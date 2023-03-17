Verstappen: Red Bull F1's advantage in Saudi not like Bahrain
Max Verstappen reckons he is not set for a repeat of his Bahrain Grand Prix dominance, with the field looking closer on the opening day of Formula 1 action in Saudi Arabia.
Although the Dutchman led the way in both sessions around the Jeddah circuit, he said that the early long-run pace pointed to things being much closer this weekend.
In particular he reckoned the different nature of the track, and especially the fact that it was not so punishing on tyres, allowed Red Bull’s rivals to pose a much bigger threat.
Speaking at the end of the day, Verstappen said: “We had a positive day, but there's still quite a few things that we can do better.
“We are closer to each other but it's more because of just managing the tyres. They don't really let you push here at the moment, so with a low-deg circuit then I think the lap times are all very close. So, it's definitely not like Bahrain.”
Fernando Alonso had emerged as Verstappen’s closest challenger in both practices, as he ended up 0.2 seconds behind in the more representative evening session.
Alonso himself downplayed the significance of being so near to Verstappen on the timesheets though, with him having looked equally strong in Friday practice in Bahrain only to fall away in qualifying.
“I think Friday is always not very representative," said the Aston Martin driver. "In Bahrain we were okay, like P1 on Friday, and then we were P5, nearly P6, in qualifying.
“So, you never know until we go to qualifying. But we tested what we wanted to test in the car.
“I think it is still not an ideal balance, so we still need to chase a little bit of grip tonight. But yeah, so far so good. It's another good start."
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Third fastest Sergio Perez said his running for Red Bull had been compromised by an unspecified mechanical problem that held back his full potential.
“We had a bit of an issue with the car mechanically,” explained the Mexican. “Hopefully we are able to sort it out for tomorrow and it will bring us a bit more pace and at least we can have a better idea of where the car is.
“There was a bit of inconsistency, and it was difficult to get the proper read today, but overall, we seem to be strong. But the competition is there as expected.”
Although Red Bull appeared to be well clear of Ferrari and Mercedes, Perez anticipated that other teams would show more pace when qualifying began.
“I do expect a few of the rival teams to step up tomorrow,” he said.
Additional reporting by Adam Cooper
Saudi Arabian GP: Verstappen pips Alonso by 0.2s in second F1 practice
What we learned from Friday practice for F1's Saudi Arabian GP
Verstappen: "Anything is possible" from 15th in Saudi F1 GP
Verstappen: "Anything is possible" from 15th in Saudi F1 GP Verstappen: "Anything is possible" from 15th in Saudi F1 GP
Verstappen: 'No surprise' that 2023 F1 grid closed up after copying Red Bull
Verstappen: 'No surprise' that 2023 F1 grid closed up after copying Red Bull Verstappen: 'No surprise' that 2023 F1 grid closed up after copying Red Bull
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch
What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch What the Verstappen/Hamilton Brazil crash teaches F1 about a 2021 rematch
Latest news
Christian Eckes wins wreck-marred Atlanta Truck race
Christian Eckes wins wreck-marred Atlanta Truck race Christian Eckes wins wreck-marred Atlanta Truck race
Sebring 12H Hr 6: WTR Acura leads Cadillacs at half distance
Sebring 12H Hr 6: WTR Acura leads Cadillacs at half distance Sebring 12H Hr 6: WTR Acura leads Cadillacs at half distance
Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"
Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying" Russell: Mercedes F1's gains compared to Bahrain "incredibly satisfying"
Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"
Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow" Lappi: Crashing from WRC Rally Mexico lead "difficult to swallow"
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come Testing times for Vasseur, but the true challenge at Ferrari is about to come
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem How the F1 driver expression saga continues to have a Lineker-like problem
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise Why a Mercedes U-turn couldn't deny Sauber's F1 debut surprise
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much Why Mercedes is fronting up to its F1 mistakes too much
CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance
CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance CFD: How a dynamic design tool has grown in F1 importance
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations How Ecclestone’s new F1 documentary defies expectations
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain? How did the 2023 F1 rookies fare in Bahrain?
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination How Aston Martin and Alonso can save F1 2023 from Red Bull domination
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.