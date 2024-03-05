What Verstappen's outlook on racing in F1 says about his next move
Given he's the reigning world champion, settled at the best team with a lucrative, long-term contract until 2028, Max Verstappen's future has received a curious amount of attention lately.
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, in Parc Ferme
Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, on the podium
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, celebrates on arrival in Parc Ferme
Photo by: Steven Tee / Motorsport Images
Be part of Motorsport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Matsushita switches to TGM for 2024 Super Formula season
Matsushita switches to TGM for 2024 Super Formula season Matsushita switches to TGM for 2024 Super Formula season
Former F1, SUPER GT driver Kovalainen to undergo open-heart surgery
Former F1, SUPER GT driver Kovalainen to undergo open-heart surgery Former F1, SUPER GT driver Kovalainen to undergo open-heart surgery
Ilott has “all the opportunity to do a good job” with Arrow McLaren shot in St. Pete
Ilott has “all the opportunity to do a good job” with Arrow McLaren shot in St. Pete Ilott has “all the opportunity to do a good job” with Arrow McLaren shot in St. Pete
Two RFK Racing crew members suspended for Las Vegas loose wheel
Two RFK Racing crew members suspended for Las Vegas loose wheel Two RFK Racing crew members suspended for Las Vegas loose wheel
Prime
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes
How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes How F1's mad tea-party driver market could look if Verstappen moves to Mercedes
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner
What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner What's behind efforts to bring down Red Bull F1 team boss Horner
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024 Bahrain Grand Prix Driver Ratings 2024
The laps that underpinned Verstappen’s crushing Bahrain GP victory
The laps that underpinned Verstappen’s crushing Bahrain GP victory The laps that underpinned Verstappen’s crushing Bahrain GP victory
Subscribe and access Motorsport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments