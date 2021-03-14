Verstappen quickest as Bahrain F1 test ends

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
Tickets
28 Mar
FP1 in
11 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
Race in
34 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
Race in
48 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
52 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
69 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
83 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
91 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
104 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
108 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
125 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
139 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
167 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
174 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Italian GP
Tickets
12 Sep
Race in
181 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
195 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
199 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
209 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
224 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
231 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
237 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
251 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
265 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
272 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming" Next / Murray Walker – A personal tribute by James Allen
Formula 1 / Bahrain March testing / Testing report

Verstappen quickest as Bahrain F1 test ends

By:

Red Bull's Max Verstappen ended the third and final day of Formula 1 pre-season testing on top, setting the fastest time of the Bahrain test on Sunday afternoon.

Verstappen quickest as Bahrain F1 test ends

In a frantic final hour of the afternoon session, Verstappen used Pirelli's soft C4 compound to set a time of 1m28.960s, one tenth quicker than AlphaTauri rookie Yuki Tsunoda.

After a tame morning session, in which most teams focused on long runs, times gradually started tumbling as day turned into night at the Bahrain International Circuit.

Past the halfway point, Verstappen used unmarked medium tyres to set a 1m29.942s, the fastest time of the week at that point, as the first driver to dip below the 1m30s mark.

Verstappen momentarily made it a 1-2 for Red Bull after teammate Sergio Perez topped the morning session, but laptimes kept falling as several drivers took on Pirelli's two softest compounds in the final stages of the four-hour session.

With just under an hour to go Tsunoda came to the fore with a 1m29.777s lap, taking two tenths out of Verstappen's benchmark.

Tsunoda's time was immediately beaten by Alfa Romeo's Kimi Raikkonen on the softest C5 compound, and then again by Verstappen on mediums.

The Japanese Red Bull and Honda protege regained the lead with laps of 1m29.671s and then 1m29.282s, only for Verstappen to set his overall fastest lap of 1m28.960s with 30 minutes to go.

Tsunoda approached Verstappen's time with a 1m29.053s, less than one tenth behind the Red Bull, to cap off an impressive showing by the Faenza squad.

Late on, Ferrari's Carlos Sainz grabbed third with a 1m29.611s lap on softs followed by Raikkonen, who led the distance charts with a mammoth 165 laps.

World champion Lewis Hamilton was fifth after a low-key afternoon.

Hamilton gradually chipped away at his personal benchmarks while gathering data for Mercedes but also suffered a spin coming out of the final corner.

Williams driver George Russell, who made his first appearance in the 2021 car on Sunday, amassed 157 laps on his way to sixth place, followed by McLaren's Daniel Ricciardo.

Perez's leading morning time was good for eighth, ahead of Alpine's Fernando Alonso and Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

Morning runners Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon slipped out of the top 10, followed by Haas duo Nikita Mazepin and Mick Schumacher, and Mercedes man Valtteri Bottas.

Aston Martin's Sebastian Vettel and Lance Stroll ended up on the bottom of the timetable, having opted not to focus on competitive lap times.

After completing 56 laps in the afternoon, Vettel's stint ended early due to a turbo issue for the Mercedes customer team.

The final session of the weekend was largely free of incidents, apart from last-minute contact between Raikkonen and Sainz at Turn 10.

Due to an apparent misunderstanding the pair made sideways contact at the apex of the tight left-hander, but both drivers continued without meaningful damage.

In two weeks the F1 paddock reconvenes in Sakhir for the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix on March 28.

Bahrain Formula 1 Test - Day 3

Cla Driver Chassis Laps Time Gap
1 Netherlands Max Verstappen Red Bull 64 1'28.960  
2 Japan Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 91 1'29.053 0.093
3 Spain Carlos Sainz Jr. Ferrari 79 1'29.611 0.651
4 Finland Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo 166 1'29.766 0.806
5 United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 54 1'30.025 1.065
6 United Kingdom George Russell Williams 158 1'30.117 1.157
7 Australia Daniel Ricciardo McLaren 76 1'30.144 1.184
8 Mexico Sergio Perez Red Bull 49 1'30.187 1.227
9 Spain Fernando Alonso Alpine 78 1'30.318 1.358
10 Monaco Charles Leclerc Ferrari 80 1'30.486 1.526
11 United Kingdom Lando Norris McLaren 56 1'30.661 1.701
12 France Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri 76 1'30.828 1.868
13 France Esteban Ocon Alpine 61 1'31.310 2.350
14 Russian Federation Nikita Mazepin Haas 67 1'31.531 2.571
15 Germany Mick Schumacher Haas 78 1'32.053 3.093
16 Finland Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 86 1'32.406 3.446
17 Germany Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin 56 1'35.041 6.081
18 Canada Lance Stroll Aston Martin 80 1'36.100 7.140
View full results
shares
comments

Related video

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"

Previous article

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"

Next article

Murray Walker – A personal tribute by James Allen

Murray Walker – A personal tribute by James Allen
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Bahrain March testing
Sub-event Sunday
Author Filip Cleeren

Trending

1
Formula 1

Verstappen quickest as Bahrain F1 test ends

1h
2
Formula 1

Ferrari opts for radical F1 diffuser fin solution

7h
3
Formula 1

Straightline speed no longer a "disadvantage" for Ferrari

4h
4
Formula 1

Hamilton: Red Bull will be "different animal" in 2021 F1 season

4h
5
Formula 1

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"

4h
Latest news
Murray Walker – A personal tribute by James Allen
Formula 1

Murray Walker – A personal tribute by James Allen

14m
Verstappen quickest as Bahrain F1 test ends
Formula 1

Verstappen quickest as Bahrain F1 test ends

1h
Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"
Formula 1

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"

4h
Verstappen: Red Bull not favourite despite Mercedes troubles
Formula 1

Verstappen: Red Bull not favourite despite Mercedes troubles

4h
Straightline speed no longer a "disadvantage" for Ferrari
Formula 1

Straightline speed no longer a "disadvantage" for Ferrari

4h
Latest videos
Hit Or Miss? We Rate The 2021 F1 Liveries 10:03
Formula 1
Mar 12, 2021

Hit Or Miss? We Rate The 2021 F1 Liveries

F1 Fast Facts: Pre-Season Testing 01:43
Formula 1
Mar 12, 2021

F1 Fast Facts: Pre-Season Testing

F1 2021 contenders 02:33
Formula 1
Mar 12, 2021

F1 2021 contenders

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1 06:34
Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021

Why Winning in 2021 Will Handicap Teams in Formula 1

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained! 03:07
Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021

Formula 1 Winter Testing Explained!

More from
Filip Cleeren
Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"
Formula 1 / News

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"

Perez leads final morning of F1 test for Red Bull Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Testing report

Perez leads final morning of F1 test for Red Bull

Bottas puts Mercedes on top on Day 2 of Bahrain F1 test Bahrain March testing
Formula 1 / Testing report

Bottas puts Mercedes on top on Day 2 of Bahrain F1 test

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
What we learned from F1's first full race simulations Prime

What we learned from F1's first full race simulations

The leaderboard at the end of F1's second day of pre-season testing had a familiar feel about it but, despite Mercedes topping the charts, it still has some catching up to do against teams that ran full race distances. Here's what the data shows...

Formula 1
17h
How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative Prime

How Red Bull seized control of F1 2021's testing narrative

Red Bull logged the most laps and topped the timesheets after the first day of Formula 1's Bahrain pre-season test as Mercedes had a disappointing start. Drawing early conclusions is always a dangerous game, but plenty of insight can still be gleaned...

Formula 1
Mar 13, 2021
From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales Prime

From Senna's brilliance to tragedy: Tim Wright’s F1 testing tales

As Formula 1 prepares for the start of its three-day test in Bahrain this week, Autosport's technical consultant recalls days with McLaren and Benetton when testing was a far bigger part of an engineer's role

Formula 1
Mar 11, 2021
The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide Prime

The car Ferrari hopes will arrest its alarming F1 slide

The 2020 Formula 1 season was a miserable one for Ferrari, made worse by the knowledge that a significant portion of its underperforming SF1000 would be carried over to 2021. Jarring livery aside, the SF21 shows intent to right the wrongs of last year.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing Prime

What to expect from 2021 F1 winter testing

Formula 1 pre-season testing is almost here and it will provide a short and sharp blast of action in Bahrain as preparation for the 2021 season. From closely-guarded car parts to new faces, names and looks, all will be revealed over three days. Here’s what to watch out for.

Formula 1
Mar 10, 2021
What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again Prime

What Ferrari must do to reach the peak in F1 again

Former Ferrari, Red Bull and McLaren engineer Rodi Basso on what he’s learned about successful teams, and what the famous Italian squad needs to do to get back on top in Formula 1

Formula 1
Mar 8, 2021
The defining traits that set F1’s best apart Prime

The defining traits that set F1’s best apart

What makes the very best drivers in Formula 1 stand out among what is already a highly elite bunch? Andrew Benson takes a closer look at those with the special blend of skill, judgment, feel and attitude that sets only a select few apart from the rest.

Formula 1
Mar 7, 2021
The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return Prime

The updates Williams hopes will lead to a point-scoring return

After producing a car which demonstrated progress but lacked the points to prove it last year, Williams starts its new era of team ownership with the FW43B, its bid to continue the climb up the Formula 1 grid in 2021

Formula 1
Mar 5, 2021

Trending Today

Verstappen quickest as Bahrain F1 test ends
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Verstappen quickest as Bahrain F1 test ends

Ferrari opts for radical F1 diffuser fin solution
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Ferrari opts for radical F1 diffuser fin solution

Straightline speed no longer a "disadvantage" for Ferrari
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Straightline speed no longer a "disadvantage" for Ferrari

Hamilton: Red Bull will be "different animal" in 2021 F1 season
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Hamilton: Red Bull will be "different animal" in 2021 F1 season

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"

Verstappen: Red Bull not favourite despite Mercedes troubles
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Red Bull not favourite despite Mercedes troubles

Revealed: The secrets of Red Bull's RB16B F1 car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Revealed: The secrets of Red Bull's RB16B F1 car

Murray Walker – A personal tribute by James Allen
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Murray Walker – A personal tribute by James Allen

Latest news

Murray Walker – A personal tribute by James Allen
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

Murray Walker – A personal tribute by James Allen

Verstappen quickest as Bahrain F1 test ends
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Testing report

Verstappen quickest as Bahrain F1 test ends

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"
Formula 1 Formula 1 / News

Alpine explains bulky airbox after "body shaming"

Verstappen: Red Bull not favourite despite Mercedes troubles
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: Red Bull not favourite despite Mercedes troubles

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.