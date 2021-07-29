Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Ocon: "Fighting spirit" Alpine’s big strength in battle for fifth
Formula 1 / Hungarian GP News

Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungary practice checks

By:
Co-author:
Roberto Chinchero

Honda will test Max Verstappen's crashed British Grand Prix power unit in Friday practice at Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix to check if it can be raced again.

Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungary practice checks

In the wake of the Dutchman's high-speed accident at Silverstone a fortnight ago, there had been concerns that the engine would be a complete write-off.

Honda had to fly it back to its Japanese R&D facilities in Sakura for a deep analysis, and only after that could it judge whether or not it was salvageable.

But despite heavy external damage to some components, it is understood that the initial investigation has pointed to the sealed parts of the power unit actually having come through the 51g impact.

By replacing as many of the free components as possible, Honda has some optimism that the engine – which is power unit number two of the season – can race on unaffected.

However, while laboratory analysis has given some cause for hope that Honda will not need to introduce a fresh engine already, the Japanese car maker still needs to run it on track to be completely sure.

F1's strict testing rules make it virtually impossible to fit the engine to a car and give it a proper run out away from a grand prix weekend, so the plan is now for it to be tested at the Hungaroring.

The British GP power unit is therefore expected to be fitted to Verstappen's car for Friday practice, so it can be properly analysed and looked at.

Read Also:

Once that initial running is done, then Honda will be able to make a final call on what its engine plans can be for the remainder of the weekend and the rest of the season.

If the power unit is okay, then Honda will keep it in its pool and bring it back out again for races.

However, if it decides that the engine has actually sustained damage, then Honda and Red Bull will have to make a choice about when it would need to introduce a third and final power unit for events.

With the Hungaroring not being a power sensitive track, it is possible that Red Bull and Honda could elect to go back to their first power unit for this weekend's race anyway.

Other manufacturers are already likely to revert to their previous spec units in a bid to save their latest engines for the high-speed demands of Spa and Monza.

Introducing a third power unit already would not incur a penalty or Verstappen yet, but would open the door to one later in the season as the team would struggle to finish the campaign without needing a fourth unit.

shares
comments
Ocon: "Fighting spirit" Alpine’s big strength in battle for fifth

Previous article

Ocon: "Fighting spirit" Alpine’s big strength in battle for fifth
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull evidence will put British GP crash in ‘different light’

16 h
2
Supercars

Chevrolet Supercars V8 makes testing debut

15 h
3
Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

13 h
4
IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson on IndyCar struggles: “I still am in a big hole”

13 h
5
Supercars

Supercars confirms new manufacturer talks

1 d
Latest news
Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungary practice checks
Formula 1

Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungary practice checks

10m
Ocon: "Fighting spirit" Alpine’s big strength in battle for fifth
Formula 1

Ocon: "Fighting spirit" Alpine’s big strength in battle for fifth

1 h
Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?
Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

13 h
Noisy F1 engines won't lead to sponsor exodus, says Brown
Formula 1

Noisy F1 engines won't lead to sponsor exodus, says Brown

14 h
McLaren backs decision to delay F1 pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP
Formula 1

McLaren backs decision to delay F1 pitstop clampdown until Belgian GP

14 h
Latest videos
Formula 1: Marko - New evidence will put crash in 'slightly different light' 00:59
Formula 1
16 h

Formula 1: Marko - New evidence will put crash in 'slightly different light'

Formula 1: Verstappen 'not interested' in ongoing chatter on Silverstone crash 00:49
Formula 1
18 h

Formula 1: Verstappen 'not interested' in ongoing chatter on Silverstone crash

Formula 1: Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone clash 00:45
Formula 1
Jul 28, 2021

Formula 1: Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone clash

Virtual Onboard - Hungaroring 01:37
Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021

Virtual Onboard - Hungaroring

Wolff feels 00:55
Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021

Wolff feels "responsibility" to ensure Bottas has good F1 future

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Noisy F1 engines won't lead to sponsor exodus, says Brown
Formula 1

Noisy F1 engines won't lead to sponsor exodus, says Brown

Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone F1 clash
Video Inside
Formula 1

Red Bull lodges FIA request to review Silverstone F1 clash

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat British GP Prime
Formula 1

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen ‘not interested’ in F1 chatter over Silverstone crash
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen ‘not interested’ in F1 chatter over Silverstone crash

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber
Video Inside
Formula 1

F1 should let Hamilton/Verstappen duel rip, says Webber

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption Monaco GP Prime
Formula 1

How F1's street track return can offer Verstappen redemption

Trending Today

Red Bull evidence will put British GP crash in ‘different light’
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull evidence will put British GP crash in ‘different light’

Chevrolet Supercars V8 makes testing debut
Supercars Supercars

Chevrolet Supercars V8 makes testing debut

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

Jimmie Johnson on IndyCar struggles: “I still am in a big hole”
Video Inside
IndyCar IndyCar

Jimmie Johnson on IndyCar struggles: “I still am in a big hole”

Supercars confirms new manufacturer talks
Video Inside
Supercars Supercars

Supercars confirms new manufacturer talks

Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungary practice checks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungary practice checks

Noisy F1 engines won't lead to sponsor exodus, says Brown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Noisy F1 engines won't lead to sponsor exodus, says Brown

Kovalainen's Le Mans plans scuppered by SUPER GT clash
Le Mans Le Mans

Kovalainen's Le Mans plans scuppered by SUPER GT clash

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’ Prime

How Lotus uncovered, then squandered its last ‘unfair advantage’

Cast in the mould of its founder Colin Chapman, Lotus was powerful and daring but flawed – as it proved through further soaring peaks and painful troughs into the 1980s. DAMIEN SMITH examines a game-changing era

Formula 1
Jul 27, 2021
The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address Prime

The core problems Yas Marina’s long-awaited tweaks won't address

OPINION: Changes to the layout of Abu Dhabi’s circuit aim to reverse the trend of insipid Formula 1 races there - the promoter has even described one of the new corners as “iconic”. And that, argues STUART CODLING, is one of this venue’s abiding failings

Formula 1
Jul 26, 2021
How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't Prime

How Ferrari offered Callum Ilott what Red Bull couldn't

Last year's Formula 2 runner-up Callum Ilott could be on his way to becoming the first Briton to contest a grand prix in an Alfa Romeo since Reg Parnell in 1950. But, says Oleg Karpov, the Ferrari Driver Academy protege is having to temper his ambition at the moment – outwardly at least…

Formula 1
Jul 25, 2021
The signs that point to F1's rude health Prime

The signs that point to F1's rude health

OPINION: Formula 1's calendar might still be facing disruption as the pandemic affects travel but, says Mark Gallagher, the business itself is fundamentally strong thanks to the epic rivalry taking place on track and the consistent arrival of new sponsors.

Formula 1
Jul 24, 2021
The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat Prime

The unexpected benefit of F1's sprint race repeat

OPINION: Formula 1's sprint race trial at Silverstone drew mixed feedback on Saturday, but there remained the true test of how it would impact Sunday's Grand Prix. While fans were busy marvelling at Fernando Alonso's progress, a key lesson was being learned that would directly contribute to the dramatic lap-one clash at Copse the following day

Formula 1
Jul 22, 2021
The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt Prime

The off-track considerations that led to Hamilton/Verstappen F1 shunt

OPINION: Formula 1’s 2021 title fight turned ugly last weekend when Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton collided at the start of the British Grand Prix. Verstappen thankfully walked away unharmed, but this had been a clash long-since coming.

Formula 1
Jul 21, 2021
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2021 British Grand Prix will live long in the memory for the dramatic clash between Formula 1's two title protagonists, which opened the door for other drivers to capitalise. One did so in spectacular fashion, while others fluffed their lines

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021
How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash Prime

How Leclerc almost defied Hamilton after Silverstone clash

A poor start for Valtteri Bottas and the lap one clash between Formula 1's 2021 title protagonists gave Charles Leclerc a surprise lead in the British Grand Prix that he almost held to the end. Here's how the Ferrari driver came close to a famous victory, ultimately denied by a recovering Lewis Hamilton three laps from home

Formula 1
Jul 19, 2021

Latest news

Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungary practice checks
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen's F1 engine set for Hungary practice checks

Ocon: "Fighting spirit" Alpine’s big strength in battle for fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ocon: "Fighting spirit" Alpine’s big strength in battle for fifth

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Has Formula 1 ever increased a penalty after an appeal?

Noisy F1 engines won't lead to sponsor exodus, says Brown
Formula 1 Formula 1

Noisy F1 engines won't lead to sponsor exodus, says Brown

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.