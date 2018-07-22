Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

Download your apps

All me
Global
Tickets Shop
Previous Next
Formula 1 / German GP / Breaking news

Verstappen first to take Hockenheim’s Turn 1 flat

shares
comments
Verstappen first to take Hockenheim’s Turn 1 flat
Adam Cooper
By: Adam Cooper
Jul 22, 2018, 8:46 AM

Max Verstappen says he took Hockenheim’s Turn 1 flat on his final run in qualifying in Saturday – and therefore became the first Formula 1 driver ever to do so.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14
Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB14

The Dutchman, who qualified fourth for Sunday's German Grand Prix, said he also tried to take Turn 11, the right-hander into the stadium section flat, but in the end he had to make a tiny lift.

When returning to the pits he told the team: “I gave it everything I had.” 

Verstappen’s feat shows just how much downforce is generated by the current F1 cars, and especially the Red Bull RB14.

“Into the stadium, I think [Romain] Grosjean aborted his lap,” he explained. “So I wanted to take that corner flat, but I guess just having a bit of turbulence didn’t help.

"But for example Sector 1 was really competitive. Turn 1 was flat for example, so that was good.”

He confirmed that he had only attempted the feat when it really mattered, and he could in effect afford a mistake.

“[I did it] once, my last one," he said. "You don’t want to smash your floor in Q1, so you just build up to it.”

Asked it had given him a buzz, he added: “That was nice, yes! I don’t think anyone has taken it flat.”

He denied that he had sounded downbeat on the radio at being only fourth: “No, I wasn’t depressed, I was happy with my lap.

"But we know that in qualifying we don’t have a chance, so I just gave it all I had, to at least be fourth.”

Verstappen said he was not surprised by the pace of the cars ahead, given the usual benefits the Mercedes and Ferrari-powered cars derive from their qualifying modes.

“It is just the engine mode, very clear," he said. "Well, Ferrari, you can see it’s very logical, because Ferrari is quick, Haas is quick, Sauber is quick, and it’s always on power tracks. It just means they have a really strong engine."

He added: “We should be closer [in the race], they cannot use the power mode they have all the time, so that would bring us a little bit closer.

"If it’s going to be enough, I’m not sure, but at least it’ll be a bit closer.” 

Red flag ruins tyre strategy

Verstappen also revealed wanted to qualify in Q2, and thus start the race, on the soft tyre.

But a red flag spoiled the plan, and he had to join everyone else on ultrasofts in order to guarantee that he could get through to Q3.

“I tried to qualify on the soft, but then with the red flag I aborted, and then I didn’t want to take the risk of maybe losing out," he said. "So then I also qualified on the ultra.

"But yeah, it was quite good that everybody else thought ultrasoft. At least it’s better for the start to be on the same tyre.”

Next Formula 1 article
Sainz wants next F1 contract to be two-year deal

Previous article

Sainz wants next F1 contract to be two-year deal

Next article

Sauber owners target fourth place in 2019

Sauber owners target fourth place in 2019

About this article

Series Formula 1
Event German GP
Location Hockenheimring
Drivers Max Verstappen Shop Now
Teams Red Bull Racing Shop Now
Author Adam Cooper
Article type Breaking news

Red zone: trending stories

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism
Formula 1 / Breaking news

Renault responds to Horner's Hungary criticism

Jul 30, 2018

Latest videos
A closer look at the F1 2018 game 02:31
Formula 1

A closer look at the F1 2018 game

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again 02:01
Formula 1

Red Bull and Renault schism opens again

Shop Our Store
Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen

Shop Now

Red Bull Racing

Shop Now

News in depth
Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing
Formula 1

Latest F1 tech updates in post-Hungarian GP testing

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes
Formula 1

Strategy Report: How wet qualifying opened the door for Mercedes

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things
Formula 1

Vandoorne: Hungary shows things "back to normal"

Leave Us Your Feedback
© 2018 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.