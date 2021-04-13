Verstappen: I can be "even better" with F1 title calibre car

Formula 1
Formula 1
R
Formula 1
Bahrain GP
28 Mar
Event finished
Summary Results
R
Formula 1
Emilia Romagna GP
Tickets
18 Apr
FP1 in
2 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Portuguese GP
02 May
FP1 in
17 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Spanish GP
Tickets
09 May
Next event in
22 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Monaco GP
Tickets
23 May
Race in
40 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Tickets
06 Jun
Race in
54 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Canadian GP
Tickets
13 Jun
Race in
61 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
French GP
Tickets
27 Jun
Race in
75 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Austrian GP
Tickets
04 Jul
Next event in
78 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
British GP
Tickets
18 Jul
Race in
96 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Hungarian GP
Tickets
01 Aug
Race in
110 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Belgian GP
Tickets
29 Aug
Race in
138 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Tickets
05 Sep
Race in
145 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Russian GP
Tickets
26 Sep
Race in
166 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Singapore GP
Tickets
03 Oct
Next event in
169 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Japanese GP
Tickets
10 Oct
Race in
179 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
United States GP
Tickets
24 Oct
Race in
194 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Mexican GP
Tickets
31 Oct
Race in
201 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Brazilian GP
07 Nov
race in
208 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Australian GP
Tickets
21 Nov
Race in
221 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Saudi Arabia GP
Tickets
05 Dec
Race in
236 days
See full schedule
R
Formula 1
Abu Dhabi GP
Tickets
12 Dec
Race in
243 days
See full schedule
See full:
Schedule Results Standings
Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Buy tickets Store rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Buy tickets Store
Previous / How Mercedes is trying to claw back its lost downforce
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: I can be "even better" with F1 title calibre car

By:

Max Verstappen feels he can produce "even better" Formula 1 performances with a Red Bull car capable of fighting for the title in 2021.

Verstappen: I can be "even better" with F1 title calibre car

For the first time in the turbo hybrid era, a team other than Mercedes has started a campaign with the fastest package – as Verstappen's Red Bull squad led the way in the Bahrain season opener last month.

Verstappen took pole for the event, but lost victory to Lewis Hamilton after Mercedes' aggressive strategy calls got the world champion ahead at the first round of pitstops and Verstappen's late passing attempt to reclaim the lead went awry.

Speaking to Autosport magazine in an exclusive interview, Verstappen outlined his expectations on how the new situation at the front of the F1 field would suit his performances, with the contrast of his near five previous seasons at Red Bull featuring battles to succeed against the formbook, with Mercedes usually in control.

"I think once you are in that position anyway, with having a car to fight for the title, everything becomes a lot easier," said Verstappen.

"Of course, there's pressure to win a championship, because you're fighting other people.

"But, overall, I think it's a much better situation to be in, than always just not. Because then you have to take a lot more risks all the time to try and get a good result out of it.

"You have to risk it a bit more in lap one or a certain area in the race. And then of course, mistakes can happen.

"So, I'm just looking forward and hoping of course that I have a car to be in a championship fight, because then that's I think where I am even better, because then it's a lot nicer and a lot easier to deal with."

Read Also:

Verstappen's rapid rise through the single seater ranks to reach F1 aged 17 in 2015 means he does not have a junior championship car racing title on his palmares – although he was ultra-successful in karting.

But the Dutchman does not see that as a potential weakness in his burgeoning F1 title campaign in 2021, as feels he can draw on the experience he accrued at the very start of his motorsport career.

"It's very different [being in a title fight]," he explained. "Of course, that scenario, you don't need to win every single battle or race. But that's a natural thing.

"It doesn't mean that [because] I didn't win a title, for example, that I don't understand that. Because I think I won many titles in go-karting and it's basically the same - you choose your battles.

"Also, I only had one attempt of winning a title in F3 [in 2014, where he finished third in the European Formula 3 championship won by Alpine driver Esteban Ocon], and of course, yeah, it didn't happen."

The full interview with Max Verstappen is included in this week's issue of Autosport magazine, which is available in shops and online here: https://www.autosportmedia.com.

shares
comments

Related video

How Mercedes is trying to claw back its lost downforce

Previous article

How Mercedes is trying to claw back its lost downforce
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Max Verstappen
Author Alex Kalinauckas

Trending

1
Formula 1

How Mercedes is trying to claw back its lost downforce

2h
2
Supercars

Engine tweak coming for Holden Supercars teams

3h
3
Formula 1

Verstappen: I can be "even better" with F1 title calibre car

1h
4
MotoGP

Podcast: How will Marquez fare on his MotoGP return?

14h
5
MotoGP

Ducati wants to keep its six MotoGP bikes for 2022

13min
Latest news
Verstappen: I can be "even better" with F1 title calibre car
Formula 1

Verstappen: I can be "even better" with F1 title calibre car

1h
How Mercedes is trying to claw back its lost downforce
Formula 1

How Mercedes is trying to claw back its lost downforce

2h
Mercedes faces "tricky" decision over 2021 vs 2022 split
Formula 1

Mercedes faces "tricky" decision over 2021 vs 2022 split

14h
The McLaren that changed Formula 1 history
Formula 1

The McLaren that changed Formula 1 history

14h
Alpine: Bahrain GP exposed weaknesses with F1 car
Formula 1

Alpine: Bahrain GP exposed weaknesses with F1 car

15h
Latest videos
How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix? 05:43
Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021

How Do Drivers Stay Fit For F1 Grand Prix?

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute 02:26
Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021

Ronnie Peterson and Jochen Rindt Tribute

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated 05:53
Formula 1
Apr 7, 2021

How Formula 1's Bargeboards Became So Complicated

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer 01:44
Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021

My Job in F1: Emma | Aero Performance Engineer

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya 25:14
Formula 1
Apr 5, 2021

#ThinkingForward with Juan Pablo Montoya

Alex Kalinauckas More from
Alex Kalinauckas
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime
Formula 1 / Interview

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Hulkenberg joins Aston Martin F1 as reserve driver
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hulkenberg joins Aston Martin F1 as reserve driver

Hamilton warns Red Bull "could be ahead a lot more" in F1 battle
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Hamilton warns Red Bull "could be ahead a lot more" in F1 battle

More from
Max Verstappen
Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko: Bahrain should put walls to avoid track limits issue

Marko: Verstappen and Hamilton in a league of their own
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Marko: Verstappen and Hamilton in a league of their own

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger Bahrain GP Prime
Video Inside
Formula 1 / Analysis

How Verstappen's Bahrain mistake can only make him stronger

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola Prime

The 'new' F1 drivers who need to improve at Imola

After a pandemic-hit winter of seat-swapping, F1 kicked off its season with several new faces in town, other drivers adapting to new environments, and one making a much-anticipated comeback. Ben Anderson looks at who made the most of their opportunity and who needs to try harder…

Formula 1
21h
The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture Prime

The delay that quashed Aston Martin’s last F1 venture

Aston Martin’s only previous foray into Formula 1 in the late 1950s was a short-lived and unsuccessful affair. But it could have been so different, says Nigel Roebuck.

Formula 1
Apr 10, 2021
Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Max Verstappen’s star quality in Formula 1 is clear. Now equipped with a Red Bull car that is, right now, the world title favourite and the experience to support his talent, could 2021 be the Dutchman’s year to topple the dominant force of Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes?

Formula 1
Apr 9, 2021
Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now? Prime

Is Formula 1 as good as it has ever been now?

For many, many years Formula 1 has strived to do and to be better on all fronts. With close competition, a growing fanbase, a stable political landscape and rules in place to encourage sustainability, 2021 is on course to provide an unexpected peak

Formula 1
Apr 8, 2021
How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend Prime

How Williams’ new structure adheres to a growing F1 trend

Williams held out against the tide for many years but, as MARK GALLAGHER explains, the age of the owner-manager is long gone

Formula 1
Apr 6, 2021
When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m Prime

When a journeyman driver's F1 career lasted just 800m

Nikita Mazepin’s Formula 1 debut at the Bahrain Grand Prix lasted mere corners before he wiped himself out in a shunt, but his financial backing affords him a full season. Back in 1993 though, Marco Apicella was an F1 driver for just 800m before a first corner fracas ended his career. Here’s the story of his very short time at motorsport’s pinnacle.

Formula 1
Apr 4, 2021
How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb Prime

How Raikkonen's rapid rise stalled his teammate's F1 career climb

Kimi Raikkonen's emergence as a Formula 1 star in his rookie campaign remains one of the legendary storylines from 2001, but his exploits had an unwanted impact on his Sauber teammate's own prospects. Twenty years on from his first F1 podium at the Brazilian GP, here's how Nick Heidfeld's career was chilled by the Iceman.

Formula 1
Apr 3, 2021
The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes Prime

The nightmare timing that now hinders Mercedes

Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton took victory at the Bahrain Grand Prix despite, for a change, not having the quickest car. But any hopes of developing its W12 to surpass Red Bull's RB16B in terms of outright speed could not have come at a worse time.

Formula 1
Apr 2, 2021

Trending Today

How Mercedes is trying to claw back its lost downforce
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes is trying to claw back its lost downforce

Engine tweak coming for Holden Supercars teams
Supercars Supercars / Breaking news

Engine tweak coming for Holden Supercars teams

Verstappen: I can be "even better" with F1 title calibre car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: I can be "even better" with F1 title calibre car

Podcast: How will Marquez fare on his MotoGP return?
MotoGP MotoGP / Commentary

Podcast: How will Marquez fare on his MotoGP return?

Ducati wants to keep its six MotoGP bikes for 2022
MotoGP MotoGP / Breaking news

Ducati wants to keep its six MotoGP bikes for 2022

The McLaren that changed Formula 1 history
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The McLaren that changed Formula 1 history

Are Z-shaped floors the way to go in F1 2021?
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

Are Z-shaped floors the way to go in F1 2021?

Seidl is best team principal in F1, says Brown
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Seidl is best team principal in F1, says Brown

Latest news

Verstappen: I can be "even better" with F1 title calibre car
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Verstappen: I can be "even better" with F1 title calibre car

How Mercedes is trying to claw back its lost downforce
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Analysis

How Mercedes is trying to claw back its lost downforce

Mercedes faces "tricky" decision over 2021 vs 2022 split
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Breaking news

Mercedes faces "tricky" decision over 2021 vs 2022 split

The McLaren that changed Formula 1 history
Formula 1 Formula 1 / Special feature

The McLaren that changed Formula 1 history

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.