Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs rewards

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets fashion Giorgio Piola jobs
Previous / Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir Next / McLaren calls for secret ballots on F1 rule changes
Formula 1 News

Verstappen/Hamilton shoulder brush a sign of 'intense' fight - Jos

By:
Co-author:
Ronald Vording
, Writer

The shoulder brush between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen after qualifying at Imola is a sign of how intense things could get between Formula 1's title rivals, reckons Jos Verstappen.

Verstappen/Hamilton shoulder brush a sign of 'intense' fight - Jos

Hamilton and Verstappen appeared to accidentally brush shoulders as they walked past each other in parc ferme during the pole position TV interviews at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix a fortnight ago.

But while the moment did not appear to be the result of deliberate tension between the pair, Jos Verstappen thinks that it offers a glimmer of how things could pan out as the title battle intensifies.

Speaking on an Instagram Live session on Thursday with Dutch Ziggo sport TV presenter Jack van Gelder, Verstappen Sr. said he was relishing their rivalry ahead.

"You don't know how it will go, of course, but if I look at the shoulder nudge they gave each other after qualifying at Imola, I think we can expect something this year," said the former grand prix driver.

"They are both men that don't want to be outdone by the other. Neither of them will let the other push them aside, especially if it will be more and more about the title this season. I think it's going to be an intense and great year."

Read Also:

Max Verstappen is in the best position he has ever had to launch a full-on world title challenge, and his father reckons that the situation had its positives and negatives.

He added: "The fact that we can win every single race, in theory, gives more peace of mind I would say, as we know that Max is in the right place at Red Bull. But yeah, at the same time it does bring extra pressure."

Verstappen Sr. also believes that there was nothing to choose on pace terns between the Red Bull and Mercedes cars, with their form likely to fluctuate depending on track characteristics.

Asked about neither team wanting to be favourite, Jos said: "I think that Red Bull and Mercedes are almost equally matched this year.

"Toto Wolff keeps saying that Red Bull has the better car and Christian Horner in turn says that Mercedes has the better one. But I think the truth is somewhere in the middle.

"At every circuit the favourite differs, depending on what suits a particular car. But that creates extra pressure as well."

shares
comments

Related video

Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir

Previous article

Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir

Next article

McLaren calls for secret ballots on F1 rule changes

McLaren calls for secret ballots on F1 rule changes
Load comments

About this article

Series Formula 1
Drivers Lewis Hamilton , Max Verstappen
Teams Red Bull Racing , Mercedes
Author Jonathan Noble

Trending

1
Formula 1

Honda to keep up engine development work for Red Bull

1h
2
Formula 1

Verstappen/Hamilton shoulder brush a sign of 'intense' fight - Jos

47min
3
Esports

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

18h
4
NASCAR Cup

Erik Jones entered first year with RPM "a little bit blind"

16h
5
Formula 1

Lowe: Williams family should have sold F1 team sooner

1d
Latest news
McLaren calls for secret ballots on F1 rule changes
Formula 1

McLaren calls for secret ballots on F1 rule changes

11m
Verstappen/Hamilton shoulder brush a sign of 'intense' fight - Jos
Formula 1

Verstappen/Hamilton shoulder brush a sign of 'intense' fight - Jos

47m
Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir
Formula 1

Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir

1h
Rivals believe Aston has no grounds to dispute aero rules
Formula 1

Rivals believe Aston has no grounds to dispute aero rules

1h
Sainz: Data shows I can be as fast as Leclerc in qualifying
Formula 1

Sainz: Data shows I can be as fast as Leclerc in qualifying

1h
Latest videos
F1: Turkey replaces Canada 00:54
Formula 1
5h

F1: Turkey replaces Canada

Onboard Lap - Algarve International Circuit 01:38
Formula 1
19h

Onboard Lap - Algarve International Circuit

Guenther Steiner: Difficult to say right things to drivers 00:28
Formula 1
Apr 28, 2021

Guenther Steiner: Difficult to say right things to drivers

Brawn: 'Unlikely to roll out sprint races at every Grand Prix' 08:42
Formula 1
Apr 27, 2021

Brawn: 'Unlikely to roll out sprint races at every Grand Prix'

Callum Ilott to take part in Portimao FP1 as Alfa Romeo reserve 00:29
Formula 1
Apr 27, 2021

Callum Ilott to take part in Portimao FP1 as Alfa Romeo reserve

Jonathan Noble More from
Jonathan Noble
McLaren calls for secret ballots on F1 rule changes
Formula 1

McLaren calls for secret ballots on F1 rule changes

Rivals believe Aston has no grounds to dispute aero rules
Formula 1

Rivals believe Aston has no grounds to dispute aero rules

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime
Formula 1

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

More from
Lewis Hamilton
Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track Emilia Romagna GP
Video Inside
Formula 1

Why Hamilton didn’t break F1’s rules for reversing on track

How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves Emilia Romagna GP Prime
Formula 1

How the Emilia Romagna GP result hinged on three crucial saves

Hamilton: Rush to pass lapped F1 cars triggered Imola crash Emilia Romagna GP
Formula 1

Hamilton: Rush to pass lapped F1 cars triggered Imola crash

More from
Red Bull Racing
Honda to keep up engine development work for Red Bull
Formula 1

Honda to keep up engine development work for Red Bull

Honda: Turkey struggle helped turn around wet weather starts
Formula 1

Honda: Turkey struggle helped turn around wet weather starts

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace Prime
Formula 1

Verstappen exclusive: Why lack of titles won't hurt Red Bull's ace

Prime
Subscribe to PRIME
How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion Prime

How in-form Norris is staking his claim as Britain's next F1 champion

As a highly-rated Mercedes junior, George Russell is naturally billed as Lewis Hamilton's heir apparent where Britain's next Formula 1 champion is concerned. But he may face competition for that accolade from Lando Norris, fresh from a confidence-boosting run to third at Imola whose rise is being accelerated by his McLaren team’s revival

Formula 1
4h
The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments Prime

The biggest headache F1 faces over its sprint race experiments

The news this week that F1 has green-lit 'sprint qualifying' races that will determine the grid for three grands prix in 2021 was met with a blend of excitement and scepticism. But before those in both camps can be vilified, F1 must first work out what its criteria is for success - and what will justify making them a more permanent fixture

Formula 1
18h
The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better Prime

The essential quality Tsunoda has to harness better

A rapid ascent through the junior categories meant Yuki Tsunoda's arrival in Formula 1 was always going to be much-hyped. It's not been smooth sailing for Red Bull's latest protege so far, but his confidence has never wavered - something he'll need to rely on to continue his progress into the driver he believes he can be.

Formula 1
Apr 27, 2021
Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash Prime

Why Russell was right to be wrong about Bottas after Imola F1 clash

George Russell and Valtteri Bottas' collision at Imola on Sunday prompted fury in the Formula 1 paddock. But Russell's carefully-worded heartfelt statement later, acknowledging that his initial response was wrong, proved the right move

Formula 1
Apr 22, 2021
How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021 Prime

How Verstappen and Hamilton’s Imola clash sets the tone for 2021

In Max Verstappen's Formula 1 career to date, he has been cast as the 'pretender', an acknowledged top-line performer without the car to regularly challenge Lewis Hamilton. But that no longer applies in 2021, and the start to the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix was the most telling signal yet of what we can expect from their duel this year

Formula 1
Apr 21, 2021
How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve Prime

How "overwhelming" McLaren move has given Ricciardo a new verve

Daniel Ricciardo has found a new lease of life at McLaren – a move that’s been years in the making, as he explains to STUART CODLING…

Formula 1
Apr 20, 2021
How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams Prime

How 2021's midfielders have taken lessons from F1's top teams

Formula 1’s latest Imola adventure turned into an expensive trip for many teams due to several crashes throughout the weekend. While balancing the books is an added factor in 2021 with the cost cap, a few midfield teams have cashed in early on development investments.

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings Prime

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix Driver Ratings

A frantic wet race at Imola produced plenty of excitement and drama as drivers scrabbled for grip. Amid the hatful of mistakes and incidents that ensued, who kept their noses cleanest?

Formula 1
Apr 19, 2021

Trending Today

Honda to keep up engine development work for Red Bull
Formula 1 Formula 1

Honda to keep up engine development work for Red Bull

Verstappen/Hamilton shoulder brush a sign of 'intense' fight - Jos
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen/Hamilton shoulder brush a sign of 'intense' fight - Jos

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base
Esports Esports

Fanatec’s CSL DD is a low-cost direct drive wheel base

Erik Jones entered first year with RPM "a little bit blind"
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Erik Jones entered first year with RPM "a little bit blind"

Lowe: Williams family should have sold F1 team sooner
Formula 1 Formula 1

Lowe: Williams family should have sold F1 team sooner

Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir

McLaren calls for secret ballots on F1 rule changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren calls for secret ballots on F1 rule changes

Espargaro: I don’t need Marquez to show how fast I am in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Espargaro: I don’t need Marquez to show how fast I am in MotoGP

Latest news

McLaren calls for secret ballots on F1 rule changes
Formula 1 Formula 1

McLaren calls for secret ballots on F1 rule changes

Verstappen/Hamilton shoulder brush a sign of 'intense' fight - Jos
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen/Hamilton shoulder brush a sign of 'intense' fight - Jos

Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir
Formula 1 Formula 1

Brivio: Talking with Alonso no different to MotoGP champion Mir

Rivals believe Aston has no grounds to dispute aero rules
Formula 1 Formula 1

Rivals believe Aston has no grounds to dispute aero rules

Subscribe to our newsletter

The Motorsport.com app

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.