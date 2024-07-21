Verstappen tells critics to “f*** off” after Hungarian GP
The Red Bull driver takes aim at his critics following his own condemnation of his team’s race strategy plus reaction to his clash with Lewis Hamilton in Hungary
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W15, collide
Max Verstappen has told his critics to "f*** off" after the Formula 1 Hungarian Grand Prix, having been scathing of Red Bull's race strategy plus external reaction to his clash with Lewis Hamilton.
The reigning F1 world champion continually vented his frustration at Red Bull's strategy during the Hungaroring race and on the final stint he had dropped to fifth, but with fresher tyres attacked Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and the Mercedes of Hamilton for the final podium spot.
Watch: Piastri Takes The Win in Tension Filled F1 Hungarian Grand Prix - Race Reaction
Having got by Leclerc, Verstappen tangled with Hamilton at Turn 1 with eight laps to go, and dropped to fifth at the finish.
Speaking after the race, having felt McLaren was out of reach as it secured a 1-2 and that third place was his optimal result, Verstappen was pressed for a reaction to his critics saying he went too far in the race and disrespected his Red Bull squad over team radio.
He replied: "They can all fuck off."
Verstappen, who is under investigation by the FIA stewards for his clash with Hamilton, also took aim at criticism for his part in the incident - having also come under fire colliding with Lando Norris at the Austrian GP last month.
"I got a lot of shit thrown at me in Austria with people saying moving under braking, blah blah blah," he said. I am positioning my car on the initial movement and then I keep it straight.
"Today, under braking he just kept turning to the right and that is why I also locked up because I was going for the move, but I saw the car on the outside kept coming at me. Otherwise, we would've already crashed before. I had to stop the car so that is why I locked up."
The Dutch driver explained his criticism of Red Bull's strategy after the race and felt leaving him exposed to the undercut at each stop – losing a place to Hamilton in the first pitstops and then to Leclerc in the second – meant he was always "on the backfoot" and struggling to overtake.
"We didn't have the pace to fight McLaren today but then I think we could have still had a P3," he reflected.
"The wrong strategy calls put me on the backfoot where I constantly had to fight people, trying to overtake, and it didn't work today.
"The track is really hot and as soon as you get close to cars the tyres overheat and basically all of the advantage that you have with the tyres is not working anymore."
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Red Bull: “Rubbish” to link Verstappen’s F1 radio anger to 3am sim racing antics
Why FIA took no action in Hamilton vs Verstappen clash
Why Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second
Sacked or promoted - Why Ricciardo now faces two F1 career extremes
Red Bull closes door on Mercedes Verstappen swoop with new Marko commitment
Exclusive interview: Adrian Newey explains his last Red Bull "work of art"
Latest news
Not McLaren's first radio rodeo: a brief history of F1 team orders controversies
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing
Arrow McLaren IndyCar boss Ward fumes over timing of Toronto caution
McLaughlin: Power’s “low percentage move” gifted vital IndyCar points to Palou
Prime
The two F1 greatness tests Verstappen is passing and failing
Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The 10 reasons why the Hungarian GP was so good
Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments