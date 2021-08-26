Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Alonso: Le Mans "too fast, narrow" for current F1 cars
Formula 1 News

Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules

By:
Co-author:
Oleg Karpov

Sebastian Vettel thinks Formula 1 teams should be given more tolerance over minimum fuel requirements in the wake of his Hungarian Grand Prix disqualification.

Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules

The German lost his second place at the Hungaroring race earlier this month after post-race checks found that there was not the minimum one-litre of fuel left in his car that is required for FIA analysis.

While his Aston Martin team had been convinced on race night that enough fuel remained in his car, it subsequently emerged that a fuel leak had left the car short.

But despite accepting that the car did not have the mandatory amount of fuel remaining, Vettel believes that changes in the FIA procedures should be considered in such exceptional circumstances as he faced.

"Looking back I think it's clear, the rules are as they are, and we got disqualified," he said.

"Looking forwards, obviously it's very bitter, and I think in the circumstances that obviously I understand better, because I was the one who suffered from it, you don't wish that to anyone else to happen, it should probably have a little bit more tolerance.

"But I don't know how and what exactly you need to write down on paper in black and white. That's for other people to come up with."

Read Also:

Vettel said that Aston Martin had had no indication during the race that there was a fuel problem, so the post-race exclusion had come as a bit of a shock.

"It was a great result for us as a team and a lot of points that we scored, so very disappointing," he said.

"But I don't think there's much that, you know, we could have done. Obviously during the race we had the fuel under control, or we thought so.

"And, yeah, obviously at the very, very end, I think it was the last lap we found out that something might not be right.

"We were very surprised when the fuel wasn't in the car, so it's very bitter, but those are the rules. So we have to accept and carry on. It was a very big day, because also big points for us, but yeah, we obviously have lots of races now and try to squeeze some points in those."

But while the disqualification has cost Vettel his points and podium trophy, he says he is still able to look back on the race with some happy memories.

"I was on the podium, I had the hype of the race, and it's just really afterwards you're not allowed to take the reward, as in the trophy, as in the points," he explained.

"So I think that's the big disappointment. But in the moment, obviously, I was there and I had the emotions and it was a great day.

"You look back and you have nice memories, but obviously a bit of a bad taste left with knowing that you've got disqualified."

shares
comments

Related video

Alonso: Le Mans "too fast, narrow" for current F1 cars

Previous article

Alonso: Le Mans "too fast, narrow" for current F1 cars
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Alonso: Le Mans "too fast, narrow" for current F1 cars

1 h
2
Formula 1

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision

2 h
3
Formula 1

Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules

13 min
4
Formula 1

Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’

21 h
5
MotoGP

How SRT can convince Dovizioso to join its MotoGP team

2 h
Latest news
Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules
Formula 1

Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules

13m
Alonso: Le Mans "too fast, narrow" for current F1 cars
Formula 1

Alonso: Le Mans "too fast, narrow" for current F1 cars

1 h
Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is ‘better than ever’
Video Inside
Formula 1

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is ‘better than ever’

1 h
Mick Schumacher: Spa F1 "emotional" 30 years after dad's debut
Formula 1

Mick Schumacher: Spa F1 "emotional" 30 years after dad's debut

1 h
How Ferrari's new F1 gearbox casing helped boost its aero
Formula 1

How Ferrari's new F1 gearbox casing helped boost its aero

1 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 driver decision 04:47
Formula 1
1 h

Formula 1: Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 driver decision

Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge 08:04
Formula 1
3 h

Formula 1: Verstappen teases Red Bull upgrades will give title edge

Formula 1: Alpine announces Alonso renewal for 2022 season 03:02
Formula 1
3 h

Formula 1: Alpine announces Alonso renewal for 2022 season

Max Verstappen about Spa, the Dutch GP and F1 title fight 08:30
Formula 1
7 h

Max Verstappen about Spa, the Dutch GP and F1 title fight

Formula 1: AlphaTauri Tsunoda's rookie struggles 00:44
Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021

Formula 1: AlphaTauri Tsunoda's rookie struggles "not out of the blue"

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
F1 announces fourth season of Drive to Survive Netflix series Belgian GP
Formula 1

F1 announces fourth season of Drive to Survive Netflix series

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull's F1 assault has eased pressure on Mercedes, says Wolff

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities Prime
Formula 1

Why F1’s latest battleground offers unlimited opportunities

Sebastian Vettel More from
Sebastian Vettel
Aston Martin withdraws appeal against Vettel Hungary DQ Hungarian GP
Formula 1

Aston Martin withdraws appeal against Vettel Hungary DQ

Aston Martin fails in F1 review bid of Vettel's Hungarian GP DQ Hungarian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Aston Martin fails in F1 review bid of Vettel's Hungarian GP DQ

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate Prime
Formula 1

The double whammy that is defining Vettel’s F1 fate

Trending Today

Alonso: Le Mans "too fast, narrow" for current F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Le Mans "too fast, narrow" for current F1 cars

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell and Bottas coy over Mercedes 2022 F1 driver decision

Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules

Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grosjean’s IndyCar success makes former F1 boss Steiner ‘very happy’

How SRT can convince Dovizioso to join its MotoGP team
MotoGP MotoGP

How SRT can convince Dovizioso to join its MotoGP team

How Ferrari's new F1 gearbox casing helped boost its aero
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ferrari's new F1 gearbox casing helped boost its aero

F1 announces fourth season of Drive to Survive Netflix series
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 announces fourth season of Drive to Survive Netflix series

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is ‘better than ever’
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is ‘better than ever’

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun Prime

How Schumacher’s trust made F1 engineering fun

Michael Schumacher was only vaguely on the radar of PAT SYMONDS before his Formula 1 debut 30 years ago at Spa. But after the Mercedes sportscar driver's remarkable cameo with Jordan at Spa, Pat became his race engineer at Benetton and the pair forged a partnership that would yield a world championship double

Formula 1
2 h
How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal Prime

How Schumacher escaped his Jordan deal

Michael Schumacher famously quit the Jordan team for Benetton immediately after his startling Formula 1 debut at Spa, despite potentially having committed himself for two years. This is how he did it, and why Eddie Jordan believes his team could've had Benetton's title success had one word on a contract been different.

Formula 1
19 h
The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer Prime

The half-truths and deal-making behind Schumacher’s first F1 racer

The Jordan 191 - Michael Schumacher’s neat, efficient, beautifully effective launchpad - nearly didn’t get off the drawing board. In fact, there nearly wasn’t a drawing board in the first place. Stuart Codling revisits the chaos of Formula 1 in the early 1990s.

Formula 1
22 h
Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes Prime

Why Red Bull’s siege mentality isn’t helping its political causes

OPINION: Red Bull’s default strategy of provoking social media rage whenever it fails to get its own way creates a lot of noise – but hasn’t actually generated any positive outcomes for the team. Stuart Codling thinks it’s time to try a better tactic.

Formula 1
Aug 25, 2021
How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners Prime

How F1's environmental stance can help its under-pressure partners

The clock may be ticking on Big Oil’s presence in Formula 1, says MARK GALLAGHER. A landmark ruling in the Netherlands is going to force energy companies to clean up their acts

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2021
How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name Prime

How Mick Schumacher is making his own F1 name

Mick Schumacher carries one of motorsport's most famous names at the back of the grid with Haas. But his junior titles have proved he deserves his place in Formula 1 – most crucially to the man himself, who is starting to show signs of forging his own way in motorsport's highest profile category

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2021
The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams Prime

The departing figurehead involved in F1's two most dominant teams

Mercedes chief technical officer James Allison has worked with some of the greatest Formula 1 drivers of modern times – but, says Ben Edwards, his own engineering achievements are very much worth celebrating.

Formula 1
Aug 22, 2021
The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1 Prime

The American ‘Drive to Survive’ teens who are targeting F1

Formula 1’s U.S. owners are keen to get a homegrown driving talent back in its sport, but with no immediate sign of that happening, here are three Drive to Survive-generation teenagers with their ambitions set firmly on making it all the way to the top…

Formula 1
Aug 17, 2021

Latest news

Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Vettel calls for more tolerance over F1 fuel rules

Alonso: Le Mans "too fast, narrow" for current F1 cars
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso: Le Mans "too fast, narrow" for current F1 cars

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is ‘better than ever’
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Working relationship with Bottas is ‘better than ever’

Mick Schumacher: Spa F1 "emotional" 30 years after dad's debut
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mick Schumacher: Spa F1 "emotional" 30 years after dad's debut

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.