Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Bahrain GPFormula 1Bahrain GPMore events
Formula 1 Bahrain GP Breaking news

Verstappen says 150bhp power surge caused spin

0 shares
Verstappen says 150bhp power surge caused spin
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 Tag Heuer, crashes in qualifying
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 Tag Heuer, crashes in qualifying
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 Tag Heuer, crashes in qualifying
Get alerts
By: Jonathan Noble, Formula 1 Editor
07/04/2018 04:47

Max Verstappen has blamed a 150hp power surge from his Renault engine for triggering the Q1 crash that put him out of qualifying at the Bahrain Grand Prix.

The Red Bull driver had put in a time good enough to get him through to Q2, and was completing a second high-speed lap to help sort out some engine settings.

But as he ran across the kerbs at Turn 2, the back end of his RB14 stepped out and he spun across the track, hitting the barriers on the outside of the circuit.

Having studied the telemetry data on his return to the garage, Verstappen uncovered a bizarre unexpected boost of power caused him to lose control.

"It was unfortunate," said Verstappen, who will start 15th. "I studied the data a bit and saw we had a 150hp increase, which is a bit odd.

"The corner isn't flat out, but it was like an off and off switch. It spun up the rear tyres quite aggressively and then I spun.

"I didn't anticipate it at all. With 150hp extra, suddenly it went and when you are already on the limit it is quite a lot."

Verstappen's crash in qualifying in Bahrain has come just two weeks after the Dutchman also spun in the Australian Grand Prix, but team boss Christian Horner has denied suggestions that the youngster is pushing too hard.

"I think it is just racing," Horner told Sky. "That lap was never going to be a quicker lap, it was purely about giving the engine the opportunity to learn the optimum settings.

"It was a mistake but he will have the chance to bounce back from it."

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain GP
Track Bahrain International Circuit
Drivers Max Verstappen
Teams Red Bull Racing
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Bahrain GPFormula 1Bahrain GPMore events