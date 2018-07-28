Verstappen summoned by FIA for impeding Grosjean
Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been called up to see the FIA stewards after appearing to impede Haas driver Romain Grosjean in the final segment of Formula 1 qualifying in Hungary.
Verstappen was warned about the approach of the Haas driver on team radio, and the Frenchman subsequently made his feelings clear with an expletive-laden message to his own pit wall.
"F**k, f**k, f**k, the Red Bull completely f**ked me," Grosjean radioed.
"That is not on, I was on a push lap, then I had massive spray on the next lap."
The FIA noted an “alleged breach of Article 31.5 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, by
car 33 [Verstappen] on car 8 [Grosjean] at 15:59 in turn 14, unnecessarily impeding another driver.”
An impeding offence typical earns a drop of three grid positions. Verstappen qualified seventh, so such a penalty would benefit Brendon Hartley, Kevin Magnussen and Grosjean himself.
Romain Grosjean , Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing , Haas F1 Team
|Adam Cooper
|Breaking news