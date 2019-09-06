Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Contrarian Rosberg "the new Jacques Villeneuve"

shares
comments
Verstappen: Contrarian Rosberg "the new Jacques Villeneuve"
By:
Co-author: Ronald Vording
Sep 6, 2019, 1:43 PM

Max Verstappen thinks Nico Rosberg has become "the new Jacques Villeneuve", as he reckons the 2016 Formula 1 champion is deliberately courting controversy with his punditry.

Rosberg labelled Verstappen "the best driver out there" last month - but caused a stir after the Belgian Grand Prix when he suggested on his YouTube channel that Verstappen had been too aggressive on the opening lap and back to his "old self".

Those comments have not gone down well with Verstappen though, and the Red Bull driver said said that Rosberg appeared to have adopted the tactic of often going for the "contrary opinion" in a bid to generate views.

Read Also:

Speaking to Dutch media about Rosberg’s remarks, Verstappen said: “I think he is the new Jacques Villeneuve. Villeneuve has changed quite a bit, but it seems that Rosberg now and again wants to give a contrary opinion.

“But I really don't care what he says on his channels anyway. He does it very often. At the beginning of this year he even called me a narcissist. That is very extreme.”

Verstappen reckoned Rosberg was speaking out so much only because he was trying to boost the viewcount of his YouTube channel – and reckons the German should have stayed a racing driver if he had wanted to earn more money.

“He has got no charisma and he doesn’t get to work anywhere,” added Verstappen. “But hey, that's also his problem.

“Maybe he also wants to make money with his YouTube channel. But then he could have been better off driving, because then he could have earned much more money.”

Rosberg has returned to the paddock at selected races this year as an expert pundit for Sky.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB12, battles with Nico Rosberg, Mercedes F1 W07 Hybrid

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB12, battles with Nico Rosberg, Mercedes F1 W07 Hybrid

Photo by: Andrew Hone / LAT Images

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Nico Rosberg, Max Verstappen
Teams Red Bull Racing
Author Jonathan Noble

