Verstappen not the only one cruising to the F1 finale

For the first time ever, the F1 global partner will be mooring up one of their stunning cruise ships, MSC Virtuosa, at the championship's finale location – Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates – to offer a twist on the traditional hospitality experience.

"The idea is to provide a fully integrated Grand Prix experience that will bring the trackside thrills of the final race of the season on board," said MSC Cruises Head of Sport Sponsorships, Alberto Revelli.

"This is not the first time we have served as a cruise ship hotel during a major international sporting event, but it is certainly the most involved we have been in crafting a dedicated experience. We want to make the most of this opportunity."

The glamorous and modern MSC Cruises ship will be docked in Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, providing guests with an array of amenities including restaurants, bars and theatres just around the corner from the racetrack.

The ship will also offer a shopping mall – with plenty of F1 goods on sale – as well as a Mediterranean-style promenade, luxurious spa, fully equipped gym, five swimming pools, a waterpark and extensive kids' areas.

MSC Cruises has been working with F1 organisers to deliver this landmark moment, with the aim of offering another level of engagement and entertainment, including superstar names joining the guests on board.

"Along with our classic cruise entertainment, we also have activities specifically dedicated to F1 fans of all ages," added Revelli. "That includes Q&As with F1 Ambassadors, motorsport quizzes, race simulators, photo exhibitions and more.

"We want our guests to feel a range of emotions, whether that's the thrills of the track or the wonder of the open sea, and we both want to provide memories that will last a lifetime."

A GROWING PARTNERSHIP

MSC Cruises began its partnership with F1 in 2022 and became the title sponsor of the Belgian Grand Prix earlier this year. It plans to reveal further race title sponsorships next year, as well as bringing vessels to more select venues.

The end-of-year celebration in Abu Dhabi has been more than a year in the planning, and it demonstrates the combined ambition of the two partners to deliver the very best as they build for the future.

"We share a number of brand pillars with Formula 1," said Revelli. "We both have a desire to entertain and provide meaningful experiences and we are both global players in our industries across many markets worldwide.

"We are also both focussed on technology and pioneering new innovative ways to enhance the overall experience, as well as to reduce our impacts on the planet, with a desire to move forward in more and more sustainable ways."

Those who want to get their first taste of the F1 cruise experience on the MSC Virtuosa in Abu Dhabi will find it the perfect base for the weekend, with a wide choice of accommodation from elegant cabins to deluxe suites.

Fans can choose a cabin option with or without an F1 ticket or upgrade to an F1 experience – including a pit lane walk and a photo with the championship trophy – or premium hospitality in the legendary F1 Paddock Club.

MSC Cruises' half-board dining option comes as standard, with breakfast and dinner included, as do free circuit transfers – and once the action is over on track the atmosphere on board will mirror the excitement at the circuit.

Once the race is over, the vessel will slot back into its role as part of MSC Cruises' global fleet, which sail to more than 100 countries around the world offering guests an unforgettable holiday experience. And Revelli hopes race fans will take note.

"The visibility of Formula 1 also allows us to reach new audiences," he concludes. "It increases recognition among sports enthusiasts, event attendees and viewers – many of whom may not yet have sailed with us."

