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround
Formula 1 Formula 1

Stroll hails "most expensive" employee Vettel's turnaround

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown tests positive for COVID-19

Aston Martin Valkyrie's public debut stoppage caused by £5 part
General General

Aston Martin Valkyrie's public debut stoppage caused by £5 part

Leclerc: Ferrari should sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title bid
Formula 1 Formula 1

Leclerc: Ferrari should sacrifice P3 fight for 2022 F1 title bid

How Williams has tamed its peaky F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Williams has tamed its peaky F1 car

Aston Martin would "embrace" VW Group entry to Formula 1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Aston Martin would "embrace" VW Group entry to Formula 1

Marko: "Changed" Gasly wouldn’t perform in F1 now how he did at Red Bull
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Marko: "Changed" Gasly wouldn’t perform in F1 now how he did at Red Bull

Motorsport Games signs agreement to bring official IndyCar game to market
General General

Motorsport Games signs agreement to bring official IndyCar game to market

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone Prime

The 'special relationship' Ferrari will hope to exploit at Silverstone

Ferrari might have snubbed the very first world championship race on British soil but the Scuderia and the UK went on to enjoy some deep connections. As BEN EDWARDS explains, theirs is a shared history that is waiting for its next chapter to be written...

Formula 1
5 h
The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality Prime

The political manoeuvring behind F1's return to British GP normality

OPINION: Formula 1 heads back to Silverstone this weekend for the 2021 British Grand Prix, where a full-capacity crowd will return after a painful absence in the initial stages of the COVID-19 pandemic last year. Here’s how the pieces that permitted a part of returning ‘normal’ life were arranged.

Formula 1
Jul 14, 2021
Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions Prime

Why Stroll will do whatever it takes to make Aston Martin champions

Lawrence Stroll is a man who likes getting what he wants. And, right now, what he wants above all else is to turn his Aston Martin Formula 1 team into winners and world champions.

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test Prime

The champion traits that Hamilton will draw on in Mercedes' sternest test

Lewis Hamilton has swept all before him in recent seasons, becoming F1’s most successful driver ever. Building himself into the ultimate grand prix winning machine wasn’t the work of a moment, and the traits he has picked up along the way will prove crucial in his 2021 battle with Max Verstappen, as BEN ANDERSON explains

Formula 1
Jul 13, 2021
Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism Prime

Why there’s far more to Russell than qualifying specialism

Forget the ridiculous ‘Mr Saturday’ tag. There’s more to George Russell than impressive qualifying statistics. This thrillingly complete young talent is driving Williams out of the doldrums even as he eyes a future at Mercedes, says Luke Smith.

Formula 1
Jul 12, 2021
The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez Prime

The top 10 races of Mexico’s lost F1 great Pedro Rodriguez

It's 50 years to the day since Pedro Rodriguez lost his life in an inconsequential sportscar race at the Norisring. To mark the anniversary, Motorsport.com picks out the 10 greatest races of the Mexican all-rounder.

Formula 1
Jul 11, 2021
Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless Prime

Why F1’s pole records could be about to become meaningless

Silverstone will be the first trial of Formula 1's new sprint race format on Saturday, which sets the grid for Sunday's British Grand Prix. But one key decision means the history books will be unnecessarily warped for this and other repeat experiments.

Formula 1
Jul 10, 2021
On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell Prime

On this day: How Jean Alesi rocked F1 at Paul Ricard with Tyrrell

Over 30 years ago an exciting young French talent not only swept to the Formula 3000 title but rocked F1 with Tyrrell too. Charles Bradley reminisces with Jean Alesi on 1989…

Formula 1
Jul 9, 2021

Latest news

Vettel: Giving F1 sprint winners official pole stat is "wrong"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel: Giving F1 sprint winners official pole stat is "wrong"

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo clarifies "shit" F1 2022 launch car remarks

Formula 1 reveals full-size 2022 car for first time
Formula 1 Formula 1

Formula 1 reveals full-size 2022 car for first time

Tech insight: What F1's 2022 full-scale model really tells us
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tech insight: What F1's 2022 full-scale model really tells us

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.