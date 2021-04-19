Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings
Formula 1 / Emilia Romagna GP / Breaking news

Vettel: FIA "not very professional" in dealing with Imola penalty

By:
Co-author:
Adam Cooper

Sebastian Vettel says the FIA was "not very professional" in the way it handled his penalty during Formula 1's Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

Vettel: FIA "not very professional" in dealing with Imola penalty

The Aston Martin driver was hit with a 10-second penalty after his team failed to fit the wheels on his car before the five-minute signal ahead of the start of the race.

However, the penalty was only announced after lap 22 of the race, and the delay compromised Vettel's chances at the time.

Although Vettel went on to retire from the Imola race on the penultimate lap, the four-time champion was still frustrated by the FIA's speed in announcing the penalty.

"Obviously the guys tried everything on the grid and I think they did really well, they were really alert," said Vettel of his pre-race problems.

"I think we could have had a better race if the FIA was more alert because I think we broke a rule, I guess, that is why we got a penalty, but they didn't bother until way into the race, so by that time the penalty cost us a lot more than it would have done earlier in the race.

"That is not very professional."

Read Also:

Formula 1 race director Michael Masi suggested the amount of time the stewards took to announce the decision was not particularly unusual.

"I don't know about taking longer than it should have," Masi said. "It was obviously reported by the technical delegate.

"Once it was reported by the technical delegate, being the paper report that he presents then appears in the document management system, was at that point that the stewards had a look at the regulations, confirmed the evidence and determined what the penalty was."

Vettel's penalty was triggered by a problem with his brakes, which overheated on the way to the grid and damaged the rear drums, which the team had to replace in a hurry ahead of the start of the race.

The team ran out of time, however, forcing Vettel to start from the pitlane.

Aston Martin boss Otmar Szafnauer said the team was yet to understand the root of the issue, which also affected Vettel's teammate Lance Stroll.

"What happened was we overheated the rear brakes and the laps to the grid weren't at the normal pace that we usually go, so we didn't get the airflow," Szafnauer said.

"But even with that, we're aware of that and the settings were such that they shouldn't have caught fire, but they did unfortunately. So we overheated them but we don't know why and how."

Stroll finished the race in seventh position, but dropped to eighth after he was handed a five-second time penalty for cutting the track at Tamburello when defending from Pierre Gasly's attacks.

shares
comments

Related video

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Previous article

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Emilia Romagna GP
Drivers Sebastian Vettel
Author Pablo Elizalde

Trending

1
Formula 1

Bottas crash damage could cost Mercedes F1 upgrade push

2h
2
Formula 1

Explained: Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track

1h
3
Formula 1

Leclerc explains why he didn't pass Verstappen on restart

16h
4
Formula 1

Vettel: FIA "not very professional" in dealing with Imola penalty

53min
5
NASCAR Cup

Joey Logano: Bowman "kind of snookered everybody" in win

10h
Latest news
Vettel: FIA "not very professional" in dealing with Imola penalty
Formula 1

Vettel: FIA "not very professional" in dealing with Imola penalty

53m
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime
Formula 1

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

1h
Explained: Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track
Formula 1

Explained: Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track

1h
How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves Prime
Formula 1

How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves

2h
Bottas crash damage could cost Mercedes F1 upgrade push
Formula 1

Bottas crash damage could cost Mercedes F1 upgrade push

2h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix 00:42
Formula 1
Apr 17, 2021

Starting Grid for the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix

Why DRS Is The Best Current Solution To F1’s Dirty Problem 05:46
Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

Why DRS Is The Best Current Solution To F1’s Dirty Problem

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix 02:08
Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Onboard Lap - Imola 01:39
Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021

Onboard Lap - Imola

Pablo Elizalde More from
Pablo Elizalde
Ocon: Alpine has "no margin" in battle for F1 points 
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Ocon: Alpine has "no margin" in battle for F1 points 

Haas "won't put effort" into anything beyond fighting Williams
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Haas "won't put effort" into anything beyond fighting Williams

Alonso has "a lot of room to improve" form during F1 return
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Alonso has "a lot of room to improve" form during F1 return

More from
Sebastian Vettel
Vettel senses 'positive' response from Aston over F1 struggles
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel senses 'positive' response from Aston over F1 struggles

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime
Formula 1 / Analysis

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

Leclerc explains what he learned from Vettel as F1 teammates
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc explains what he learned from Vettel as F1 teammates

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

A frantic wet race at Imola produced plenty of excitement and drama as drivers scrabbled for grip. Amid the hatful of mistakes and incidents that ensued, who kept their noses cleanest?

Formula 1
1h
How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves Prime

How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves

Rain before the start of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix promised to spice up the action, and the race certainly delivered on that. Max Verstappen got the best launch to win from Lewis Hamilton, but both got away with mistakes that could have had serious consequences

Formula 1
2h
The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era Prime

The back-bedroom world-beater that began a new F1 era

The first in a line of world beaters was designed in a back bedroom and then constructed in a shed. STUART CODLING recalls the Tyrrell 001

Formula 1
Apr 18, 2021
Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola Prime

Why Mercedes isn't confident it's really ahead of Red Bull at Imola

While Mercedes struck back against Red Bull by topping the times at Imola on Friday ahead of the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, the overall picture remains incredibly close. Despite having a possible edge this weekend, the reigning Formula 1 world champion squad is not taking anything for granted...

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021
What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track Prime

What Mercedes must do to keep its F1 title challenge on track

Mercedes may find itself leading the drivers' and constructors' standings after Lewis Hamilton's victory in the Bahrain Grand Prix, but it is well aware that it came against the odds, with Red Bull clearly ahead. Here's what the Brackley team must do to avoid its crown slipping .

Formula 1
Apr 16, 2021
The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

It's been a tough start to Sebastian Vettel's Aston Martin F1 career, with a lack of pre-season testing mileage followed by an incident-packed Bahrain GP. But two key underlying factors mean a turnaround is no guarantee.

Formula 1
Apr 14, 2021
The themes to watch in F1's Imola return Prime

The themes to watch in F1's Imola return

Three weeks is a long time in Formula 1, but in the reshaped start to the 2021 season the teams head to Imola to pick things up after the frenetic Bahrain opener. Here's what to look out for and the developments to follow at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2021
The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola Prime

The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

After a pandemic-hit winter of seat-swapping, F1 kicked off its season with several new faces in town, other drivers adapting to new environments, and one making a much-anticipated comeback. Ben Anderson looks at who made the most of their opportunity and who needs to try harder…

Formula 1
Apr 12, 2021

Trending Today

Bottas crash damage could cost Mercedes F1 upgrade push
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Bottas crash damage could cost Mercedes F1 upgrade push

Explained: Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Explained: Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track

Leclerc explains why he didn't pass Verstappen on restart
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Leclerc explains why he didn't pass Verstappen on restart

Vettel: FIA "not very professional" in dealing with Imola penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: FIA "not very professional" in dealing with Imola penalty

Joey Logano: Bowman "kind of snookered everybody" in win
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup / Breaking news

Joey Logano: Bowman "kind of snookered everybody" in win

How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves

Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" comeback
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Marquez “exploded” with emotion after "dream" comeback

Stroll hit with post-race penalty, drops to eighth
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Stroll hit with post-race penalty, drops to eighth

Latest news

Vettel: FIA "not very professional" in dealing with Imola penalty
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: FIA "not very professional" in dealing with Imola penalty

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

Explained: Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Explained: Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track

How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.