Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Buy tickets Store

Download your apps

All me
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Global
Buy tickets Store
Previous Next
Formula 1 / Russian GP / Breaking news

Verstappen penalised for qualifying infringement

shares
comments
Verstappen penalised for qualifying infringement
By: Glenn Freeman
Sep 29, 2018, 3:00 PM

Max Verstappen has been punished for a yellow flag infringement during Russian Grand Prix Formula 1 qualifying, increasing his grid penalty for the weekend.

The Red Bull driver was already last on the provisional starting grid for the Sochi race, having taken new engine components and a fresh gearbox this weekend.

However, he has been given another three-place grid penalty and two licence penalty points for failing to slow down for yellow flags when Sergey Sirotkin spun his Williams in Q1.

The verdict from the stewards said: "The driver admitted seeing the yellow flag and stated that he steered to the left to avoid the stationary car.

"However, the regulation is very clear and states 'it must be evident that a driver has reduced speed'.

"The telemetry shows that the driver maintained full throttle and did not apply any braking.

"In his defence the driver expressed the view that he felt he had acted safely."

The stewards added that Verstappen accepted their take on the situation.

"[We] noted that the driver understood the error in not slowing and acknowledged that in future he will comply with the regulations.

"However in view of the emphasis now placed on compliance with yellow flag regulations, in the interests of safety, the stewards have applied the usual penalty for this offence."

Verstappen's running total of licence penalty points is now up to seven, which puts him five short of the 12 that trigger a race ban.

Next Formula 1 article
Alonso says FP1 trick the "biggest gain" in Russia

Previous article

Alonso says FP1 trick the "biggest gain" in Russia

Next article

Russian GP: Post-qualifying press conference

Russian GP: Post-qualifying press conference
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event Russian GP
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Glenn Freeman
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed Russian GP
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton wants "not good for racing" Sochi reversed

7h ago
Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders Article
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes Article
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Latest videos
Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia? 06:42
Formula 1

Did Mercedes rob us of a race in Russia?

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained 01:27
Formula 1

Newly proposed F1 qualifying format explained

Shop Our Store

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Shop Now

News in depth
Zandvoort would need
Formula 1

Zandvoort would need "minimal" changes for F1 return

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How Mercedes is getting away with mistakes

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders
Formula 1

Horner surprised by Mercedes' handling of team orders

© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.