Verstappen: Red Bull's biggest Hungary upgrades crucial for F1 2024 hopes
Red Bull has brought its biggest upgrade package of the season to Formula 1's Hungarian Grand Prix as it aims to regain the upper hand on its closest challengers
Max Verstappen believes the success rate of Red Bull's biggest upgrade package yet in Hungary will be crucial in determining its fortunes for the remainder of the 2024 Formula 1 season.
Red Bull's RB20 started the season as the quickest car in the field, but in recent months McLaren and Mercedes have closed the gap, with their relative performance shifting from weekend to weekend.
Although both Verstappen and Red Bull still enjoy a healthy lead in the standings, the resurgence of their closest rivals means wins don't come as easily as they used to, and team-mate Sergio Perez's struggles have left the door ajar for McLaren to mount a constructors' title challenge.
So far, Red Bull has found it more difficult than some of its chasers to add performance to its car, resulting in Verstappen urging his team to push improvements through the pipeline quicker.
Watch: Why Red Bull's Domination is Potentially Over - F1 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix Preview
At this weekend's Hungarian Grand Prix, Red Bull is now introducing its most significant package so far, and Verstappen believes it will define how the second half of 2024 shapes up.
When asked if Red Bull's Budapest specification was crucial for the team's trajectory over the coming months, the Dutchman replied: "You could say that, yes. I think so.
"If this is not giving us some good lap time, then I don't know how the rest of the season is going to evolve.
"But at the same time, I also don't know what's coming from the other teams, right? So we just focus on ourselves.
"We are bringing quite some things to the car. It is a bit bigger than what we have brought already. And of course, I hope that will give us a bit of lap time."
Verstappen doesn't expect the Budapest upgrades to be enough to restore Red Bull's earlier advantage but anticipates that it should bring the squad closer to Mercedes and McLaren instead.
"Over the last few races we have not had the quickest car," said the reigning world champion.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
"So, I don't expect that to suddenly be any different. Hopefully, the upgrades will give us a good boost, but at the moment I just want to see how that will all work this weekend."
Verstappen was previously critical of Red Bull's modest development curve this season, compelling the squad not to accept other teams catching up as normal under the current stable regulations.
While he conceded there is a shorter runway for Red Bull to keep finding gains under the cost cap and the aerodynamic testing restrictions it faces as F1's leading force, Verstappen said he doesn't want the team to make excuses.
"If you look at it realistically other teams have made bigger steps, that's very clear," he explained.
"I know that my team is pushing as hard as they can to find performance. These cars are just very complicated and some bits might be also just in the set-up itself.
"At the same time, we need to find more performance. As the leading team you have less time, also in the wind tunnel [but] I'm not using that as an excuse, because I don't want to think like that.
"But the reality is that we have less time and we try to do the best we can."
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Verstappen kept blurred vision problem secret during 2021 F1 title battle
Verstappen urges more Red Bull upgrades as F1's aero testing rules begin to bite
Why Verstappen should get comfortable with finishing second
Why Red Bull has abandoned its Mercedes-style gulleys for now
Defiant Perez insists he will see out his Red Bull F1 contract into 2025
Exclusive interview: Adrian Newey explains his last Red Bull "work of art"
Latest news
NASCAR Trucks IRP: Ty Majeski overcomes penalty for repeat win
The Brickyard 400's inaugural winner - Jeff Gordon - welcomes its return
Rossi breaks thumb in Toronto IndyCar crash, ruled out for weekend
IndyCar Toronto: Herta fastest in FP1 as Rossi, Lundqvist wreck
Prime
Can Aston Martin vanquish its current form to fight at the front?
The fix it or ditch it dilemma now bugging F1 teams
The 1% fuel focus distracting F1's larger sustainability push
Why the Brad Pitt film is actually F1’s Barbie moment
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments