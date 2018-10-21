Verstappen hit with grid penalty in Austin

Verstappen only qualified 15th and while grid penalties for the two Toro Rosso drivers should have elevated him to 13th, a precautionary gearbox change eliminates any risk at relatively low cost.

A new gearbox means a five-place penalty and Verstappen will start 18th.

The Toro Rossos of Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley are locked into the back row of the grid because they have taken multiple new Honda engine components.