Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs rewards Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Tickets
Previous / The photo that offers clues about Mercedes’ F1 troubles Next / Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’
Formula 1 / Bahrain March testing News

Verstappen scoffs at Mercedes F1 scepticism: ‘It’s always like this’

Max Verstappen scoffed at Mercedes’ scepticism over its performance through Formula 1 pre-season testing and ability to fight for wins, saying it is “always like this”.

Luke Smith
By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
, Writer
Verstappen scoffs at Mercedes F1 scepticism: ‘It’s always like this’
Listen to this article

Verstappen closed out pre-season testing with the fastest time for Red Bull on Saturday in Bahrain, finishing almost seven-tenths of a second clear of the field.

George Russell ended the day one second off Verstappen’s fastest time amid concerns from Mercedes it is not in the mix at the very front of the pack. Russell said Mercedes was “a step behind our rivals” as “the performance isn’t there”.

Verstappen’s 2021 title rival, Lewis Hamilton, claimed on Saturday that Mercedes was currently out of the fight, saying: “At the moment, I don't think we'll be competing for wins.”

Mercedes has just one week to turn things around before the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, but its scepticism has been talked down by a number of drivers, including Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who said the team’s comments were “typical”.

Verstappen also had his doubts that Mercedes was truly on the back foot, agreeing with Sainz that it was “always like this”.

"If someone is doing well or a team that everyone expects to do well, then it’s: 'Oh no, we're definitely not the favourite’,” Verstappen said in Bahrain on Saturday.

“And then a week later, when things do go well, all of a sudden it's: 'Oh no, but we turned it around completely within a week. Not normal, unbelievable work. Thanks to all people in the factory!’”

Verstappen pointed out that Mercedes was also worried about its performance after testing in Bahrain last year: “And they were still very strong during the first race weekend.”

Asked by Motorsport.com for his thoughts on who would be the biggest threats, Verstappen noted that Ferrari had been “consistently fast”.

“That shows that they clearly have a stable car at the moment,” Verstappen said.

“It just looks good for them, they have had very few problems as well. We will see next week who is fastest, but so far they have had a very good test.

“The last two years weren't great for them, so you automatically start looking at this season a bit earlier than some of the other teams. It's more than normal that they started earlier than us on the 2022 car and that's OK as well.

“In the end, with these new cars, the development rate during the season is the most important thing.”

Read Also:
shares
comments

Related video

The photo that offers clues about Mercedes’ F1 troubles
Previous article

The photo that offers clues about Mercedes’ F1 troubles
Next article

Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’

Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’
Load comments
Luke Smith More from
Luke Smith
IndyCar winner Herta handed McLaren F1 test programme Bahrain March testing
Formula 1

IndyCar winner Herta handed McLaren F1 test programme

Piastri joins pool of McLaren F1 reserves for 2022 season
Formula 1

Piastri joins pool of McLaren F1 reserves for 2022 season

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Prime
Formula 1

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Latest news

Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’ Prime
Formula 1 Formula 1

Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’

Verstappen scoffs at Mercedes F1 scepticism: ‘It’s always like this’
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen scoffs at Mercedes F1 scepticism: ‘It’s always like this’

The photo that offers clues about Mercedes’ F1 troubles
Formula 1 Formula 1

The photo that offers clues about Mercedes’ F1 troubles

Bahrain F1 2022 testing: Latest technical images on Day 3
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bahrain F1 2022 testing: Latest technical images on Day 3

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’ Prime

Why Red Bull and Ferrari really start as F1’s early 2022 ‘favourites’

The business of predicting outcomes based on testing results fraught with peril. But while Red Bull ended Bahrain's pre-season test on top, it appears to have different company at the front of the new ‘favourites’ group, with Ferrari enjoying a strong start to its 2022 campaign and Mercedes seemingly off the pace. But the reasons why are deeper than the headline times suggest.

Formula 1
9m
Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide? Prime

Can Alpine's latest F1 personnel shuffle turn the tide?

Since Renault returned to F1 as a manufacturer, barely a winter seems to have passed without a management restructure – or, indeed, a rebrand of the entire team. MARK GALLAGHER examines the latest moves at ‘Team Enstone’ as Laurent Rossi's impact begins to be felt

Formula 1
23 h
The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out Prime

The teams seeking urgent answers as F1 testing time runs out

Ferrari led the way on the second day of Formula 1's pre-season Bahrain test, but the picture of who is out front remains murky. However, there are signs that a few teams are in danger of being cut adrift from the midfield with only one day of running remaining

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2022
What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1? Prime

What kind of champion will Verstappen be for F1?

Max Verstappen says it doesn’t change anything, but becoming world champion inevitably does exactly that – in many ways. So what can we expect from F1’s 34th title winner in 2022?

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2022
What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test Prime

What we learned on day one of the second 2022 F1 test

With the second Formula 1 test of 2022 underway in Bahrain, the rivalry between Red Bull and Mercedes has once again been reignited. Matt Kew looks at the latest episode in their fierce fight, this time centring around Mercedes' radical new sidepod design...

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget Prime

The university project that Newey's F1 rivals should not forget

OPINION: Red Bull's fortunes were transformed prior to Formula 1's last fundamental rules reset in 2009, as Adrian Newey's contribution helped it to emerge from midfield mediocrity to becoming a title-winning force. With ground effect aerodynamics returning in F1's latest shake-up, Newey's insight could again have a pivotal impact

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2022
The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022 Prime

The driver comeback story to watch in F1 2022

After a year on the sidelines, Alex Albon returns to Formula 1 race duties with a revived Williams team. Having exceeded the Grove squad's expectations in testing, Albon is looking to make his second attempt at F1 a success - and fill the void left by the Mercedes-bound George Russell

Formula 1
Mar 9, 2022
Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review Prime

Drive to Survive: Season 4 episode-by-episode review

Netflix’s latest series of Drive to Survive is its most highly anticipated yet, covering the frenetic 2021 Formula 1 season. With so many storylines to explore beyond the dramatic title battle between Red Bull and Mercedes, here’s a breakdown of the key moments ahead of its release

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.