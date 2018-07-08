Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / British GP / Breaking news

Verstappen: "Tragic" speed deficit like racing in different series

shares
comments
Verstappen:
By: Scott Mitchell
Jul 8, 2018, 6:52 PM

Max Verstappen says the Red Bull Formula 1 team's straightline speed deficit was "tragic" and "like driving in a different series" in the British Grand Prix.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14, leads Romain Grosjean, Haas F1 Team VF-18
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing on drivers parade
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14

Verstappen retired from the race late on with a brake-by-wire failure but had been embroiled in a fight with Ferrari's Kimi Raikkonen late on.

He and Red Bull teammate Daniel Ricciardo trailed Mercedes and Ferrari significantly at Silverstone and even the late safety cars offered them little chance to race the leaders.

Verstappen told Dutch TV after the race: "I had to manage the tyres the whole way through the race but we were super-slow on the straights anyway, which was just a huge drama.

"I tried to do a one-stop. In the end I was lucky that there was a safety car, because that wasn't going to work.

"After the first safety car I made that move on Kimi, which was nice, but it's just incredibly frustrating how much we are lacking on the straights. It's a real bummer."

The final two safety cars set up a 10-lap sprint to the end, during which Mercedes and Ferrari quickly edged clear of the Red Bulls.

"It was tragic," Verstappen added. "On the straights it's like you are driving in a different series."

Asked if it was like F1 vs Formula 2, Verstappen replied: "Yes."

Verstappen said the problem was exacerbated by 'clipping', which is when the engine's energy recovery system's deployment does not work as expected.

He claimed it was happening "the whole race".

"We are extremely slow and on top of that we also experience some clipping, so that it stops earlier in terms of energy," he said.

"We tried to adjust this, but there was nothing there.

"After that I braked at Turn 16 and I just lost the whole brake pedal. Then the rear wheels locked-up and I spun off the track.

"I tried to drive away again, but then it stayed in first gear."

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner confirmed that it was because the brake-by-wire problem had triggered clutch damage that left the car stuck in gear.

Verstappen had already reported a brake-by-wire problem earlier in the race and said it was "very strange" that it went away because "normally it's over by then".

Additional reporting by Erwin Jaeggi

 

Next Formula 1 article
F1 Debrief: Mercedes melts under Ferrari heat as title war takes off

Previous article

F1 Debrief: Mercedes melts under Ferrari heat as title war takes off

Next article

British GP: Post-race press conference

British GP: Post-race press conference

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event British GP
Location Silverstone
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Scott Mitchell
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

Shop Our Store

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Shop Now

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.