Formula 1 Mexican GP

Verstappen: I ended up in penalty situations because Red Bull is "too slow"

Verstappen served two 10-second penalties in skirmish with Lando Norris in F1's Mexico round

Jake Boxall-Legge
Jake Boxall-Legge
Upd:

Max Verstappen says the lack of race pace in his Red Bull Formula 1 car was the main factor in his incidents with Lando Norris at the Mexican Grand Prix, which led him to serve 20 seconds' worth of penalties.

Verstappen ran Norris off the road twice on lap 10 at Turn 4 and Turn 7, repassing the McLaren driver off-track in the meantime and earning a 10-second penalty for each incident.

Read Also:

These were served in Verstappen's pitstop, which put him back on track in 15th; although he recovered to sixth, he could make no inroads into the two Mercedes ahead and was being closed down by Kevin Magnussen and Oscar Piastri.

Verstappen was more bothered by the lack of pace he had in the 71-lap race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, suggesting that this led him to being 'put in those positions' for a penalty.

"You know, honestly, 20 seconds is a lot, but I'm not going to cry about it and I'm also not going to share my opinion," Verstappen explained.

"The biggest problem that I have is that today was a bad day in terms of race pace. That was quite clear again on the mediums and on the hard tyres. 

"I just felt that the Turn 4 [penalty] was a bit more of, like, a question mark. Turn 7 is what it is.

"Honestly, those two things are also not my problem. The problem is that we are too slow, and that's why I'm being put in those kind of positions. That is my problem."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB20

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Reflecting on his race, Verstappen felt that he had very little grip on the hard tyre and suffered further struggles with getting his brakes to bite - thus costing time to the Mercedes duo.

He remained curt when discussing the implications of the racing guidelines, feeling that it was simply hard racing and that it was up to him to drive as he saw fit.

"I mean, to get back to sixth was alright, but then I couldn't even fight the Mercedes cars in front. I just had no grip, I was just sliding a lot, I couldn't brake. So yeah, it was a very tough one. 

"We're trying [to improve], but I mean, also it was more promising. Here again, it was a bit more tough, so it's a bit odd. But a few things to look at, and hopefully, of course, Brazil, we can be more competitive. 

"[Lando and I] didn't touch. So, just racing hard. But at the end of the day, everyone speaks for themselves [in the drivers' briefing]. 

"Of course, can the rules be better? Maybe yes, maybe not. It's always the same thing. I mean, I just drive how I think I have to drive. Last week that was all right, this week, 20-second penalty. That's what it is. Life goes on, you know."

"[The lead is] still 47 points. Hopefully we can just be a little bit more competitive."

Previous article Norris expected Verstappen's "not very clean driving" in Mexico F1 GP
Next article Perez: Lawson doesn't have the right attitude for F1

Jake Boxall-Legge
Max Verstappen
Red Bull Racing
