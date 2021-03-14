Formula 1
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Red Bull not favourite despite Mercedes troubles

By:

Max Verstappen is refusing to read into Mercedes' struggles through Formula 1 pre-season testing in Bahrain, saying Red Bull is not the favourite heading into the opening race.

Verstappen: Red Bull not favourite despite Mercedes troubles

Mercedes suffered setbacks on each of the first two days of testing in Bahrain, leaving it at the bottom of the mileage chart heading into the final running on Sunday.

By comparison, Red Bull managed close to 100 more laps than Mercedes with the RB16B car as Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez enjoyed largely trouble-free running on the first two days.

Verstappen said after his first run-out on Friday that the car felt "predictable", and was responding well to set-up changes.

But Verstappen is refusing to look too much into Mercedes' struggles through pre-season testing, saying it was too early to say if Red Bull was in better shape than in previous years.

"It's still a bit early to say, I've only done the first day," Verstappen said ahead of his final test appearance on Sunday afternoon.

"It was just a very positive day because we did a lot of laps, and that has been different in the past.

"At the end of the day, it's a test. The amount of times that Mercedes has topped the testing in the last few years is not that high, so it doesn't really say a lot about pure performance.

"But for us, it's just all about gathering a lot of data."

Mercedes was able to bounce back on Saturday as Valtteri Bottas topped the timesheets, but both he and teammate Lewis Hamilton were reporting struggles with the rear end of the W12.

Asked by Motorsport.com if Red Bull had the favourite tag heading into the first race in light of Mercedes' struggles, Verstappen replied: "I don't think we are the favourites.

"If Mercedes wins that many championships in a row, I think it's still the same as before we came to the test."

Red Bull has traditionally started seasons slowly in recent years before making gains later on, with the area being a key weakness in its bid to challenge Mercedes for titles.

Although Verstappen said the car felt "very positive" from his first outings, he felt it was too early to say whether or not Red Bull would be able to start the season stronger than in recent years.

"It's a bit too early to say, nobody really has shown anything," Verstappen said.

"I'm just very happy for myself that we could do that many laps, because that's the most important.

"The engineers and everybody back at the factory, they want a lot of data, and afterwards we'll find out in Q3 on the first race weekend where we are."

Series Formula 1

Series Formula 1
Drivers Max Verstappen
Teams Red Bull Racing , Mercedes
Author Luke Smith

What we learned from F1's first full race simulations Prime

What we learned from F1's first full race simulations

The leaderboard at the end of F1's second day of pre-season testing had a familiar feel about it but, despite Mercedes topping the charts, it still has some catching up to do against teams that ran full race distances. Here's what the data shows...

Formula 1
12h
How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative Prime

How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative

Red Bull logged the most laps and topped the timesheets after the first day of Formula 1's Bahrain pre-season test as Mercedes had a disappointing start. Drawing early conclusions is always a dangerous game, but plenty of insight can still be gleaned...

Formula 1
Mar 13, 2021
From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales Prime

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales

As Formula 1 prepares for the start of its three-day test in Bahrain this week, Autosport's technical consultant recalls days with McLaren and Benetton when testing was a far bigger part of an engineer's role

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021

