Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE rewards
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / Ben Sulayem dismisses F1 talk of "bad relationship" with FOM Next / Binotto resigns as Ferrari F1 team principal
Formula 1 News

Keep or trade? What’s Verstappen and Perez’s perfect F1 weekend?

Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez have a challenge on their hands – to pick their perfect race.

Listen to this article

Which circuit? What car will they drive? Who’s the race engineer? The catch is they get one option for each element and can only trade three times or must keep. What will be their perfect combo?

Huge thank you to Bybit for sponsoring this video and making it happen.

shares
comments
Ben Sulayem dismisses F1 talk of "bad relationship" with FOM
Previous article

Ben Sulayem dismisses F1 talk of "bad relationship" with FOM
Next article

Binotto resigns as Ferrari F1 team principal

Binotto resigns as Ferrari F1 team principal

Latest news

Previewing the biggest driver moves for the 2023 NASCAR Cup season
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Previewing the biggest driver moves for the 2023 NASCAR Cup season

There are several drivers who find themselves at new homes for 2023, from race winners to Cup champions and even a couple rookies trying to prove that they belong at NASCAR's top level.

McLaren signs Hughes to complete 2022-23 Formula E grid
Formula E Formula E

McLaren signs Hughes to complete 2022-23 Formula E grid

Jake Hughes will partner Rene Rast at the McLaren Formula E team in 2022-23, completing the field as the last driver to be confirmed for the upcoming season.

Villeneuve set to test Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar
WEC WEC

Villeneuve set to test Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar

Formula 1 World Champion Jacques Villeneuve is set to test the Vanwall Le Mans Hypercar at Barcelona this week.

Track guide for the Le Mans Virtual Series Sebring 500 race
Video Inside
Esports Esports

Track guide for the Le Mans Virtual Series Sebring 500 race

It’s regarded as one of the classic sportscar venues in the world. Sebring is the venue for round four of the Le Mans Virtual Series — the number one eSports championship for the world’s best simulator and professional race drivers — in association with LEGO® Technic™ and its stunning #51 AF Corse Ferrari 488.

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants Prime

The difference between Mercedes’ stumble and the fall of F1 giants

OPINION: Mercedes endured its worst season of the hybrid Formula 1 era, but was mercifully spared its first winless campaign in over a decade late on. It has owned up to the mistakes it made which led to its troubled W13. And while its task to return to title-challenging contention is not small, its 2022 season seems more like a blip than the beginning of a downward spiral.

Formula 1
7 h
The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon Prime

The physical focus bringing out the best from Esteban Ocon

Esteban Ocon likes to point out he’s the first driver since Lewis Hamilton to emerge from a spell as Fernando Alonso’s teammate with a superior overall points record. While some may disagree, as LUKE SMITH discovered, the 2021 Hungarian GP winner reckons it’s not just luck which has made him France’s pre-eminent Formula 1 driver of the moment…

Formula 1
Nov 28, 2022
How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy Prime

How Red Bull's dynamic leader Mateschitz shaped its F1 philosophy

The death of Dietrich Mateschitz last month has not only deprived Red Bull of its visionary founder, it has shorn Formula 1 of one of its most influential benefactors. Mateschitz himself was famously media-shy, preferring to let the brand do the talking on his behalf. And, while it’s now normal to speak of Red Bull F1 titles and champions made, Mateschitz never assumed it would be easy or even possible – as ANTHONY ROWLINSON discovered during this previously unpublished interview from 2006…

Formula 1
Nov 27, 2022
Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom? Prime

Can Mercedes break Formula 1's cycle of doom?

OPINION: Teams that have dominated for long periods throughout Formula 1's history often take years to get back to the top of the tree once they've slipped down. But it remains to be seen whether the same will happen to Mercedes after a challenging 2022 season

Formula 1
Nov 24, 2022
What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi Prime

What hurt Perez most in his ill-fated fight for second in Abu Dhabi

Arguably the favourite in the battle to finish second-best in 2022's Formula 1 standings, Sergio Perez's two-stop strategy at Abu Dhabi couldn't take him ahead of Charles Leclerc when the music stopped - and several key factors ultimately precluded him from the much-coveted runner-up spot.

Formula 1
Nov 23, 2022
The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success Prime

The Abu Dhabi momentum that can propel Leclerc and Ferrari to F1 2023 success

OPINION: Charles Leclerc achieved his target of sealing runner-up in the 2022 world championship with a masterful drive behind Max Verstappen in Abu Dhabi. And that race contained key elements that may help him, and Ferrari, go one better in Formula 1 2023

Formula 1
Nov 22, 2022
2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix Driver Ratings

The 2022 Formula 1 season came to a close at the Yas Marina Circuit, where the battle for second in the standings was decided, the wins in a season record extended and a retiring four-time world champion bowed out on a high. Here's how we rated the drivers

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph Prime

The factors that stopped Perez catching Leclerc in Verstappen's Abu Dhabi triumph

Max Verstappen ended the 2022 Formula 1 season in fitting fashion with a dominant drive to victory in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. But behind him, early season rival Charles Leclerc achieved his target of securing the runner-up spot with a well-executed a one-stop strategy to beat Sergio Perez, whose pursuit on a two-stop strategy was hampered by several critical factors

Formula 1
Nov 21, 2022
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.