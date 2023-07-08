Verstappen urges Norris to keep faith in McLaren amid past Red Bull doubts
Max Verstappen has urged Lando Norris to keep faith that McLaren can deliver him a Formula 1 race-winning car, after revealing he even considered quitting Red Bull at times.
The two-time world champion, who looks well on course to take his third title this season, is in the form of his career as rivals are left scratching their heads about how to beat him.
Red Bull's domination has meant that opportunities for others to win are slim, and it means that rising youngsters like Norris are having to tread water until they can get hold of more competitive machinery.
Although Norris is currently locked into a contract at McLaren until 2026, the team's lacklustre start to the campaign prompted suggestions that the Briton could be tempted to look elsewhere if things did not turn around.
But Verstappen, who is friends with Norris, thinks that the young Briton should avoid being tempted to think that things could be better elsewhere.
Instead, he cites his own experience at Red Bull, where he stuck at it – despite times he thought he would have to leave – and that commitment is now paying off.
"If Lando was in a race-winning car, he would win races. It's as simple as that," explained Verstappen at the British Grand Prix.
"Sometimes you have to stick to the process, and you believe in the process. People can say: 'Yeah, we believe in it.' But you really have to believe in it.
"You really have to know and see that you are attracting the right people to make a winning team. And you really have to get everything into place. And I did trust our process around it."
Christian Horner, Team Principal, Red Bull Racing, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, Helmut Marko, Consultant, Red Bull Racing
Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images
Verstappen confesses, however, that amid Red Bull's struggles to find the perfect engine partner, there were times when even he pondered if he would be better set somewhere else on the grid.
"Of course, sometimes I've been sceptical with a new engine partner, and is this going to work out? But then you can see how much they were determined to make it work.
"Sometimes I had my doubts, and I guessed, is it actually going to work? I didn't know. Of course, sometimes, I had this sort of[feeling] maybe I should leave. But at the same time in those years, I was also developing a lot as a driver.
"And you never forget who put you in F1 in the first place. You also have to be loyal to that, I find.
"People sometimes say the grass is greener on the other side, but most of the time it's not. And I think it's very important to remember these kinds of things in situations like that."
Speaking earlier this year, Norris said that while it was not ideal to wait so long for his maiden win, he was not desperate to move on.
"At times, it's tough because I'm a competitive guy and I want to win," he said. "Of course, at times you think what could you do in order to get into the position earlier.
"But also, I'm very comfortable with where I am right now. I have good confidence in the team... and that's the most important thing for myself, to give myself that confidence, but also for the team to have it at the same time."
Related video
Tsunoda reckons AlphaTauri F1 upgrades not working
Pirelli: F1 drivers make "easy" complaints about tyres
Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start
Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start Verstappen felt like "drifting" in slow F1 British GP start
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes British GP pole from McLaren duo
F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes British GP pole from McLaren duo F1 qualifying results: Max Verstappen takes British GP pole from McLaren duo
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Mercedes hints at rethink over Red Bull F1 copy
Mercedes hints at rethink over Red Bull F1 copy Mercedes hints at rethink over Red Bull F1 copy
Red Bull F1 engine plans ahead of schedule, dismisses rivals' “scaremongering”
Red Bull F1 engine plans ahead of schedule, dismisses rivals' “scaremongering” Red Bull F1 engine plans ahead of schedule, dismisses rivals' “scaremongering”
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship How Vettel played a key role in Verstappen's Red Bull engineer relationship
Latest news
#8 Toyota demoted for exceeding power limit in WEC Monza race
#8 Toyota demoted for exceeding power limit in WEC Monza race #8 Toyota demoted for exceeding power limit in WEC Monza race
IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash
IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash IMSA CTMP: Blomqvist/Braun win for MSR Acura after huge Cadillac crash
F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP
F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP F1 car inconsistency behind Ferrari struggles in British GP
McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris
McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris McLaren explains reason behind F1 British GP hard tyre call for Norris
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star The key Silverstone moments that shaped Russell into an F1 star
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect Why Horner is not a lone voice in F1 2026’s rules disconnect
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles The forgotten F1 folly that hampered Lauda in a British GP shambles
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo The simple solution to F1's Austria track limits hullabaloo
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Austrian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph The VSC tactic that encouraged Red Bull to lose the lead in Verstappen's Austrian GP triumph
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet Inside the meticulous process of creating Verstappen's cutting-edge F1 helmet
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem Why it’s right to mark the diamond anniversary of an F1 gem
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.