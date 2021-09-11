Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying" Next / Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races
Formula 1 / Italian GP News

Verstappen not expecting "straightforward and easy" Italian GP

By:

Max Verstappen say Formula 1 fans should not "expect it to be a very straightforward and easy" Italian Grand Prix for Red Bull, because of Mercedes's Monza pace so far.

Verstappen will start Sunday's race from pole position because of sprint race winner Valtteri Bottas dropping to the rear of the field thanks to Mercedes giving him a fourth 2021 engine ahead of Friday evening qualifying, which the Finn also topped.

Lewis Hamilton, who finished the sprint race in fifth after making a poor start, reckons Verstappen's position at the head of the pack for the grand prix allied with the two McLaren's starting in between this season's two title rivals means "it should be an easy win for him".

Hamilton was unable to repass McLaren's Lando Norris despite pressuring his fellow Briton for most of the sprint race.

But Verstappen insisted Red Bull will not have an easy ride at Monza on Sunday because of the strength Mercedes has shown so far across the event.

"It was a good day for us [on Saturday]," Verstappen said in the post-sprint race press conference.

"[I got a] good start and from there onwards I tried to of course follow Valtteri around, even though in general I think we lacked a little bit of pace to really mount a challenge.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

"But I just tried to stay in the tow a bit and yeah from our side it was good. Again, two points scored and of course starting first tomorrow.

"I still don't expect it to be a very straightforward and easy race.

"Because Valtteri [is] coming from the back but of course Lewis is starting in P4. They have a lot of pace. We'll see what we can do again."

When asked how important it was to take pole at Monza, where the sprint race did not feature much overtaking, Verstappen replied: " If you get cleanly through Turn 1 and 2 of course it's very good.

"It's quite a decent run to Turn 1, but overall if you just have a good start it should be enough to defend. Let's see tomorrow."

Verstappen also said there was "not really" any additional unknowns for F1 teams caused by the sprint event timetable taking away one third of the practice time scheduled for every event in 2021 apart from the British, Italian and Brazilian race.

Read Also:

"We had FP2 where we did long runs," he explained of how prepared the teams are for Sunday's race.

"And of course we did the race now. I think it's pretty straightforward. We know what we have to do, we know where we are lacking.

"But of course you cannot change that [because set-ups are locked in from Friday evening qualifying by the parc ferme rules] so we'll just try to do the best we can in tomorrow's race."

shares
comments
Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"

Previous article

Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"

Next article

Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races

Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint

2 h
2
Formula 1

"Very strict" clauses in Albon's contract protect Mercedes - Wolff

6 h
3
Formula 1

Perez: "Very boring" F1 sprint races "don't bring anything"

1 h
4
Formula 1

Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"

1 h
5
Formula 1

Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races

25 min
Latest news
Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start
Formula 1

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start

1m
Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races
Formula 1

Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races

25m
Verstappen not expecting "straightforward and easy" Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen not expecting "straightforward and easy" Italian GP

54m
Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"

1 h
Brawn says Monza F1 sprint had "plenty of action"
Video Inside
Formula 1

Brawn says Monza F1 sprint had "plenty of action"

1 h
Latest videos
Starting Grid for the Italian Grand Prix 01:05
Formula 1
1 h

Starting Grid for the Italian Grand Prix

Formula 1: Red Bull not ruling out Williams partnership after Albon move 00:29
Formula 1
2 h

Formula 1: Red Bull not ruling out Williams partnership after Albon move

Formula 1: Bottas set for back of grid start at Monza after engine change 00:46
Formula 1
9 h

Formula 1: Bottas set for back of grid start at Monza after engine change

Starting Grid for the Italian GP Sprint Qualifying Race 01:05
Formula 1
12 h

Starting Grid for the Italian GP Sprint Qualifying Race

Formula 1: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen by 0.4s in FP1 at Monza 00:47
Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021

Formula 1: Hamilton outpaces Verstappen by 0.4s in FP1 at Monza

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying" Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"

Italian GP: Bottas beats Verstappen in F1 sprint; Hamilton fifth Italian GP
Formula 1

Italian GP: Bottas beats Verstappen in F1 sprint; Hamilton fifth

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion Prime
Formula 1

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion

Max Verstappen More from
Max Verstappen
Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow Italian GP
Formula 1

Horner praises Perez "sacrificing half a second" for Verstappen tow

Verstappen unsure Red Bull gains "enough to fight" Mercedes at Monza Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Verstappen unsure Red Bull gains "enough to fight" Mercedes at Monza

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win Dutch GP Prime
Formula 1

Why Verstappen’s practice times hide a major shot at a home win

Trending Today

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull: Engine derating behind Hamilton struggles in F1 sprint

"Very strict" clauses in Albon's contract protect Mercedes - Wolff
Formula 1 Formula 1

"Very strict" clauses in Albon's contract protect Mercedes - Wolff

Perez: "Very boring" F1 sprint races "don't bring anything"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: "Very boring" F1 sprint races "don't bring anything"

Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"

Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races

Hamilton expecting "easy win" for Verstappen in Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton expecting "easy win" for Verstappen in Italian GP

Italian GP: Bottas beats Verstappen in F1 sprint; Hamilton fifth
Formula 1 Formula 1

Italian GP: Bottas beats Verstappen in F1 sprint; Hamilton fifth

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2
Video Inside
MotoGP MotoGP

Aragon MotoGP: Bagnaia destroys lap record for pole in Ducati 1-2

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams Prime

How Formula 1 has made itself unattractive to new teams

OPINION: The Formula 1 cost cap has been billed as a saviour to several teams and helped to guarantee their viability for investors. But there already exists another mechanism that effectively had the same purpose, and serves as a strong deterrent for those with the means to go it alone in setting up a new team

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting Prime

How Schumacher's first year marked him out as F1's king in-waiting

After his sparkling F1 debut with Jordan at Spa, Michael Schumacher quickly leapt to Benetton for the 1991 Italian Grand Prix. This move paved the way for the German to win his first grand prix one year later and laid the foundations for his ascent to become a title contender by 1994.

Formula 1
Sep 10, 2021
Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air" Prime

Why F1's new generation of drivers will bring "fresh air"

After many years of Formula 1’s experienced mainstays dominating at the front, a generational shift is well underway with the young guns and best talent rising to the top. While it is greatly encouraging, providing a more competitive grid will only ramp up this refreshing trend

Formula 1
Sep 9, 2021
Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1 Prime

Why Alex Albon is the right pick for Williams F1

OPINION: Having given its blessing when George Russell’s departure to Mercedes was confirmed, focus turned to who would fill the vacant spot in the Williams’ Formula 1 driver line-up for 2022. Just over 24 hours later, Alexander Albon was given that responsibility, in a move that makes sense and provides opportunity for both team and driver

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event Prime

How the Dutch Grand Prix proved itself as a top-line F1 event

OPINION: The Dutch Grand Prix, in terms of on-track action, was nothing out of the ordinary. However, the event itself brought an unmatched level of energy from fans, and the added banking to corners underlined Zandvoort's credibility as an F1 venue.

Formula 1
Sep 8, 2021
Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack? Prime

Could Zandvoort layout inspire other F1 circuits to change tack?

One of Zandvoort’s many triumphs on its Formula 1 return was its new banked corners adding intrigue to an otherwise tight and twisty track. While not a new concept to circuit designs, it might provide inspiration to other venues on how to spice up its own action

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion Prime

How Russell left Mercedes no real choice over his F1 promotion

OPINION: George Russell has got the Mercedes promotion he has long desired. Here’s how and why Formula 1’s leading team has decided to give him a shot as Lewis Hamilton’s team-mate from 2022 and just maybe the chance to lead its future championship charges

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021
The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy Prime

The challenge Russell will pose to Hamilton’s Mercedes legacy

The arrival of George Russell at Mercedes in 2022 will represent the biggest threat Lewis Hamilton has faced from a teammate since 2016, the last season of his rivalry with Nico Rosberg. As F1's statistical greatest driver reaches the end of his career, their dynamic could come to define perceptions of Hamilton in years to come.

Formula 1
Sep 7, 2021

Latest news

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton explains 2mm error that led to poor sprint race start

Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alonso suggests return of one-shot qualifying to help F1 sprint races

Verstappen not expecting "straightforward and easy" Italian GP
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen not expecting "straightforward and easy" Italian GP

Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"
Video Inside
Formula 1 Formula 1

Bottas: Not getting official Monza 2021 F1 pole stat "annoying"

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.