Global
Please note that our Privacy Policy has changed. By continuing to use this website, you acknowledge that you have read and agree to the terms of the updated Privacy Policy. Accept
New All Me
Formula 1 Chinese GPFormula 1Chinese GPMore events
Formula 1 Chinese GP Breaking news

Verstappen gave victory away, says Marko

0 shares
Verstappen gave victory away, says Marko
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 Tag Heuer
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 Tag Heuer
The AMG Mercedes safety-car leads Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, and Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 Tag Heuer
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 Tag Heuer, Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull Racing RB14 Tag Heuer, Nico Hulkenberg, Renault Sport F1 Team R.S. 18, Sergio Perez, Force India VJM11 Mercedes, and the remainder of the field
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 Tag Heuer
Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari SF71H, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes AMG F1 W09, Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari SF71H, Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14 Tag Heuer, and the rest of the field at the start of the race
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14
Get alerts
By: Pablo Elizalde, News Editor
15/04/2018 08:52

Max Verstappen gave victory in the Chinese Grand Prix away with his incident with Sebastian Vettel, according to Red Bull motorsport boss Helmut Marko.

Verstappen had benefitted from the safety car period triggered by a clash between the Toro Rosso drivers to switch to soft tyres and attack his medium-shod rivals in the latter part of the race.

However, an overoptimistic move on Ferrari rival Sebastian Vettel ended with the duo making contact and spinning.

As a result, Verstappen was handed a 10-second penalty which relegated him to fifth position, the Dutchman having finished fourth on track.

Verstappen accepted blame for the incident, and Marko insisted the driver was aware that he had lost victory.

"Max overdid it by trying to overtake Vettel," he told Movistar. "Yes, it was a mistake from him. He apologised. That can happen in racing."

Asked what he had told Verstappen after the two were seen talking after the race, he said: "That his time will come. He just shouldn't overdo it. He knows what he lost.

"There was a victory for him on the table, but he gave it away.

"But still it was a very good drive from both our drivers. He is 19 or 20, he's bloody young, and it can happen."

Daniel Ricciardo, who had started behind teammate Verstappen, went on to win the race from sixth on the grid.

The Australian, who had suffered an engine failure in final practice, also benefitted from a switch to soft tyres during the SC period.

Marko credited Red Bull's mechanics for the job done on Saturday to allow Ricciardo to avoid a back-of-the-grid start.

"With the other tyre choice we were also in good shape, but of course here quite often the safety car comes out and we reacted at the same time," he said.

"But it all started on Saturday when our mechanics managed to change the engine. Otherwise Ricciardo would have started last and then I don't think this result would have been possible.

"So big thanks to the whole team. Everybody did a fantastic job and the right thing."

Write a comment
Show comments
About this article
Series Formula 1
Event Chinese GP
Track Shanghai International Circuit
Drivers Max Verstappen
Teams Red Bull Racing
Article type Breaking news
0 shares
To the Formula 1 main page
Formula 1 Chinese GPFormula 1Chinese GPMore events