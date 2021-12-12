Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / McLaren: Norris must not act different in fight with F1 title contenders
Formula 1 / Abu Dhabi GP News

Verstappen or Hamilton? Who holds strategy advantage for F1 finale?

By:

Formula 1’s title battle between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen could not be more finely poised ahead of its showdown in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

Verstappen or Hamilton? Who holds strategy advantage for F1 finale?

Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton have not only locked out the front row of the grid at the Yas Marina Circuit, but they are on different strategies as well.

Verstappen's decision to get through Q2 on soft tyres, after flat-spotting a set of mediums, means that he will be starting from the front on the more aggressive compound.

Behind him, Hamilton and his Mercedes team have opted for the more conservative medium, which means he will be set on playing the long game in the race.

At a high-degradation circuit, Verstappen's option could potentially have put him on the back foot. But previous history at Abu Dhabi shows it is not too much of a punishing venue on the tyres.

Indeed, Red Bull team boss Christian Horner says his team does not feel it is at a particular disadvantage with starting on the soft.

"We're not overly upset starting on the softs," he told Sky. "The medium is a bit more robust, but the deg in the race is going to be very interesting to see how that plays out. But track position, I also think regarding degradation, is crucial."

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff sees things slightly differently though, as he reckons the soft tyre is not ideal. But equally, the situation is not especially clear cut.

"I hope to believe that starting on the soft is a disadvantage," he said. "But it may not be. It may be you disappear into the distance with the soft in the first few laps and then you hold track position.

"But, on the other hand, there could be quite some degradation. So the truth is, I don't know what the plan is and we don't know what the outcome is going to be. It's two different strategies and then we will see what works."

What the soft tyre should do is give Verstappen a better start from his pole slot than Hamilton – and that will then give him the free air he needs to exploit an early pace advantage from the rubber.

"You're starting the clean side, you're on a better tyre," added Horner. "It's just important to focus on our race, and we're going to focus on ourselves and not worry about what they're doing."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Erik Junius

What an early sprint for Verstappen could do is give him the gap he needs over Hamilton to even go for an aggressive two-stop strategy, where he tries to exploit any gain from fresher tyres.

In the past, Abu Dhabi has been a quite straightforward one stopper, due to the lengthy pitstop time, but the possibility is there this time around to try something different – especially with overtaking chances slightly improved thanks to track tweaks.

"I mean the two-stop is always a viable variant," explained Wolff. "You think that you can attack going on a two-stop, or you can manage and try to make a one stop - which could be tricky at the end.

"I think we need to see. We saw some quite some deg on the soft in the long runs, less so on the medium, which makes it exciting in terms of the strategies. A one-stop looks good, and the two stop is definitely on also as a variant."

What Mercedes will also need to bear in mind is that Hamilton could be exposed to an early attack from behind, with both third placed Lando Norris and fourth fastest Sergio Perez starting on softs.

If the pair manage to get the jump on Hamilton early on, thanks to their tyre advantage, it could hinder the pace of the Mercedes driver and give Verstappen a better chance to open up an advantage.

Read Also:

While Red Bull and Mercedes are both convinced about their choices for the race, it is Norris who offers perhaps the most independent viewpoint of who holds the ace card so far.

"Ideally, the preference is to be on the medium," he said. "I think Max wanted to be on the medium. We wanted to be on the medium, we just didn't have a pace to do so to get through to Q3.

"There's obviously the advantage of the start and the first lap…but, of course, compared to the medium in the long run, it's not probably going to be as strong and it will start to die out a bit quicker.

"It's tricky. It's going to be nice that there's differences and people on different tyres and so on. There's advantages and disadvantages for both."

For now, it appears everything is to play for, and F1's title battle could not be more delicately balanced.

shares
comments

Related video

McLaren: Norris must not act different in fight with F1 title contenders
Previous article

McLaren: Norris must not act different in fight with F1 title contenders
Load comments
Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
Red Bull: Mercedes not comfortable losing to "just an energy drinks company" Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes not comfortable losing to "just an energy drinks company"

Wolff has faith that F1 title showdown won’t turn dirty Abu Dhabi GP
Formula 1

Wolff has faith that F1 title showdown won’t turn dirty

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Saudi Arabia GP Prime
Formula 1

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

Latest news

Verstappen or Hamilton? Who holds strategy advantage for F1 finale?
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen or Hamilton? Who holds strategy advantage for F1 finale?

McLaren: Norris must not act different in fight with F1 title contenders
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren: Norris must not act different in fight with F1 title contenders

Red Bull: Mercedes not comfortable losing to "just an energy drinks company"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Mercedes not comfortable losing to "just an energy drinks company"

Wolff has faith that F1 title showdown won’t turn dirty
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff has faith that F1 title showdown won’t turn dirty

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch Prime

How the third iteration of an F1 conqueror slipped McLaren from its perch

The McLaren MP4-15 was a silver arrow too often wreathed in smoke during the 2000 Formula 1 season. Millennial angst or over-reach in the engine bay? STUART CODLING examines the championship challenger that provoked a changing of the guard at McLaren

Formula 1
Dec 11, 2021
The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1’s Abu Dhabi finale Prime

The practice signs that give Mercedes a key edge heading in F1’s Abu Dhabi finale

Mercedes led the way in opening practice at the 2021 Formula 1 season-ending Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – at least in the only session that mattered. Red Bull showed much stronger signs in another key pre-race consideration, but it would still go into Sunday’s climax at a disadvantage if the FP2 trends bear out in qualifying. Here’s why...

Formula 1
Dec 10, 2021
The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms Prime

The lessons F1 can take from the Masi "souk" deal criticisms

As Formula 1 heads to its Abu Dhabi season finale, the FIA and race director Michael Masi are under increased scrutiny, with radio messages broadcast during last weekend's race prompting discussion and controversy. But what can they learn from the Saudi Arabia debacle?

Formula 1
Dec 9, 2021
The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race Prime

The line Verstappen finally crossed in F1's first Jeddah race

OPINION: Max Verstappen has made the 2021 Formula 1 championship. He’s taken the fight to the all-conquering Mercedes squad and its dominant champion, produced driving displays few can match. But he’s been on a controversial course too, and finally crossed a particular line in Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer Prime

Why thrilling Jeddah F1 circuit needs to be safer

OPINION: Saudi Arabia's new F1 circuit delivered a memorable first event, although not necessarily for all the right reasons. In the wake of the chaotic race, drivers voiced their concerns about the track but small changes could make significant improvements ahead of a return in four months.

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain Prime

The long-term F1 vision causing Haas’s short-term pain

From ranking as one of the most impressive new teams to join the Formula 1 grid, Haas’s stock has plummeted along with its on-track performances over the past two seasons. Everything now hangs on whether its reforged alliance with Ferrari can deliver a better car – and whether its rookie drivers can set aside their quarrels. Oleg Karpov asks if any of these goals are achievable…

Formula 1
Dec 8, 2021
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Saudi Arabian Grand Prix Driver Ratings

An ill-tempered Saudi Grand Prix made Formula 1 more soap opera than sporting spectacle at times, but there were some strong performances up and down the field on the world championship's first visit to Jeddah

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series Prime

How the Jeddah F1 race became a one-sitting Netflix drama series

The inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a race packed full of incident as Formula 1 2021's title contenders repeatedly clashed on track. Lewis Hamilton won out over Max Verstappen to level the scores heading into next weekend's Abu Dhabi finale, as Jeddah turned F1 into a drama series

Formula 1
Dec 6, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
The Motorsport.com app
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.