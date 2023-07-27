Subscribe
Previous / Russell: FIA will have to make "bold" decisions on F1 running in Spa rain Next / Sainz defends Ferrari F1 structure after after Mekies departure
Formula 1 / Belgian GP News

Verstappen: Stopping wet F1 races the only solution to visibility problems

Max Verstappen says Formula 1 has to accept that visibility will always be bad in wet weather unless it wants to stop racing in the rain entirely.

Jonathan Noble
By:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

The topic of safety has become a major talking point ahead of the Belgian Grand Prix in the wake of the recent fatal accident of youngster Dilano van 't Hoff in a wet Formula Regional European Championship at the track.

Some have suggested that the incident requires the FIA to be extra cautious about the conditions it deems acceptable to race in.

But Verstappen thinks that there needs to be some realism that visibility will always be worse in the wet – so chasing perfect conditions is an impossible target.

"It's bad, but it has been bad for a very long time," he said about visibility with the current generation of F1 cars. "So, I don't think there is a lot at the moment that we can do about it."

Verstappen said he had faith that F1 race director Niels Wittich was qualified enough to make the right call.

"We have spent quite a bit of time in briefings, and I think also from his side, he's done quite a few races now," he said of Wittich.

"I think he'd also listen to the safety car a bit, and I think he will know if it's safe or not. But the visibility is going to be bad anyway.

"Otherwise, we cannot have any rain races anymore."

Verstappen explained that the current regulations have made visibility worse in the wet because the tyres and cars throw up more water.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, in Parc Ferme after Qualifying

Photo by: Glenn Dunbar / Motorsport Images

"We went to the bigger tyres, which makes it worse, because there's more displacement," he said. "Plus, just the shape of the car, it's so big so you have more spray.

"It is worse than it was in 2016, but in 2016, it was also bad. I remember the race in Brazil where I was in the back after the pitstop, I didn't even see Fernando [Alonso] spinning off the track.

"For the whole straight, I kept it flat, but I didn't see anything and did so only by knowing where you're going from all the other laps. You just keep it pinned, but if there would have been a car standing [still] I would have gone completely through it."

As well as the issue of visibility, the general safety of the Spa circuit – and especially the Eau Rouge/Raidillon complex that also claimed the life of Anthoine Hubert in 2019 – has been a talking point.

Read Also:

But Verstappen sees no particular problem with the venue, as he reiterated his belief that other tracks were more dangerous.

"There are always things that can be done better, but we are also racing in Monaco, which I think is way more dangerous than here," he said.

"We race there because it's deemed safe enough. Accidents happen, unfortunately. And honestly, when you look back at the accident that happened, it is just extremely unfortunate the way it happens.

"I don't think there's a lot you can do or change for it to be a lot safer. Because there are also other tracks out there that if you have a crash, and you're [flung] back onto the track, and there's very low visibility, that can happen again.

"It's just a bit, I guess, unlucky in a way as well that it happens at Spa, two times, but close to each other."

shares
comments

Russell: FIA will have to make "bold" decisions on F1 running in Spa rain

Sainz defends Ferrari F1 structure after after Mekies departure
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Verstappen hit with Belgian GP grid penalty after F1 gearbox change

Verstappen hit with Belgian GP grid penalty after F1 gearbox change

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Verstappen hit with Belgian GP grid penalty after F1 gearbox change Verstappen hit with Belgian GP grid penalty after F1 gearbox change

Aston Martin: 'Wrong choices' have impacted F1 form in recent races

Aston Martin: 'Wrong choices' have impacted F1 form in recent races

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Aston Martin: 'Wrong choices' have impacted F1 form in recent races Aston Martin: 'Wrong choices' have impacted F1 form in recent races

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Norris apologises for breaking Verstappen's Hungary F1 trophy

Norris apologises for breaking Verstappen's Hungary F1 trophy

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Norris apologises for breaking Verstappen's Hungary F1 trophy Norris apologises for breaking Verstappen's Hungary F1 trophy

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Norris blames Verstappen over $45,000 F1 winner’s trophy breakage

Norris blames Verstappen over $45,000 F1 winner’s trophy breakage

Formula 1
Hungarian GP

Norris blames Verstappen over $45,000 F1 winner’s trophy breakage Norris blames Verstappen over $45,000 F1 winner’s trophy breakage

Red Bull Racing More from
Red Bull Racing
Why Red Bull’s F1 DRS advantage vanished, but should return for Belgian GP

Why Red Bull’s F1 DRS advantage vanished, but should return for Belgian GP

Formula 1
Belgian GP

Why Red Bull’s F1 DRS advantage vanished, but should return for Belgian GP Why Red Bull’s F1 DRS advantage vanished, but should return for Belgian GP

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Red Bull backs F1 engine equalisation move 

Red Bull backs F1 engine equalisation move 

Formula 1

Red Bull backs F1 engine equalisation move  Red Bull backs F1 engine equalisation move 

Latest news

Verstappen hit with Belgian GP grid penalty after F1 gearbox change

Verstappen hit with Belgian GP grid penalty after F1 gearbox change

F1 Formula 1
Belgian GP

Verstappen hit with Belgian GP grid penalty after F1 gearbox change Verstappen hit with Belgian GP grid penalty after F1 gearbox change

Toyota stalwart Tachikawa announces SUPER GT retirement

Toyota stalwart Tachikawa announces SUPER GT retirement

SGT Super GT

Toyota stalwart Tachikawa announces SUPER GT retirement Toyota stalwart Tachikawa announces SUPER GT retirement

Supercars silly season ramps up

Supercars silly season ramps up

SUPC Supercars

Supercars silly season ramps up Supercars silly season ramps up

The Bend re-branding underway

The Bend re-branding underway

SUPC Supercars
The Bend

The Bend re-branding underway The Bend re-branding underway

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Jonathan Noble

Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull Why Formula 1’s “F2” teams are struggling to catch Red Bull

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Alex Kalinauckas

The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was The times that show how good Ricciardo's F1 return really was

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats? How does Red Bull's dominance stack up against other F1 greats?

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023 Hungarian Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2023

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Jake Boxall-Legge

How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain How Verstappen's Hungary F1 qualifying pain was his race day gain

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1 How Lando Norris is building up an empire outside F1

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
GP Racing

How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone How BRM's design dead-ends spurred an F1 champion to go it alone

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Alex Kalinauckas

The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles The F1 drivers losing their 2023 team-mate battles

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe