Verstappen to start Monaco GP last

Max Verstappen will start the Monaco Grand Prix last after failing to take part in qualifying following his heavy crash in final practice.

Verstappen clipped the inside wall on the entry to the second chicane at the Swimming Pool section in FP3, which broke the front-right and sent his Red Bull careering into the barriers on the outside.

The damage was so severe that Red Bull, which has had to change Verstappen's gearbox, could not repair the car in time to get him out for the first part of qualifying.

It means one of the pre-race favourites will start from the back of the grid, unless Red Bull opts for a pitlane start.

Verstappen was on course to top FP3 before his crash, as Red Bull has dominated proceedings in Monte Carlo so far.

His teammate Daniel Ricciardo has been quickest in all three practice sessions and headed the order in Q1 by four tenths of a second.

Brendon Hartley, Marcus Ericsson, Lance Stroll and Kevin Magnussen were the other drivers eliminated in the first part of qualifying.