The Vettel clone hiding in Alonso's shadow

Stoffel Vandoorne has been pretty anonymous as times so far in 2018, with Fernando Alonso usually stealing the headlines at McLaren. But he is doing better than he appears to be - and has drawn comparison with a certain four-time world champion

Just 15 months ago, Stoffel Vandoorne was a bright Formula 1 rookie star, about to embark on his first full season at McLaren. But today, he's the most anonymous driver on the grid thanks to a combination of Fernando Alonso's headline-grabbing antics and McLaren's struggles.

Yet the only driver to have been outqualified by his team-mate every weekend so far this season, who has only contributed 20% of his team's points, is doing better than the numbers suggest. In fact, he's got a touch of the Sebastian Vettel about him.