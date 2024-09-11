All Series

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global
Formula 1

Verstappen has been unfairly demonized, claims Newey

F1 design legend Adrian Newey suggests broadcaster Sky’s coverage has helped cloud image of Max Verstappen

Jonathan Noble
Jonathan Noble
Upd:
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing

Photo by: Red Bull Content Pool

Max Verstappen is not fully appreciated by outsiders and has been unfairly demonized by ‘nationalistic’ Formula 1 television coverage by Sky, reckons design legend Adrian Newey.

In a wide-ranging interview with Jake Humphrey’s popular High Performance podcast reflecting on his time at Red Bull, Newey offered some fascinating insights into Verstappen’s character.

He also opened up on some interesting reflections on the controversial 2021 championship where he suggested that the Dutchman’s antics at that year’s Brazilian Grand Prix were out of order.

In one section of the interview, he made reference to how he feels Verstappen has not been portrayed in the right way by television coverage – an element he also felt was true of the way Sebastian Vettel was treated when winning for Red Bull.

“From the outside, I'm not sure people fully appreciate and understand Max, just like they didn't with Sebastian,” said Newey. “There's this sort of demonization both of them suffered at times, which is very unfair.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, is interviewed after the race

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, is interviewed after the race

Photo by: Jake Grant / Motorsport Images

“And maybe that's also a little bit of the British media, if I'm honest. Sky have a huge influence around the world. Although viewing isn't truly international, their coverage is quite nationalistic, dare I say, and that can have an influence.

“It's this thing that now with journalism, typically… there is that trend to sort of either put people on a pedestal or knock them down.”

Newey says Verstappen consistently performs at a level that very few in F1 can match, but he admits that the pressures of that infamous 2021 championship battle with Lewis Hamilton did show signs of him potentially feeling the heat.

Asked if Verstappen had ever cracked under pressure, Newey said: “A little bit perhaps in his championship of ‘21 where the intensity, particularly after Silverstone, on track between Lewis and Max became so intense.

He added: “It's always easier for the hunter than the hunted. And Max was starting, I think, to just feel a little bit of pressure from the hunted. Hence that he was, in reality, probably lucky not to get a penalty from his driving in Brazil.

"The Saudi [clash], where they had a bit of a ding-dong, that was a little bit more… I think that was not clear. But Max was probably a bit out of order in Brazil in truth, so I think he was feeling it a bit.”

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, battles with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB16B, battles with Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12

Photo by: Charles Coates / Motorsport Images

Abu Dhabi fallout

The 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi remains one of F1’s most controversial races, with the FIA’s mishandling of a safety car restart influencing the outcome of the world championship.

But despite the huge fallout of how events helped Verstappen snatch the title from Hamilton’s grasp on the final lap, Newey says that the Dutchman never had much trouble dealing with the post-event drama.

“I think, honestly, Max is so self-assured,” he said. “This is in a positive way. It's not in a negative way.

“There's arrogance and there is self-assured. Max is not arrogant, but he is very self-assured and self-confident, and he's a deep thinker.

“But he doesn't let things like that, I don't think – they don't really get to him. He's able to shut that off and just get on with his job and get on with his task and do what he loves doing, which is driving racing cars.”

Asked if the events had got to him, Newey replied: “No. Actually, I think it got to Mercedes. And instead of saying okay, well, accepting it and moving on, it started to affect their psyche, which is an interesting one. That's from the outside, and I might be completely wrong.

Read Also:

“They just couldn't let it go. Psychologically, they couldn't let it go.”

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2nd position, congratulates Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, in Parc Ferme

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, 2nd position, congratulates Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing, 1st position, in Parc Ferme

Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

Verstappen strengths

Talking about what he felt people had wrong about Verstappen, Newey said: “I think that he's very intelligent, and he's got an incredible ability to… it almost feels as if he can drive the car automatically.

“He doesn't, of course, but he can drive the car and has so much processing power left over that he can then think a lot about how he's driving the car, how he's looking after the tyres, what he might need to do on the settings – or if he doesn't, if he's not sure, ask GP [race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase] on the radio what he should be doing, but highlighting the problems.”

Be part of Motorsport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Liberty boss: Hamilton wants a MotoGP team because we can replicate F1's growth
Next article Designer Clarence Ruth on Mercedes, Tommy Hilfiger collection starring Lewis Hamilton, NYFW debut

Top Comments

Jonathan Noble
More from
Jonathan Noble
Bortoleto edging closer to Sauber race deal for 2025

Bortoleto edging closer to Sauber race deal for 2025

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Bortoleto edging closer to Sauber race deal for 2025
Honda and Alpine in procedural breach of F1 cost cap

Honda and Alpine in procedural breach of F1 cost cap

Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Honda and Alpine in procedural breach of F1 cost cap
Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
Why Ferrari could be a dark horse for the title – but we can't be sure until October
Max Verstappen
More from
Max Verstappen
Two Mercedes collisions behind Verstappen’s Hamilton penalty call in Italian GP

Two Mercedes collisions behind Verstappen’s Hamilton penalty call in Italian GP

Formula 1
Italian GP
Two Mercedes collisions behind Verstappen’s Hamilton penalty call in Italian GP
Verstappen: Both F1 titles "not realistic" now with Red Bull's "monster"

Verstappen: Both F1 titles "not realistic" now with Red Bull's "monster"

Formula 1
Italian GP
Verstappen: Both F1 titles "not realistic" now with Red Bull's "monster"
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Dutch GP
Why Red Bull wasn't surprised to face a greater challenge in 2024 
Red Bull Racing
More from
Red Bull Racing
Red Bull may have found the source of its RB20 problems

Red Bull may have found the source of its RB20 problems

Formula 1
Red Bull may have found the source of its RB20 problems
Wolff: Red Bull issues are “really weird” but could be just a “blip”

Wolff: Red Bull issues are “really weird” but could be just a “blip”

Formula 1
Italian GP
Wolff: Red Bull issues are “really weird” but could be just a “blip”
Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?

Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Has McLaren kept an ace up its sleeve in fight against Red Bull and Mercedes?

Latest news

Designer Clarence Ruth on Mercedes, Tommy Hilfiger collection starring Lewis Hamilton, NYFW debut

Designer Clarence Ruth on Mercedes, Tommy Hilfiger collection starring Lewis Hamilton, NYFW debut

F1 Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
Designer Clarence Ruth on Mercedes, Tommy Hilfiger collection starring Lewis Hamilton, NYFW debut
Verstappen has been unfairly demonized, claims Newey

Verstappen has been unfairly demonized, claims Newey

F1 Formula 1
Verstappen has been unfairly demonized, claims Newey
Who gains the most from MotoGP's engine freeze?

Who gains the most from MotoGP's engine freeze?

MGP MotoGP
Who gains the most from MotoGP's engine freeze?
Latvala: Toyota needs three full-time WRC drivers in 2025

Latvala: Toyota needs three full-time WRC drivers in 2025

WRC WRC
Rally Greece
Latvala: Toyota needs three full-time WRC drivers in 2025

Prime

Discover prime content
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid

How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Azerbaijan GP
By Jake Boxall-Legge
How Newey will link Alonso, Honda and Aston Martin together for 2026 title bid
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By Gary Watkins
Ayrton Senna's magic moments, chosen by his race engineers
Why the turbine Lotus experiment failed to realise its potential in F1

Why the turbine Lotus experiment failed to realise its potential in F1

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
By GP Racing
Why the turbine Lotus experiment failed to realise its potential in F1
How the chief architect of McLaren's improvement plans to continue its rise

How the chief architect of McLaren's improvement plans to continue its rise

Prime
Prime
Formula 1
Italian GP
By GP Racing
How the chief architect of McLaren's improvement plans to continue its rise
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Edition

Global Global