Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Hamilton: It's sad to see Rossi retiring from MotoGP Next / Bottas admits he could've done better in Mexican GP start
Formula 1 / Brazilian GP News

"Very unstable" weather could swing Red Bull-Mercedes F1 battle in Brazil

By:

Mercedes trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin believes the "very unstable" weather in Brazil could impact the ongoing Formula 1 battle between Mercedes and Red Bull.

Max Verstappen opened up a 19-point lead over Lewis Hamilton at the top of the F1 drivers' championship by winning in Mexico on Sunday, marking his second victory in three weeks.

Red Bull also cut into Mercedes' constructors' championship advantage as Sergio Perez finished third, reducing the gap to just a single point with four races to go.

Red Bull has enjoyed a pace advantage against Mercedes in the last couple of races, leaving the German manufacturer looking to respond at Interlagos this weekend.

Shovlin noted that there were still big swings in performance between Mercedes and Red Bull, which was unusual for so late in the season, having seen his team dominate in Turkey just three races ago.

"Normally this far into the season you see the performance settle down a bit, and the swings are still big," Shovlin said.

"There will be circuits that will suit us. We had very strong races in Turkey and Sochi and plenty of strong races since the summer break. So it will be up and down, and we've definitely got out work cut out.

"I think on balance, they are a little bit ahead of us, but it'll get affected by the weather, the track temperatures - those will all play a part.

"But the biggest thing will be the circuit characteristics and it seems that when we're on an understeery track, we tend to go a little bit better.

"The last two races have been very much about rear tyre overheating, and you could say from what we've seen in the last fortnight, it's very clear they have the advantage when we're in that situation."

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Asked what the pecking order could look like in Brazil, Shovlin said it would "depend a bit on the weather there" as it "inherently is very unstable" at Interlagos.

The track has hosted a number of rain-affected races, most notably in 2008 and 2012 when the Brazilian Grand Prix decided the championship with wet-weather thrillers. The last wet race at Interlagos was in 2016 when Hamilton took victory and

Shovlin felt that warmer conditions would likely play to Red Bull's advantage, much as they did on race day in Mexico, but felt the weather would be impossible to predict.

"You can have 50- degree track one day, and it can be a washout the next," Shovlin said.

"I think if it is a hot circuit, then it is probably going to move it in their direction. A bit of cloud cover may well suit us, but one of the advantages they had [in Mexico] was they were able to go up a step on downforce from the rear wing they normally run to their max downforce wing.

Read Also:

"But actually for us, that's the one we run normally. It's just their car seems to have more downforce than us on identical sized wings, and I think that played into their favour.

"In Brazil that should be less of an issue, but it's very hard to predict.

"Very much as we did coming [to Mexico] we'll look at the weaknesses of our car, work out how to minimise them.

shares
comments

Related video

Hamilton: It's sad to see Rossi retiring from MotoGP
Previous article

Hamilton: It's sad to see Rossi retiring from MotoGP
Next article

Bottas admits he could've done better in Mexican GP start

Bottas admits he could've done better in Mexican GP start
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
Hamilton risks qualifying exclusion after Brazil F1 DRS infringement Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton risks qualifying exclusion after Brazil F1 DRS infringement

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car gave "everything I wanted" Brazilian GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car gave "everything I wanted"

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost United States GP Prime
Formula 1

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Latest news

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes sprint pole in Brazil
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Hamilton takes sprint pole in Brazil

Hamilton risks qualifying exclusion after Brazil F1 DRS infringement
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton risks qualifying exclusion after Brazil F1 DRS infringement

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car gave "everything I wanted"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes F1 car gave "everything I wanted"

Verstappen: 'No shock' to trail Hamilton after F1 engine change
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: 'No shock' to trail Hamilton after F1 engine change

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments Prime

The gamesmanship warning over F1's potentially title-deciding moments

OPINION: Mercedes' decision to pit Valtteri Bottas towards the end of the Mexican Grand Prix to steal the fastest lap point from Max Verstappen created an intriguing subplot. While the pair's jostling for track position was all above board, it likely won't be the last time teams employ such tactics with championships at stake

Formula 1
Nov 11, 2021
The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021 Prime

The errors Verstappen isn't making when it matters in F1 2021

OPINION: Max Verstappen is challenging for his first Formula 1 world title against a rival in Lewis Hamilton who has seven championships to his name. The Red Bull driver made a string of mistakes early in the year, but now appears to be peaking in high-pressured moments just when it really matters. This could be a key new strength in his quest for championship glory.

Formula 1
Nov 10, 2021
Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength Prime

Why Red Bull's Mexico victory underlined a time-tested Newey strength

Max Verstappen's dominant run to victory in the Mexican Grand Prix owed much to a brilliant first corner move - which as well as sublime skill, required him to have total trust in his machinery. The efficiency of Red Bull's aerodynamic package was a key differentiator between it and Mercedes on race day, and points to the continued impact of an F1 heavy-hitter

Formula 1
Nov 9, 2021
Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings Prime

Mexican Grand Prix driver ratings

The Mexican Grand Prix was a potentially significant weekend for the world championship, as Max Verstappen extended his points advantage for a third race in succession. But beyond his race-deciding first corner move, there were other noteworthy performances in the midfield, including from a soon-to-depart figure

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass Prime

Why Verstappen was untouchable after Mexican GP Turn 1 pass

After its shock Mexican Grand Prix qualifying defeat to Mercedes, Max Verstappen and Red Bull needed a big response on Sunday. He duly delivered at the start with a superb double pass around the outside, after which he was never challenged due to an innate advantage Red Bull brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez

Formula 1
Nov 8, 2021
The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal Prime

The next-level gaming studio boosting McLaren's F1 appeal

One of the first F1 teams to enter the gaming space, McLaren is taking its commitment to Esports to another level by building a high-tech facility in its Woking HQ. STUART CODLING delves into the McLaren Shadow Studio

Formula 1
Nov 7, 2021
Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico Prime

Why Mercedes is pleased despite Verstappen starting well ahead in Mexico

Max Verstappen looks to have a considerable advantage over his Mercedes rivals judging by the best times set in Friday practice at Formula 1’s 2021 Mexican Grand Prix. But there are signs that suggest the Black Arrows squad could yet get closer than it did yesterday

Formula 1
Nov 6, 2021
Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost Prime

Inside the Mercedes mission control where F1 races are won or lost

Thousands of miles from the race track, an F1 team’s nerve centre shapes its drivers’ fortunes. For the US Grand Prix, Motorsport.com was granted an exclusive peek behind the curtain at Mercedes' Race Support Room in Brackley, where the crucial number-crunching and monitoring that informs trackside decision-making is made

Formula 1
Nov 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.