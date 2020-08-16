Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
03 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Styrian GP
10 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
17 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
British GP
31 Jul
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
70th Anniversary GP
07 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
14 Aug
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
28 Aug
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
04 Sep
FP1 in
18 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Tuscany GP
11 Sep
Next event in
25 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
25 Sep
FP1 in
39 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Eifel GP
09 Oct
Next event in
53 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
23 Oct
Next event in
67 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia-Romagna GP
31 Oct
Next event in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
27 Nov
FP1 in
102 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous
Formula 1 / Spanish GP / Breaking news

Verstappen explains radio outburst over Spanish GP strategy

shares
comments
Verstappen explains radio outburst over Spanish GP strategy
By:
Aug 16, 2020, 4:29 PM

Max Verstappen says his radio outburst during Sunday’s Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix was prompted by him “massively struggling” to keep his tyres alive at the end of the first stint.

Verstappen was able to record his fifth consecutive podium finish after taking second place at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, splitting the Mercedes drivers of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas.

Verstappen managed to pass Bottas on the run to the first corner on the opening lap, but struggled to keep up with Hamilton towards the end of his stint on the soft compound tyres.

As the gap rose to over eight seconds, Verstappen was heard telling his race engineer they should “focus on our race, rather than on Lewis,” adding: “We were clearly not as fast as them on the softs.”

As Verstappen reinforced his wish to pit for fresh tyres, he said: “You want me to repeat again? The f**king tyres are dead.”

Asked about the radio exchange after the race, Verstappen explained that it was important for Red Bull not to get distracted by what the Mercedes cars were doing ahead.

“At the end of the day you can’t control what they’re doing,” Verstappen said.

“The only thing you can control is what we do. So we just have to make sure that we did the fastest strategy possible for us.

“I wanted to pit, and they didn’t call me in, so I was massively struggling on the tyres. I lost quite a bit of lap time over the last two laps.

“I already said on the radio, I don’t care if you pit me behind the Racing Points because I would pass them easily anyway because we are faster, especially on new tyres. That was the conversation.”

Read Also:

Hamilton’s victory saw him extend his lead in the F1 drivers’ championship over Verstappen to 37 points, but the Red Bull driver felt he could not have achieved much more in the race.

"I tried to follow Lewis a bit, initially he was just managing tyres, so I tried to back out of it as well,” Verstappen explained.

“But at some point Valtteri was back into P3, so you can’t drop back too much. As soon as Lewis started to push a bit more, I couldn’t follow the same pace, and he just drove off.

“From then on, I tried to do my own pace, and tried to just do the fastest strategy I could do to stay out of Valtteri, and I think that worked out quite well today.

“I’m very happy with that. We split the two Mercedes cars again. I don’t think there is much more I can do at the moment.”

Related video

Perez feels Spanish GP penalty was "very unfair"

Previous article

Perez feels Spanish GP penalty was "very unfair"
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Spanish GP
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Luke Smith

Trending Today

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
42m

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Dovizioso wins crash-strewn race
MotoGP MotoGP / Race report

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Dovizioso wins crash-strewn race

Verstappen explains radio outburst over Spanish GP strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Verstappen explains radio outburst over Spanish GP strategy

Vettel on his risky strategy: "We had nothing to lose"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Vettel on his risky strategy: "We had nothing to lose"

Verstappen changes engine after Honda found anomaly
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen changes engine after Honda found anomaly

Morbidelli: Zarco showed "no love" in horror crash
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
7m

Morbidelli: Zarco showed "no love" in horror crash

Honda announces Marquez will also miss Styrian MotoGP race
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news
26m

Honda announces Marquez will also miss Styrian MotoGP race

Spanish GP: Hamilton takes commanding win from Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Race report
3h

Spanish GP: Hamilton takes commanding win from Verstappen

Latest news

Verstappen explains radio outburst over Spanish GP strategy
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Verstappen explains radio outburst over Spanish GP strategy

Perez feels Spanish GP penalty was "very unfair"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
1h

Perez feels Spanish GP penalty was "very unfair"

Vettel on his risky strategy: "We had nothing to lose"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news
2h

Vettel on his risky strategy: "We had nothing to lose"

2020 F1 World Championship points after Spanish Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Statistics
2h

2020 F1 World Championship points after Spanish Grand Prix

Trending

1
MotoGP

Rossi: "Terrifying" crash shows MotoGP riders too aggressive

42m
2
MotoGP

Red Bull Ring MotoGP: Dovizioso wins crash-strewn race

3
Formula 1

Verstappen explains radio outburst over Spanish GP strategy

1h
4
Formula 1

Vettel on his risky strategy: "We had nothing to lose"

2h
5
Formula 1

Verstappen changes engine after Honda found anomaly

Latest videos

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year 06:28
Formula 1

Why F1 2020 will be remembered as a golden year

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers? 09:13
Formula 1

What Happened To F1's Blown Diffusers?

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team 01:00
Formula 1

My Job in 60 Seconds | F1 Number One Mechanic of Mercedes-AMG F1 Team

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief 07:41
Formula 1

Blistering, Tyre Choices and More | 2020 70th Anniversary GP Mercedes AMG F1 Debrief

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos 03:18
Formula 1

Grand Prix Greats – 70th Anniversary GP best photos

Latest news

Verstappen explains radio outburst over Spanish GP strategy
Formula 1

Verstappen explains radio outburst over Spanish GP strategy

Perez feels Spanish GP penalty was "very unfair"
Formula 1

Perez feels Spanish GP penalty was "very unfair"

Vettel on his risky strategy: "We had nothing to lose"
Formula 1

Vettel on his risky strategy: "We had nothing to lose"

2020 F1 World Championship points after Spanish Grand Prix
Formula 1

2020 F1 World Championship points after Spanish Grand Prix

Hamilton felt "in a daze" on way to dominant victory
Formula 1

Hamilton felt "in a daze" on way to dominant victory

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2020 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.