Verstappen worked to force Sainz into mistake to win F1 Italian GP
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen reckons he actively forced Carlos Sainz into the mistake that cost the Ferrari driver the lead and eventual victory in Formula 1’s 2023 Italian Grand Prix.
Polesitter Sainz launched strongly to maintain the lead into the first Monza chicane and he then repeatedly defended well against front-row rival Verstappen during their early DRS battles down the main straight.
But on lap 15 of a shortened 51, Sainz locked up during the big Turn 1 braking zone to compromise his apex and the tighter line then delayed his corner exit to allow Verstappen to challenge under power.
The Red Bull RB19 driver held his line around the outside of Curva Grande before cementing first place into the second chicane on his way to a record-breaking 10th consecutive GP victory.
Verstappen reckoned he forced Sainz into this decisive mistake. He said: “We had good space. I think we were good on the tyres. But they had a lot of top speed. It was so hard to get close and get a move on into Turn 1. So, I had to force them into a mistake.
“Luckily, it came at some point where he locked up, and then I had better traction, of course, out of Turn 2 and basically from there onwards, we could again do our own race.”
Verstappen, who radioed on lap four to say he could see Sainz was already struggling to manage his rear Pirellis, eventually headed a Red Bull 1-2 over Sergio Perez by 6.064 seconds.
The defending two-time champion added: “I was just trying to stay patient. It was still a very long race. I could see them struggling a lot with the rear tyres. So, I just had to pick my moment.”
Carlos Sainz, Ferrari SF-23, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19
Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images
Sainz would pip Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc by 0.18s to claim the final spot on the podium, the two SF-23 drivers locking up repeatedly in a late, hotly contested dice.
Discussing Verstappen’s attempts at passing the Spaniard early on, Red Bull team principal Christian Horner told Sky Sports: “Carlos was defending like his life depended on it.
“There were a few comments raised. Carlos was very robust. He was a little late at times. He moved a bit.
“Look, he’s driving a Ferrari at Monza. He’s going to defend for his life. We kind of expected it. It was on the limit; it was great racing.
“[Verstappen said he] could see Carlos was moving around a bit with his rear tyres. I think he knew that if he kept it cool, that they were very vulnerable.”
Sainz explains F1 rear tyre woes in Italian GP after losing to Red Bull duo
Leclerc: Ferrari F1 Italian GP battle is how 'racing should be all the time'
Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in Monza F1 battle
Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in Monza F1 battle Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in Monza F1 battle
Red Bull explains late Verstappen problem that helped avert F1 fastest lap bid
Red Bull explains late Verstappen problem that helped avert F1 fastest lap bid Red Bull explains late Verstappen problem that helped avert F1 fastest lap bid
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Only Red Bull ‘screw-up’ will prevent F1 clean sweep, says Wolff
Only Red Bull ‘screw-up’ will prevent F1 clean sweep, says Wolff Only Red Bull ‘screw-up’ will prevent F1 clean sweep, says Wolff
2023 F1 Italian GP results: Max Verstappen wins, sets record
2023 F1 Italian GP results: Max Verstappen wins, sets record 2023 F1 Italian GP results: Max Verstappen wins, sets record
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance? Could relentless Red Bull domination weaken F1's meritocracy stance?
Latest news
Hamlin announces multi-year contract extension with JGR
Hamlin announces multi-year contract extension with JGR Hamlin announces multi-year contract extension with JGR
Bastianini out of next three MotoGP rounds following Catalan GP crash
Bastianini out of next three MotoGP rounds following Catalan GP crash Bastianini out of next three MotoGP rounds following Catalan GP crash
Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control call as title bid comes up short
Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control call as title bid comes up short Dixon frustrated by IndyCar race control call as title bid comes up short
Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in Monza F1 battle
Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in Monza F1 battle Sainz thought for a moment he could beat Verstappen in Monza F1 battle
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Italian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was Why Sainz was able to make F1's 2023 Italian GP as good as it was
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success Why the Verstappen brand is well-placed to mirror his on-track F1 success
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future Why Leclerc getting biggest Dutch GP call right is important for Ferrari's F1 future
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut How Lawson stayed afloat in his sudden F1 debut
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Dutch Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP How Verstappen defied home pressure and two downpours to win F1's Dutch GP
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval The concerning questions raised by Alpine’s latest F1 upheaval
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.