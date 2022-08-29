Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / 2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Belgian GP Next / How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Video evidence shows it was Verstappen’s tear-off in Leclerc’s brake duct

Video footage of the opening lap of Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix has left Ferrari in no doubt that the tear-off that wrecked Charles Leclerc’s race was Max Verstappen’s.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Co-author:
Matt Kew
Video evidence shows it was Verstappen’s tear-off in Leclerc’s brake duct
Listen to this article

Leclerc’s hopes of charging through the pack at Spa-Francorchamps on Sunday in the wake of his engine grid penalty were dashed early on when he was forced to pit on lap three after seeing smoke coming up from his right-front brake duct.

At the stop, where he changed tyres, Ferrari discovered that the problem had been caused by a visor tear-off getting stuck in his brake duct.

This would have blocked airflow to the brake disc and triggered massive overheating. It is something that in the past has been enough to force cars to retire from races.

While tear-off strips are fairly uniform so it is almost impossible to distinguish one driver from another, it is understood that Ferrari examined onboard footage from the opening lap to work out exactly where it came from.

This showed that in the wake of the melee being caused by Lewis Hamilton’s slowing car in the pack throwing out water and other fluids, Verstappen was one of several drivers forced to remove a tear off on the high-speed run from Paul Frere to Blanchimont.

The world champion later admitted: “It was super-hectic, and so much dirt as well. I pulled off my tear off because I barely could see anything just because of the previous sector, like everyone just going on the grass, on the gravel, but we survived without damage.”

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, in the pits

Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, in the pits

Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images

With Leclerc running right behind Verstappen at the time, footage showed that it was the Red Bull driver's tear off that was thrown directly in to the path of the Ferrari driver and got stuck in his brake duct.

Asked by Motorsport.com after the race about the possibility of it being his tear off in Leclerc's car, Verstappen said: “I hope it's not mine. But there was a lot of stuff,  honestly people… they were all pulling stuff out and it's just super unlucky, to be honest, that that happens.

“You're always scared that it happens, especially when you’re in the pack because… especially on a track like this, you are taking them off very quickly. That is your worst nightmare, that these things happen, but yeah, unfortunately they do happen.”

As well as being forced to make an early stop that put him out of sequence in the race, the overheating triggered by the tear-off also ruined a sensor on Leclerc’s car that resulted in him speeding in the pits when he made a late stop to try to get fastest lap.

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Belgian GP
Previous article

2022 F1 World Championship standings after the Belgian GP
Next article

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull: Eau Rouge F1 compromises, not lightweight chassis, behind Spa form Belgian GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Eau Rouge F1 compromises, not lightweight chassis, behind Spa form

FIA explains why Hamilton wasn't penalised for Alonso F1 clash Belgian GP
Formula 1

FIA explains why Hamilton wasn't penalised for Alonso F1 clash

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move Prime
Formula 1

The traits that fuelled Alonso's unexpected Aston Martin F1 move

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car 'on rails on incredible Spa weekend' Belgian GP
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull F1 car 'on rails on incredible Spa weekend'

Belgian GP: Verstappen recovers from penalty to lead Red Bull 1-2 Belgian GP
Formula 1

Belgian GP: Verstappen recovers from penalty to lead Red Bull 1-2

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address French GP Prime
Formula 1

The standout F1 2022 weakness Verstappen still needs Red Bull to address

Latest news

Red Bull: Eau Rouge F1 compromises, not lightweight chassis, behind Spa form
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Eau Rouge F1 compromises, not lightweight chassis, behind Spa form

Red Bull thinks ride height compromises all teams were forced to make because of Eau Rouge were behind Max Verstappen’s dominance of Formula 1’s Belgian Grand Prix weekend.

How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake
Formula 1 Formula 1

How Ocon pulled off his Hakkinen-style Spa F1 double overtake

Esteban Ocon channelled his inner Mika Hakkinen by completing a brilliant double pass along the Kemmel Straight at Spa, drawing comparisons to the two-time Formula 1 champion's move in 2000.

How F1 Contract Recognition Board will decide Piastri’s fate
Formula 1 Formula 1

How F1 Contract Recognition Board will decide Piastri’s fate

A virtual meeting of the Contract Recognition Board on Monday is set to decide the Formula 1 future of Oscar Piastri.

No hope Spa F1 struggles were track specific, says Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1

No hope Spa F1 struggles were track specific, says Ferrari

Mattia Binotto has downplayed suggestions Ferrari's Formula 1 struggles at Spa were simply track specific after its resounding defeat to Red Bull in the Belgian Grand Prix.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022 Prime

Belgian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2022

Formula 1 roared back into action after the summer break at the Belgian Grand Prix, where the grid was shaken up by engine penalties which created different opportunities for drivers to shine. While the sole top score can probably be predicted, there were plenty of other high marks at Spa

Formula 1
15 h
How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa Prime

How Verstappen scored the best win of his F1 career at Spa

Nothing could deny Max Verstappen’s Spa surge as he charged to a ninth Formula 1 win of the season, while yet more bad luck and questionable calls mired Charles Leclerc. Here’s how the Red Bull driver dominated the Belgian Grand Prix.

Formula 1
17 h
The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row  Prime

The traditionalist F1 venue stuck in a philosophical row 

With the future of Spa as a grand prix venue in doubt, Ben Edwards admits not everyone will be disappointed if it is dropped from the calendar

Formula 1
Aug 28, 2022
Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules? Prime

Which teams adapted best to F1's new 2022 rules?

As F1 moves into the second half of the 2022 season, PAT SYMONDS analyses which teams have so far performed well under the championship’s new technical regulations

Formula 1
Aug 27, 2022
Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race Prime

Why Verstappen has the upper hand for Spa’s recovery race

Formula 1 title rivals Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc both face a battle to recover from the rear of the grid after engine penalties. But it appears the championship leader is in the box seat on pace to salvage the most from a potentially tricky Belgian Grand Prix

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised Prime

How Formula 1’s Audi coup has been realised

Formula 1 has pulled off a major coup in encouraging Audi to join the series as an engine manufacturer from the 2026 season. It speaks to the surge in popularity F1 is enjoying. This is how it came to pass and how the famous German marque will tackle its new challenge

Formula 1
Aug 26, 2022
Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection Prime

Why Spa can reveal the most about Mercedes’ powers of resurrection

After a difficult start to Formula 1's ground effect-era, Mercedes has shown signs of recovery in recent races by regularly finishing on the podium and even taking pole last time out in Hungary. With more time to understand its W13 car and its improvement in recent races, plus a new technical directive coming into force for Spa, the Belgian GP could be a crucial barometer of its progress.

Formula 1
Aug 24, 2022
How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman Prime

How Senna’s first F1 winner gave Lotus life after Chapman

Designed by Gerard Ducarouge, the 97T returned Lotus to the winners circle for the first time since the death of its founder but also, as STUART CODLING reveals, gave the team a problem holding onto its new star

Formula 1
Aug 23, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.