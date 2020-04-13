Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
25 Jun
-
28 Jun
FP1 in
73 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
02 Jul
-
05 Jul
FP1 in
80 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
16 Jul
-
19 Jul
FP1 in
94 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
30 Jul
-
02 Aug
FP1 in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
27 Aug
-
30 Aug
FP1 in
136 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
03 Sep
-
06 Sep
FP1 in
143 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
17 Sep
-
20 Sep
FP1 in
157 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
24 Sep
-
27 Sep
FP1 in
164 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
08 Oct
-
11 Oct
FP1 in
178 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
22 Oct
-
25 Oct
FP1 in
193 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
29 Oct
-
01 Nov
FP1 in
200 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
Tickets
12 Nov
-
15 Nov
FP1 in
214 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
26 Nov
-
29 Nov
FP1 in
227 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Vettel: Ferrari culture often "misunderstood"

shares
comments
Vettel: Ferrari culture often "misunderstood"
By:
Co-author: Roberto Chinchero
Apr 13, 2020, 11:10 AM

Sebastian Vettel believes the Italian culture at Ferrari is too often 'misunderstood', as he remains adamant the team's philosophy can get it back to the front in Formula 1.

The German is due to embark on his sixth season for Ferrari this year. Despite having won a number of races over the years he is still chasing a world championship title with the Maranello outfit.

While outsiders have long suggested that Ferrari's culture could be a hindrance to its chances of success against British teams, Vettel does not buy that argument.

Instead, he suggests that there are hidden qualities which count for a lot more when it comes to delivering success in F1.

"The strength of this team is the passion for Ferrari," said Vettel in an exclusive interview with Motorsport.com. "I think that's what thrives people coming in and going out every day. I think it's really the legend and the myth of this brand. And to become a part of that history.

"It's very Italian inside, has very Italian rules and traditions, which is great, that they are kept. But equally it's very modern.

"I think sometimes also this is misunderstood, because you look at Italy to say that they are very traditional with lots of things and 'la mamma' and all this, whatever.

Read Also:

"But, you know, people are still very, very forward thinking and I think we have a lot of young great talents in the team, great people with great ideas, creative ideas, and that's why in a way it's a shame that we haven't, you know – in terms of results – haven't had that breakthrough yet.

"That's why also the focus is there to keep working, do our thing, because I believe that one day we'll be there."

Vettel says his passion to deliver title success for Ferrari is still as strong as ever, despite a difficult 2019 campaign when he faced a tough challenge from teammate Charles Leclerc.

"The mission is still the same, because we are not at the top," he said. "Obviously Mercedes has beaten us the last years, so the mission is still up.

"Obviously we had a lot of races and we made a lot of experiences. I think there were some great moments and there were some moments that were not so great, but as I said the mission is still there and the target is still there to achieve the mission, to win with Ferrari."

Related video

Next article
The motorsport 'gimmicks' that F1 should try

Previous article

The motorsport 'gimmicks' that F1 should try
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Sebastian Vettel Shop Now
Teams Scuderia Ferrari
Author Jonathan Noble

Race hub

French GP

French GP

25 Jun - 28 Jun
FP1 Starts in
73 days
Session Date
Local time
Your time
 Content
FP1
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
05:00
11:00
FP2
Fri 26 Jun
Fri 26 Jun
09:00
15:00
FP3
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
06:00
12:00
QU
Sat 27 Jun
Sat 27 Jun
09:00
15:00
Race
Sun 28 Jun
Sun 28 Jun
09:10
15:10
Latest results Standings

Trending

1
Formula 1

Banned: Why Lotus' twin-chassis concept was outlawed

2h
2
Formula 1

How lost races are already hitting F1 teams

3h
3
MotoGP

Pramac Ducati would be open to Iannone reunion

35m
4
Formula 1

The car that changed Formula 1 history

5
Formula 1

The motorsport 'gimmicks' that F1 should try

1h

Latest videos

Sir Stirling Moss at the 1967 Monte Carlo Rally 03:51
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss at the 1967 Monte Carlo Rally

Sir Stirling Moss: A Racing Life 03:41
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss: A Racing Life

Sir Stirling Moss: Classic Duke Archive interview 03:14
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss: Classic Duke Archive interview

Sir Stirling Moss reunites with the Maserati 250F 01:05
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss reunites with the Maserati 250F

Sir Stirling Moss takes a surprise victory with Vanwall in 1957 03:19
Formula 1

Sir Stirling Moss takes a surprise victory with Vanwall in 1957

Latest news

Vettel: Ferrari culture often "misunderstood"
F1

Vettel: Ferrari culture often "misunderstood"

The motorsport 'gimmicks' that F1 should try
F1

The motorsport 'gimmicks' that F1 should try

Banned: Why Lotus' twin-chassis concept was outlawed
F1

Banned: Why Lotus' twin-chassis concept was outlawed

How lost races are already hitting F1 teams
F1

How lost races are already hitting F1 teams

How Moss mastered Monaco to beat the Ferraris in ’61
F1

How Moss mastered Monaco to beat the Ferraris in ’61

Schedule

Formula 1
  • Formula 1
  • MotoGP
  • WEC
Tickets
Powered by
25 Jun - 28 Jun
Tickets
2 Jul - 5 Jul
Tickets
16 Jul - 19 Jul
Tickets
30 Jul - 2 Aug
Tickets
27 Aug - 30 Aug
Tickets
3 Sep - 6 Sep
Tickets
See full schedule
Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.