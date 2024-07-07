All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global
Formula 1 British GP

Verstappen thought he’d be “fifth or sixth” in F1 British GP

Red Bull driver lacked the pace early on before key decisions on intermediates and slicks switches saved Silverstone podium

Alex Kalinauckas
Alex Kalinauckas
Upd:

Max Verstappen thought he would "finish fifth [or] sixth" in Formula 1's British Grand Prix given Red Bull's early pace deficit to Mercedes and McLaren before he recovered to second.

The Red Bull driver was passed by both McLaren cars in the dry early stages of the wet weather thriller at Silverstone on Sunday, so ran fifth having initially moved up from fourth to third behind early leaders George Russell and Lewis Hamilton.

Verstappen's call on when to pit for intermediates in the race's second, and longer, rain storm meant he jumped back to third. McLaren leaving Oscar Piastri out for an extra lap than all the rest of the leaders also aided the world champion, who moved ahead of Russell when he had to stack behind Hamilton.

When it came to pitting for a second time to go back to the slicks, as the sun finally burst back through, Verstappen came in at the same time as Hamilton, who at this stage cycled to a lead he would never lose as Lando Norris stayed out for an extra lap.

Verstappen then used the hard tyres to catch and pass the soft-shod Norris before closing on Hamilton but ran out of time to pass.

"We just didn't have the pace today," Verstappen said in parc ferme afterwards.

"I was just steadily dropping back when it mattered in the beginning, so it didn't look great. At some point I was really thinking, 'Are we gonna finish fifth, sixth?'

"But, yeah, we made the right calls – direct from the slicks to the inters and also from the inters back to the slicks – I think it was every time the right lap.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"Then also the end – the call from the team to be on the hard tyre instead of the soft was definitely helping me out.

"But we also finished second today, so it could've been a lot worse, but we're making the right calls – we still onto the podium and [I'm] of course very happy with that."

Verstappen also said: "When it started to rain for the first time, of course, I was already dropping back, struggling for grip, so I didn't want to take too many risks.

"And I saw the guys ahead of me – they were really going for it. So I just tried to hang in there – not going off the track and that's quite tricky.

"But then at one point it really started to come down and it was quite obvious that you had to go to the inter.

"Then, you had to make the tyre last as long as you could and suddenly also the sun came out and the track really started to dry out quickly.

"But still, you feel quite comfortable on the inter, but at one point you just have to gamble to go to the slick and luckily it all worked out well."

Read Also:

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article F1 British GP: Hamilton takes ninth Silverstone win as McLaren falters
Next article Hamilton feared never winning again amid 945-day F1 victory drought

Top Comments

Alex Kalinauckas
More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins

Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins
The post-England Euros penalty study that won Hamilton the 2024 British GP

The post-England Euros penalty study that won Hamilton the 2024 British GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
The post-England Euros penalty study that won Hamilton the 2024 British GP
Norris "didn't deliver" in F1 British GP qualifying

Norris "didn't deliver" in F1 British GP qualifying

Formula 1
British GP
Norris "didn't deliver" in F1 British GP qualifying
Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen's floor damage cost him 100 points of downforce

Verstappen's floor damage cost him 100 points of downforce

Formula 1
British GP
Verstappen's floor damage cost him 100 points of downforce
Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship

Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship

Formula 1
British GP
Verstappen couldn’t “give a s***” on criticisms, only cares about Norris friendship
The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Austrian GP
The strands that join Silverstone 2021 and Austria 2024's race lead crashes
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull says Perez form "unsustainable" with F1 contract clause set to kick in

Red Bull says Perez form "unsustainable" with F1 contract clause set to kick in

Formula 1
British GP
Red Bull says Perez form "unsustainable" with F1 contract clause set to kick in
F1 British GP results: Lewis Hamilton scores record-breaking win

F1 British GP results: Lewis Hamilton scores record-breaking win

Formula 1
British GP
F1 British GP results: Lewis Hamilton scores record-breaking win
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Bad luck or misjudgement: did Norris and McLaren throw away Canadian GP victory?

Latest news

How Alex Bowman came away with two victories at Chicago

How Alex Bowman came away with two victories at Chicago

NAS NASCAR Cup
Chicago
How Alex Bowman came away with two victories at Chicago
Dixon’s IndyCar title hopes hurt by hybrid failure at Mid-Ohio

Dixon’s IndyCar title hopes hurt by hybrid failure at Mid-Ohio

Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
Dixon’s IndyCar title hopes hurt by hybrid failure at Mid-Ohio
McLaughlin “sick of getting overcut”, returns favor to IndyCar field

McLaughlin “sick of getting overcut”, returns favor to IndyCar field

Indy IndyCar
Mid-Ohio
McLaughlin “sick of getting overcut”, returns favor to IndyCar field
Josh Berry to run Pocono Xfinity race with AM Racing

Josh Berry to run Pocono Xfinity race with AM Racing

NSXF NASCAR XFINITY
Josh Berry to run Pocono Xfinity race with AM Racing

Prime

Discover prime content
Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins

Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
Repeated mistakes are costing Norris and McLaren too many F1 wins
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
British Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The post-England Euros penalty study that won Hamilton the 2024 British GP

The post-England Euros penalty study that won Hamilton the 2024 British GP

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
By Alex Kalinauckas
The post-England Euros penalty study that won Hamilton the 2024 British GP
Why Silverstone remains an enduring F1 drivers’ favourite  

Why Silverstone remains an enduring F1 drivers’ favourite  

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
British GP
By GP Racing
Why Silverstone remains an enduring F1 drivers’ favourite  
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Motorsport prime

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Edition

Global