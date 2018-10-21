Sign in
Formula 1 / United States GP

Verstappen hit with grid penalty in Austin

Verstappen hit with grid penalty in Austin
By: Scott Mitchell
14m ago

Max Verstappen's tricky United States Grand Prix weekend took another blow on Sunday morning when he was hit with a grid penalty because of a gearbox change.

Verstappen only qualified 15th and while grid penalties for the two Toro Rosso drivers should have elevated him to 13th, a precautionary gearbox change eliminates any risk at relatively low cost.

A new gearbox means a five-place penalty and Verstappen will start 18th.

The Toro Rossos of Pierre Gasly and Brendon Hartley are locked into the back row of the grid because they have taken multiple new Honda engine components.

What Hamilton needs to be champion in the US

What Hamilton needs to be champion in the US

Mercedes changes water pumps after problem

Mercedes changes water pumps after problem
Series Formula 1
Event United States GP
Author Scott Mitchell
Nissan "very unhappy" about Toro Rosso's Albon bid

Pirelli orders teams to raise rear tyre pressures for race

Starting grid for United States GP

Social Circuit #005 – F1 in ‘Murica & Alonso memes

