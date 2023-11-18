Subscribe
Formula 1 Las Vegas GP
Verstappen: New F1 races shouldn't be substitute for getting "s***faced" in Ibiza

Max Verstappen has said new Formula 1 races need greater “passion and emotion” and must educate fans rather than be an alternative for getting “completely s***faced” in Ibiza.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Three-time F1 champion Verstappen has been particularly outspoken and critical of the Las Vegas Grand Prix weekend, which he reckons is "99% show" and "1% a sporting event".

He also said comparing a circuit that incorporates the famous Strip to a historic street track like Monaco is to compare the flagship "Champions League" football competition with the "National League".

The Red Bull driver, who was third fastest in qualifying but will line up second for the race with Carlos Sainz serving a 10-place grid penalty, also believes the series must do more to sell motorsport to the fans that are attending races rather than allowing concerts and other entertainment to hog the attention.

He said: "When I was a little kid, it was about the emotion of the sport what I fell in love with and not the show of the sport around it. As a real racer, that shouldn't really matter.

"A Formula 1 car on a street circuit doesn't really come alive. It's not that exciting. I think it's more about proper racetracks. When you go to Spa, Monza, these kinds of places, they have a lot of emotion and passion.

"Seeing the fans there, it's incredible. When I jump in the car there, I'm fired up. I love driving around these kinds of places."

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Photo by: Mark Sutton / Motorsport Images

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19

Verstappen added that F1 was not doing enough to promote the sporting competition and is instead leaning too heavily on "random shows all over the place".

He continued: "I understand that fans, they need maybe something to do as well around the track. But I think it's more important that you actually make them understand what we do, as a sport.

"Most of them just come to have a party, drink, see a DJ play or a performance act. I can do that all over the world. I can go to Ibiza and get completely shitfaced and have a good time. But that's what happens [at races].

"People, they come, and they become a fan of what? They want to see maybe their favourite artist and have a few drinks with their mates and go out and have a crazy night out. But they don't actually understand what we're doing and what we're putting on the line to perform.

"If the sport would put more focus into these kind of things and also explain more what the team is doing throughout the season, what they are achieving, what they're working for, these kinds of things.

"I find it way more important to look at that rather than just having all these random shows all over the place. For me, it's not what I'm very passionate about.

"I like passion and emotion with these kinds of places. I love Vegas but not to drive in an F1 car."

